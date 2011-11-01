Trick or treat
A man dressed up as the deceased Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi takes part in the 39th Annual Halloween Parade in New York, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A man dressed up as the deceased Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi takes part in the 39th Annual Halloween Parade in New York, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
People dressed as zombies dance to Michael Jackson's "Thriller" in the street during the 39th Annual Halloween Parade in New York, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
People dressed as zombies dance to Michael Jackson's "Thriller" in the street during the 39th Annual Halloween Parade in New York, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Jennifer Kentner (C) and Mike Fitch (2nd R) dress up based on a scene from the music video "Here I Go Again" by Whitesnake at the West Hollywood Halloween Costume Carnaval in West Hollywood, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Jennifer Kentner (C) and Mike Fitch (2nd R) dress up based on a scene from the music video "Here I Go Again" by Whitesnake at the West Hollywood Halloween Costume Carnaval in West Hollywood, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A crowd of people dressed in Halloween costumes wait to participate in the 39th Annual Halloween Parade in New York, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A crowd of people dressed in Halloween costumes wait to participate in the 39th Annual Halloween Parade in New York, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
People dress up as comic book characters pose at the West Hollywood Halloween Costume Carnaval in West Hollywood, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
People dress up as comic book characters pose at the West Hollywood Halloween Costume Carnaval in West Hollywood, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Gary Malone (R) and Chris Conner, both from San Bernardino, California, dress up in Klu Klux Klan costumes at the West Hollywood Halloween Costume Carnaval in West Hollywood, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Gary Malone (R) and Chris Conner, both from San Bernardino, California, dress up in Klu Klux Klan costumes at the West Hollywood Halloween Costume Carnaval in West Hollywood, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Nathan Harris (L) and Matt Briskie, both from Los Angeles, pose as a "Occupy Wall Street" protester and a member of the richest one percent respectively, at the West Hollywood Halloween Costume Carnaval in West Hollywood, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Nathan Harris (L) and Matt Briskie, both from Los Angeles, pose as a "Occupy Wall Street" protester and a member of the richest one percent respectively, at the West Hollywood Halloween Costume Carnaval in West Hollywood, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A man poses in his costume as people take his picture during the West Hollywood Halloween Costume Carnaval, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A man poses in his costume as people take his picture during the West Hollywood Halloween Costume Carnaval, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
People, who dress up as comic book character Robin (L) and characters from the film "Pulp Fiction," walk down Santa Monica Boulevard at the West Hollywood Halloween Costume Carnaval in West Hollywood, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
People, who dress up as comic book character Robin (L) and characters from the film "Pulp Fiction," walk down Santa Monica Boulevard at the West Hollywood Halloween Costume Carnaval in West Hollywood, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A family walks down Santa Monica Boulevard during the West Hollywood Halloween Costume Carnaval in West Hollywood, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A family walks down Santa Monica Boulevard during the West Hollywood Halloween Costume Carnaval in West Hollywood, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Pumpkins carved by artists Ray Villafane and Andy Bergholtz (C) are displayed during a pumpkin carving exhibition in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian hotel-casino in Las Vegas, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Pumpkins carved by artists Ray Villafane and Andy Bergholtz (C) are displayed during a pumpkin carving exhibition in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian hotel-casino in Las Vegas, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
An Occupy Wall Street protestor wearing a Guy Fawkes mask takes part in the 39th Annual Halloween Parade in New York, New York, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
An Occupy Wall Street protestor wearing a Guy Fawkes mask takes part in the 39th Annual Halloween Parade in New York, New York, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Haunt actor Gus Maurer performs at the Spooky Ranch in Columbia Station, Ohio, October 2010. REUTERS/Derek Vitas/Handout
Haunt actor Gus Maurer performs at the Spooky Ranch in Columbia Station, Ohio, October 2010. REUTERS/Derek Vitas/Handout
A woman poses during a Halloween party at Mao Livehouse club in Shanghai, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman poses during a Halloween party at Mao Livehouse club in Shanghai, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Lit-up toy eyeballs are suspended on sticks during the 39th Annual Halloween Parade in New York, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Lit-up toy eyeballs are suspended on sticks during the 39th Annual Halloween Parade in New York, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A fan passes an usher with his face painted on the back of his head for Halloween during an NHL game in Calgary, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Todd Korol
A fan passes an usher with his face painted on the back of his head for Halloween during an NHL game in Calgary, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Angel Santigo (R) of Los Angeles holds his son Adrian Santiago at the West Hollywood Halloween Costume Carnaval in West Hollywood, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Angel Santigo (R) of Los Angeles holds his son Adrian Santiago at the West Hollywood Halloween Costume Carnaval in West Hollywood, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
People hold up life-sized skeleton puppets while walking in the 39th Annual Halloween Parade in New York, New York, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
People hold up life-sized skeleton puppets while walking in the 39th Annual Halloween Parade in New York, New York, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
An Occupy Wall Street protestor dressed up in a zombie costume takes part in the 39th Annual Halloween Parade in New York, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
An Occupy Wall Street protestor dressed up in a zombie costume takes part in the 39th Annual Halloween Parade in New York, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A woman puts on makeup during a Halloween party at Mao Livehouse club in Shanghai, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman puts on makeup during a Halloween party at Mao Livehouse club in Shanghai, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria