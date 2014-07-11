Rise of the megacities
A view of downtown Shanghai on a hazy day, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A view of the city skyline from the Shanghai Financial Center building, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barmore
Tokyo's skyscrapers are seen from a viewing deck of Tokyo Tower, July 5, 2009. REUTERS/Issei Kato
The "Christ the Redeemer" statue in Rio de Janeiro, June 5, 2005. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos
Vehicles drive on flyovers during the evening rush hour in central Shanghai, December 29, 2010. REUTERS/Almore
Rain clouds gather over the city of Sao Paulo, May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Alex Almeida
The view from the first observatory deck of the Tokyo Sky Tree in Tokyo, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Katmore
Early morning haze is seen over a nearly empty Tahrir Square in Cairo, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Crisp
An aerial view of Indonesia's capital city of Jakarta, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Supri
A view of the financial district of Pudong on a rainy day in Shanghai, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barrmore
Construction workers prepare steel rods as they work on a building site in central Beijing, May 21, 2012. REUTmore
The China World Trade Center Tower III, the tallest building in Beijing, March 26, 2011. REUTERS/Grace Liamore
A general view of uptown in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, July 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A shanty town is seen in front of the skyline of Manila's financial district of Makati City, March 5, 2008. REmore
Traffic moves during the evening as the Howrah Bridge is lit up in the background in the eastern Indian city omore
Buildings and roads are seen from the window of an airplane over New Delhi, August 18, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabmore
Clouds pass over the skyline of midtown Manhattan in New York, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
An aerial view of a central district of Mumbai, December 22, 2006. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A general view of the skyline from the Makati City Hall in Manila, May 11, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
A view of the sky line with the Cairo tower (L) and the Nile river is seen in downtown Cairo, February, 7, 201more
Downtown Los Angeles, California, July 16, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Monsoon clouds gather over the Mumbai skyline, June 7, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
Storm clouds are seen above the city in Sao Paulo, January 26, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Miranda
The Bosphorus Bridge is illuminated in Istanbul, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
下一个
Psychic soccer animals
A look at the animals making their predictions as to who will be the winners in the World Cup.
Fly farm
The world's biggest fly farm hopes to turn the insects from nuisance to alternate livestock feed.
The other Pakistan
Amidst instability and social conservatism in Pakistan, some of the country's more affluent residents fashion a very different kind of lifestyle for themselves.
Obama at the bar
President Barack Obama shares drinks and plays pool during a stopover in Denver.
精选图集
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.