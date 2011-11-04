版本:
中国

Colors of Autumn

2011年 11月 5日 星期六

People enjoy Autumn sunshine in Victoria Tower Gardens in London November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2011年 11月 5日 星期六

People enjoy Autumn sunshine in Victoria Tower Gardens in London November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
1 / 30
2011年 11月 5日 星期六

Kashmiri villagers collect saffron flowers at a field in Pampore, 19 km (12 miles) south of Srinagar October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

2011年 11月 5日 星期六

Kashmiri villagers collect saffron flowers at a field in Pampore, 19 km (12 miles) south of Srinagar October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
2 / 30
2011年 11月 5日 星期六

A yellow leaf drifts on a pond in a park in St. Petersburg, Russia October 9, 2005. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

2011年 11月 5日 星期六

A yellow leaf drifts on a pond in a park in St. Petersburg, Russia October 9, 2005. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
3 / 30
2011年 11月 5日 星期六

A man rides a bicycle through a park during a sunny autumn day in Moscow, Russia October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

2011年 11月 5日 星期六

A man rides a bicycle through a park during a sunny autumn day in Moscow, Russia October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Close
4 / 30
2011年 11月 5日 星期六

A autumn display of pumpkins and gourds adorns the White House lawn on Halloween October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2011年 11月 5日 星期六

A autumn display of pumpkins and gourds adorns the White House lawn on Halloween October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
5 / 30
2011年 11月 5日 星期六

A worker lights a lantern during a gathering in conjunction with the Mid-Autumn Festival at Thean Hou Temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

2011年 11月 5日 星期六

A worker lights a lantern during a gathering in conjunction with the Mid-Autumn Festival at Thean Hou Temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
6 / 30
2011年 11月 5日 星期六

Trees on the Sharr mountains, located southeast of Kosovo, are seen during autumn October 24, 2010. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

2011年 11月 5日 星期六

Trees on the Sharr mountains, located southeast of Kosovo, are seen during autumn October 24, 2010. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Close
7 / 30
2011年 11月 5日 星期六

A child tries to grab a soap bubble on a sunny autumn evening in Berlin, October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2011年 11月 5日 星期六

A child tries to grab a soap bubble on a sunny autumn evening in Berlin, October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
8 / 30
2011年 11月 5日 星期六

Desiree Steinmann harvests grapes in a vineyard of Swiss wine maker Zweifel during a sunny autumn weather near the village of Regensberg west of Zurich, Switzerland October 20, 2008. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

2011年 11月 5日 星期六

Desiree Steinmann harvests grapes in a vineyard of Swiss wine maker Zweifel during a sunny autumn weather near the village of Regensberg west of Zurich, Switzerland October 20, 2008. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
9 / 30
2011年 11月 5日 星期六

A fisherman shelters from the sun under an umbrella on an unusually mild and sunny autumn afternoon on the edge of Lake Zurich near Kuesnacht, Switzerland October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

2011年 11月 5日 星期六

A fisherman shelters from the sun under an umbrella on an unusually mild and sunny autumn afternoon on the edge of Lake Zurich near Kuesnacht, Switzerland October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Close
10 / 30
2011年 11月 5日 星期六

Migrating Common Cranes fly to their night roost at sunset near the village of Linum, 50 km north of Berlin, October 17, 2011. The marshes and lakes in the state of Brandenburg attract tens of thousands of cranes during their autumn migration from their breeding grounds in Russia and Scandinavia to their wintering areas in southwestern Europe. Up to 60,000 birds gather during the peak of migration turning the area into the biggest...more

2011年 11月 5日 星期六

Migrating Common Cranes fly to their night roost at sunset near the village of Linum, 50 km north of Berlin, October 17, 2011. The marshes and lakes in the state of Brandenburg attract tens of thousands of cranes during their autumn migration from their breeding grounds in Russia and Scandinavia to their wintering areas in southwestern Europe. Up to 60,000 birds gather during the peak of migration turning the area into the biggest migration stopover in northern Europe. REUTERS/Thomas Krumenacker

Close
11 / 30
2011年 11月 5日 星期六

Crates are thrown in between vines ready to collect grapes after picking at Denbies Wine Estate in Dorking, southern England October 22, 2009. REUTERS/Jas Lehal

2011年 11月 5日 星期六

Crates are thrown in between vines ready to collect grapes after picking at Denbies Wine Estate in Dorking, southern England October 22, 2009. REUTERS/Jas Lehal

Close
12 / 30
2011年 11月 5日 星期六

Revellers frolic in grape pulp during the annual grape battle in the village of Binissalem on the Spanish island of Mallorca September 17, 2011. Binissalem celebrates its wine tradition with the fiesta every year at the end of the grape harvest. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

2011年 11月 5日 星期六

Revellers frolic in grape pulp during the annual grape battle in the village of Binissalem on the Spanish island of Mallorca September 17, 2011. Binissalem celebrates its wine tradition with the fiesta every year at the end of the grape harvest. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Close
13 / 30
2011年 11月 5日 星期六

A combine wheat harvester gathers wheat on a field of the Alibi-Ishim farm, near the village of Birlik, some 500 km (310 miles) north-west of Astana, Kazakhstan August 26, 2010. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

2011年 11月 5日 星期六

A combine wheat harvester gathers wheat on a field of the Alibi-Ishim farm, near the village of Birlik, some 500 km (310 miles) north-west of Astana, Kazakhstan August 26, 2010. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
14 / 30
2011年 11月 5日 星期六

