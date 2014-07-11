版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 7月 11日 星期五 22:55 BJT

Rise of the megacities

A view of downtown Shanghai on a hazy day, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A view of downtown Shanghai on a hazy day, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
A view of downtown Shanghai on a hazy day, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
1 / 24
A view of the city skyline from the Shanghai Financial Center building, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A view of the city skyline from the Shanghai Financial Center building, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barmore

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
A view of the city skyline from the Shanghai Financial Center building, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
2 / 24
Tokyo's skyscrapers are seen from a viewing deck of Tokyo Tower, July 5, 2009. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tokyo's skyscrapers are seen from a viewing deck of Tokyo Tower, July 5, 2009. REUTERS/Issei Kato

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
Tokyo's skyscrapers are seen from a viewing deck of Tokyo Tower, July 5, 2009. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
3 / 24
The "Christ the Redeemer" statue in Rio de Janeiro, June 5, 2005. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

The "Christ the Redeemer" statue in Rio de Janeiro, June 5, 2005. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
The "Christ the Redeemer" statue in Rio de Janeiro, June 5, 2005. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos
Close
4 / 24
Vehicles drive on flyovers during the evening rush hour in central Shanghai, December 29, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song

Vehicles drive on flyovers during the evening rush hour in central Shanghai, December 29, 2010. REUTERS/Almore

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
Vehicles drive on flyovers during the evening rush hour in central Shanghai, December 29, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
5 / 24
Rain clouds gather over the city of Sao Paulo, May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Alex Almeida

Rain clouds gather over the city of Sao Paulo, May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Alex Almeida

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
Rain clouds gather over the city of Sao Paulo, May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Alex Almeida
Close
6 / 24
The view from the first observatory deck of the Tokyo Sky Tree in Tokyo, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

The view from the first observatory deck of the Tokyo Sky Tree in Tokyo, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Katmore

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
The view from the first observatory deck of the Tokyo Sky Tree in Tokyo, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
7 / 24
Early morning haze is seen over a nearly empty Tahrir Square in Cairo, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

Early morning haze is seen over a nearly empty Tahrir Square in Cairo, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
Early morning haze is seen over a nearly empty Tahrir Square in Cairo, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Crisp
Close
8 / 24
An aerial view of Indonesia's capital city of Jakarta, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Supri

An aerial view of Indonesia's capital city of Jakarta, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Supri

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
An aerial view of Indonesia's capital city of Jakarta, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Supri
Close
9 / 24
A view of the financial district of Pudong on a rainy day in Shanghai, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A view of the financial district of Pudong on a rainy day in Shanghai, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barrmore

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
A view of the financial district of Pudong on a rainy day in Shanghai, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
10 / 24
Construction workers prepare steel rods as they work on a building site in central Beijing, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Construction workers prepare steel rods as they work on a building site in central Beijing, May 21, 2012. REUTmore

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
Construction workers prepare steel rods as they work on a building site in central Beijing, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
11 / 24
The China World Trade Center Tower III, the tallest building in Beijing, March 26, 2011. REUTERS/Grace Liang

The China World Trade Center Tower III, the tallest building in Beijing, March 26, 2011. REUTERS/Grace Liamore

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
The China World Trade Center Tower III, the tallest building in Beijing, March 26, 2011. REUTERS/Grace Liang
Close
12 / 24
A general view of uptown in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, July 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A general view of uptown in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, July 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
A general view of uptown in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, July 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
13 / 24
A shanty town is seen in front of the skyline of Manila's financial district of Makati City, March 5, 2008. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A shanty town is seen in front of the skyline of Manila's financial district of Makati City, March 5, 2008. REmore

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
A shanty town is seen in front of the skyline of Manila's financial district of Makati City, March 5, 2008. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
14 / 24
Traffic moves during the evening as the Howrah Bridge is lit up in the background in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata, August 1, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw

Traffic moves during the evening as the Howrah Bridge is lit up in the background in the eastern Indian city omore

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
Traffic moves during the evening as the Howrah Bridge is lit up in the background in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata, August 1, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
Close
15 / 24
Buildings and roads are seen from the window of an airplane over New Delhi, August 18, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Buildings and roads are seen from the window of an airplane over New Delhi, August 18, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabmore

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
Buildings and roads are seen from the window of an airplane over New Delhi, August 18, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Close
16 / 24
Clouds pass over the skyline of midtown Manhattan in New York, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Clouds pass over the skyline of midtown Manhattan in New York, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
Clouds pass over the skyline of midtown Manhattan in New York, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
17 / 24
An aerial view of a central district of Mumbai, December 22, 2006. REUTERS/Arko Datta

An aerial view of a central district of Mumbai, December 22, 2006. REUTERS/Arko Datta

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
An aerial view of a central district of Mumbai, December 22, 2006. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Close
18 / 24
A general view of the skyline from the Makati City Hall in Manila, May 11, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

A general view of the skyline from the Makati City Hall in Manila, May 11, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
A general view of the skyline from the Makati City Hall in Manila, May 11, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
Close
19 / 24
A view of the sky line with the Cairo tower (L) and the Nile river is seen in downtown Cairo, February, 7, 2010. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A view of the sky line with the Cairo tower (L) and the Nile river is seen in downtown Cairo, February, 7, 201more

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
A view of the sky line with the Cairo tower (L) and the Nile river is seen in downtown Cairo, February, 7, 2010. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
20 / 24
Downtown Los Angeles, California, July 16, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Downtown Los Angeles, California, July 16, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
Downtown Los Angeles, California, July 16, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
21 / 24
Monsoon clouds gather over the Mumbai skyline, June 7, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

Monsoon clouds gather over the Mumbai skyline, June 7, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
Monsoon clouds gather over the Mumbai skyline, June 7, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
Close
22 / 24
Storm clouds are seen above the city in Sao Paulo, January 26, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Miranda

Storm clouds are seen above the city in Sao Paulo, January 26, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Miranda

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
Storm clouds are seen above the city in Sao Paulo, January 26, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Miranda
Close
23 / 24
The Bosphorus Bridge is illuminated in Istanbul, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

The Bosphorus Bridge is illuminated in Istanbul, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
The Bosphorus Bridge is illuminated in Istanbul, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Psychic soccer animals

Psychic soccer animals

下一个

Psychic soccer animals

Psychic soccer animals

A look at the animals making their predictions as to who will be the winners in the World Cup.

2014年 7月 11日
Fly farm

Fly farm

The world's biggest fly farm hopes to turn the insects from nuisance to alternate livestock feed.

2014年 7月 11日
The other Pakistan

The other Pakistan

Amidst instability and social conservatism in Pakistan, some of the country's more affluent residents fashion a very different kind of lifestyle for themselves.

2014年 7月 9日
Obama at the bar

Obama at the bar

President Barack Obama shares drinks and plays pool during a stopover in Denver.

2014年 7月 9日

精选图集

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