Dressed for a scare
A boy models his monster costume during the kids costume competition at the "Scaredy Cats and Dogs" Halloween fund-raising event at a mall in Quezon City, Metro Manila, October 23, 2011. Some 100 pets participated in the event to raise funds for the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) Animal Rehabilitation Center, a temporary shelter for more than 100 dogs and cats which were either abandoned or rescued from cruelty or...more
Boys apply makeup to their faces during a promotional event "Halloween Night" at Tawwin Shopping Center in Yangon October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Haunt actor Gus Maurer performs at the Spooky Ranch in Columbia Station, Ohio, in this handout picture taken October 2010. A stalled economy hasn't spooked Americans out of enjoying Halloween. Nearly three-quarters of U.S. consumers plan to celebrate, but will spend less this year on costumes and candy. REUTERS/Derek Vitas/Handout
A protester wears a mask outside St Paul's Cathedral as the anti-capitalist protest continues in London, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A woman puts on makeup during a Halloween party at Mao Livehouse club in Shanghai October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Children look at students from the Brainshire Science School dressed in Halloween costumes as they parade along the main street of Paranaque, in Metro Manila October 28, 2011. The Roman Catholic bishops have discouraged Filipinos from holding Halloween parties, where many dress up as the devil and evil spirits, which can be interpreted as glorifying them, according to local media. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A dog wearing a "Pirate" costume participates in a Halloween animal event in Bogota, Colombia October 28, 2011. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
A woman poses during a Halloween party at Mao Livehouse club in Shanghai October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Jenna Idaho (L) and Josephine McAdam get ready to scare at the House of Torment haunted house in Austin, Texas October 24, 2011. The invisible whoosh-bang effect in Austin's House of Torment haunted house, recently named one of the most innovative in the country, is one example of the rekindled love affair between modern audiences and psychological horror. REUTERS/Charlie L. Harper III
People dressed in costumes sit on the street during the celebration of a feast in honour of San Jeronimo, patron saint of the city of Masaya, in Masaya about 24 km (15 miles) south of Managua, Nicaragua October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A person wearing a mask scares spectators in a parade during the National Encounter of Masks festival at the central park of Aserri in San Jose, Costa Rica October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
A runner warms up before taking part in the Divina Pastora 10 km road race in Madrid October 30, 2011.REUTERS/Susana Vera
Sex workers wearing skeleton masks, a traditional Mexican symbol representing the Day of the Dead a Mexican celebration, stand with candles during a procession in Mexico city October 29, 2011. More than 100 sex workers gathered together for a procession to remember their deceased colleagues, especially those who were violently murdered in the last few years, two days before the Day of the Dead. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A portion of about 500 participants ride their bicycles in the Zombie Ride in Key West, Florida, October 23, 2011. Key West is staging its annual Fantasy Fest costuming and masking festival that is to be highlighted by the October 29 Fantasy Fest parade down Duval Street, the island city's main drag. REUTERS/Rob O'Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau/Handout
Fans dressed in bodysuits watch a Spanish First Division soccer match between Osasuna and Levante at Reyno de Navarra stadium in Pamplona, Spain October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent West
People attend a Halloween party at Mao Livehouse club in Shanghai October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An activist from CCFD Terre Solidaire (Catholic Committee against Hunger and for Development) wears a mask portraying France's President Nicolas Sarkozy during a protest action at Palais Royal place in Paris October 27, 2011. Protesters called for Merkel and Sarkozy to wake up to their responsibilities ahead of the G20 and deal with the tax havens that are, they say, one of the causes of the financial difficulties countries are...more
A protester wearing a mask takes part in the "Occupy Seoul" rally in front of the Financial Supervisory Commission main office in Seoul October 21, 2011. About 50 protesters attended the rally in support of the worldwide cry of rage against bankers, financiers and politicians they accuse of ruining global economies and condemning millions to poverty and hardship through greed. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
Costumed revellers participate in the Fantasy Fest Masquerade March Friday in Key West, Florida October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Andy Newman-Florida Keys News Bureau/Handout
A woman looks at her mobile phone during a Halloween party at Mao Livehouse club in Shanghai October 31, 2011. While China has a rich tradition of ghosts and ghouls of its own, Halloween is a non-event for most Chinese, who hold their own commemoration for the dead during the Qingming festival or Tomb-Sweeping Day, usually marked in April. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
