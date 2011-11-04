Colors of Autumn

Migrating Common Cranes fly to their night roost at sunset near the village of Linum, 50 km north of Berlin, October 17, 2011. The marshes and lakes in the state of Brandenburg attract tens of thousands of cranes during their autumn migration from their breeding grounds in Russia and Scandinavia to their wintering areas in southwestern Europe. Up to 60,000 birds gather during the peak of migration turning the area into the biggest migration stopover in northern Europe. REUTERS/Thomas Krumenacker