White House Chef Sam Kass drops freshly harvested pumpkins into a wheelbarrow during the fall harvest of the White House Kitchen Garden at the White House in Washington, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2011年 11月 5日 星期六

White House Chef Sam Kass drops freshly harvested pumpkins into a wheelbarrow during the fall harvest of the White House Kitchen Garden at the White House in Washington, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
15 / 30
2011年 11月 5日 星期六

Women in traditional costumes take pictures during an evening light-up session inside the Kiyomizudera during autumn in Kyoto, Japan November 13, 2008. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

2011年 11月 5日 星期六

Women in traditional costumes take pictures during an evening light-up session inside the Kiyomizudera during autumn in Kyoto, Japan November 13, 2008. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

Close
16 / 30
2011年 11月 5日 星期六

A man flies his model airplane on a autumn evening at dusk in Dornbirn some 20 kms (13 miles) from Lake Constance, Austria November 14, 2006. REUTERS/Miro Kuzmanovic

2011年 11月 5日 星期六

A man flies his model airplane on a autumn evening at dusk in Dornbirn some 20 kms (13 miles) from Lake Constance, Austria November 14, 2006. REUTERS/Miro Kuzmanovic

Close
17 / 30
2011年 11月 5日 星期六

Snow Geese fly over Riefel Bird Sanctuary in Delta, British Columbia at dusk, November 15, 2001. REUTERS/Andy Clark

2011年 11月 5日 星期六

Snow Geese fly over Riefel Bird Sanctuary in Delta, British Columbia at dusk, November 15, 2001. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Close
18 / 30
2011年 11月 5日 星期六

A male deer barks on an autumn day during the rutting season in Bradgate Park near Leicester, central England, November 3, 2006. REUTERS/Darren Staples

2011年 11月 5日 星期六

A male deer barks on an autumn day during the rutting season in Bradgate Park near Leicester, central England, November 3, 2006. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
19 / 30
2011年 11月 5日 星期六

An elderly woman walks with her umbrella in light rain in an autumnal park in the northern German city of Hamburg, Germany October 29, 2004. REUTERS/Christian Charisius.

2011年 11月 5日 星期六

An elderly woman walks with her umbrella in light rain in an autumnal park in the northern German city of Hamburg, Germany October 29, 2004. REUTERS/Christian Charisius.

Close
20 / 30
2011年 11月 5日 星期六

Autumn leaves hang from a branch outside the Houses of Parliament, in London November 15, 2010. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2011年 11月 5日 星期六

Autumn leaves hang from a branch outside the Houses of Parliament, in London November 15, 2010. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
21 / 30
2011年 11月 5日 星期六

A duck flaps its wings in a pond covered by autumn leaves in Madrid's Botanic Garden December 2, 2004. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

2011年 11月 5日 星期六

A duck flaps its wings in a pond covered by autumn leaves in Madrid's Botanic Garden December 2, 2004. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Close
22 / 30
2011年 11月 5日 星期六

The colors of Fall can be seen reflected in a waterfall along the Blackberry River in Canaan, Connecticut October 13, 2004. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

2011年 11月 5日 星期六

The colors of Fall can be seen reflected in a waterfall along the Blackberry River in Canaan, Connecticut October 13, 2004. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
23 / 30
2011年 11月 5日 星期六

A couple embrace each other during a sunny autumn day near the Reichstag building in Berlin September 18, 2009. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

2011年 11月 5日 星期六

A couple embrace each other during a sunny autumn day near the Reichstag building in Berlin September 18, 2009. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
24 / 30
2011年 11月 5日 星期六

Early Sunday morning view of the George Washington Parkway in McLean, Virginia, October 21, 2007. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang

2011年 11月 5日 星期六

Early Sunday morning view of the George Washington Parkway in McLean, Virginia, October 21, 2007. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang

Close
25 / 30
2011年 11月 5日 星期六

A woman poses for a picture while she tosses leaves during a sunny autumn day at the park of Charlottenburg castle in Berlin, November 1, 2009. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

2011年 11月 5日 星期六

A woman poses for a picture while she tosses leaves during a sunny autumn day at the park of Charlottenburg castle in Berlin, November 1, 2009. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
26 / 30
2011年 11月 5日 星期六

Shadows of people walking are seen during a sunny autumn day in Warsaw October 17, 2010. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

2011年 11月 5日 星期六

Shadows of people walking are seen during a sunny autumn day in Warsaw October 17, 2010. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Close
27 / 30
2011年 11月 5日 星期六

The trees surrounding Atholl Palace take on their autumn colours in Pitlochry, central Scotland October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

2011年 11月 5日 星期六

The trees surrounding Atholl Palace take on their autumn colours in Pitlochry, central Scotland October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Close
28 / 30
2011年 11月 5日 星期六

A woman stops to watch the sun set over New Jersey from Battery Park in New York, October 22, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 11月 5日 星期六

A woman stops to watch the sun set over New Jersey from Battery Park in New York, October 22, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
29 / 30
2011年 11月 5日 星期六

A woman walks on a leaf-covered path on a mild autumn afternoon in a forest outside Vienna, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

2011年 11月 5日 星期六

A woman walks on a leaf-covered path on a mild autumn afternoon in a forest outside Vienna, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
30 / 30

Colors of Autumn

Colors of Autumn 分享
重新播放
下一个

Poverty in America

Poverty in America
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »