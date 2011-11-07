版本:
Journey to Mecca

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Muslim pilgrims pray on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Al-Masjid al-Haram (Grand mosque) in Mecca October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Muslim pilgrims climb towards Hera cave at the top of Mount Al-Noor during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Muslim pilgrims stand at the entrance of Hera cave at the top of Mount Noor in Mecca during the annual haj pilgrimage, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Muslim pilgrims pray on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Muslim pilgrims pray at the Al-Masjid al-Haram (Grand mosque) in Mecca October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

A security personnel prays in Mina near the holy city of Mecca, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Hassan Ali

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Muslim pilgrims pray on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Muslim pilgrims arrive on a vehicle for prayers at Mount Arafat during the annual pilgrimage of the haj, outside the holy city of Mecca, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

A Muslim pilgrim prays atop Mount Al-Noor during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

A Muslim woman pilgrim walks past pigeons to perform prayers at the Grand Mosque upon arrival in Mecca, during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Muslim pilgrims arrive on a vehicle for prayers at Mount Arafat during the annual pilgrimage of the haj, outside the holy city of Mecca, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

A child cries as she hugs her father, as he prepares to depart for Mecca on his Hajj pilgrim from the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

A view of Mecca's Grand Mosque and the four-faced Clock Tower seen during the annual haj pilgrimage, from Mount Al-Noor in Mecca, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Muslim pilgrims pray on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Muslim pilgrims attend afternoon prayers outside the Al-Masjid al-Haram (Grand mosque) in Mecca October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Al-Masjid al-Haram (Grand mosque) in Mecca October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

A relative kisses the face of a Kashmiri Hajj pilgrim before his departure for Mecca, in Srinagar October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Al-Masjid al-Haram (Grand mosque) in Mecca October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Muslim pilgrims take shelter under umbrellas on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Muslim pilgrims attend Friday prayers at the Grand Mosque in Mecca October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Muslim pilgrims make their way to perform prayers at the Grand Mosque upon their arrival in Mecca during the annual haj pilgrimage, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

A Muslim pilgrim woman carrying food for pigeons sits outside the Grand Mosque during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Muslim pilgrims attend Friday prayers at the Grand Mosque in Mecca October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Muslim pilgrims make their way to perform prayers at the Grand Mosque upon their arrival in Mecca, during the annual haj pilgrimage, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Al-Masjid al-Haram (Grand mosque) in Mecca October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Muslim pilgrims attend Friday prayers at the Grand mosque in Mecca, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Hassan Ali

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Muslim pilgrims make their way to perform prayers at the Grand Mosque upon arrival in Mecca, during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

A pilgrim reads the Koran outside the Grand Mosque during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Hajj pilgrims cry as they prepare to depart for Mecca from the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Veiled Muslim women with a girl stand at the airport to send off their relatives departing for Mecca, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Muslim pilgrims pray on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

A Muslim pilgrim prays on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

A Muslim pilgrim prays on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Muslim pilgrims pray on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Muslim pilgrims pray on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Muslim pilgrims pray on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Muslim pilgrims pray on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

A Muslim pilgrim sits on the road after prayers at the Grand Mosque during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Muslim pilgrim rest by the road after prayers at the Grand Mosque during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

