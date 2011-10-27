版本:
Swimming with babies

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

A parent and his infant take part in an underwater nerve therapy session by the Gezenguz (Rascal) Foundation in Budapest, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Ferenc Redei

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

A parent and her infant take part in an underwater nerve therapy session at the Gezenguz (Rascal) Foundation in Budapest, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Ferenc Redei

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

Therapists from the Gezenguz (Rascal) Foundation work with children during an underwater nerve therapy session in Budapest, October 27, 2011. Infants and children who have birth injuries and congenital developmental conditions or diseases seek rehabilitation at the foundation. REUTERS/Ferenc Redei

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

A parent and her infant take part in an underwater nerve therapy session by the Gezenguz (Rascal) Foundation in Budapest, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Ferenc Redei

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

A therapist from the Gezenguz (Rascal) Foundation works with a child during an underwater nerve therapy session in Budapest, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Ferenc Redei

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

A therapist from the Gezenguz (Rascal) Foundation works with an infant during an underwater nerve therapy session in Budapest, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Ferenc Redei

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

A parent and her infant take part in an underwater nerve therapy session of the Gezenguz (Rascal) Foundation in Budapest, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Ferenc Redei

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

A therapist from the Gezenguz (Rascal) Foundation works with a child during an underwater nerve therapy session in Budapest, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Ferenc Redei

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

A therapist from the Gezenguz (Rascal) Foundation works with a child during an underwater nerve therapy session in Budapest, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Ferenc Redei

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

A therapist from the Gezenguz (Rascal) Foundation works with a child during an underwater nerve therapy session in Budapest, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Ferenc Redei

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

A parent and her infant take part in an underwater nerve therapy session by the Gezenguz (Rascal) Foundation in Budapest, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Ferenc Redei

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

Therapists of the Gezenguz (Rascal) Foundation work with infants during an underwater nerve therapy session in Budapest, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Ferenc Redei

2011年 10月 28日 星期五

Therapists of the Gezenguz ("Rascal") Foundation work with infants during an underwater nerve therapy session in Budapest, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Ferenc Redei

