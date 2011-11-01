版本:
中国

Trick or treat

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

A man dressed up as the deceased Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi takes part in the 39th Annual Halloween Parade in New York, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

A man dressed up as the deceased Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi takes part in the 39th Annual Halloween Parade in New York, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
1 / 20
2011年 11月 1日 星期二

People dressed as zombies dance to Michael Jackson's "Thriller" in the street during the 39th Annual Halloween Parade in New York, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

People dressed as zombies dance to Michael Jackson's "Thriller" in the street during the 39th Annual Halloween Parade in New York, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
2 / 20
2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Jennifer Kentner (C) and Mike Fitch (2nd R) dress up based on a scene from the music video "Here I Go Again" by Whitesnake at the West Hollywood Halloween Costume Carnaval in West Hollywood, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Jennifer Kentner (C) and Mike Fitch (2nd R) dress up based on a scene from the music video "Here I Go Again" by Whitesnake at the West Hollywood Halloween Costume Carnaval in West Hollywood, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
3 / 20
2011年 11月 1日 星期二

A crowd of people dressed in Halloween costumes wait to participate in the 39th Annual Halloween Parade in New York, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

A crowd of people dressed in Halloween costumes wait to participate in the 39th Annual Halloween Parade in New York, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
4 / 20
2011年 11月 1日 星期二

People dress up as comic book characters pose at the West Hollywood Halloween Costume Carnaval in West Hollywood, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

People dress up as comic book characters pose at the West Hollywood Halloween Costume Carnaval in West Hollywood, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
5 / 20
2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Gary Malone (R) and Chris Conner, both from San Bernardino, California, dress up in Klu Klux Klan costumes at the West Hollywood Halloween Costume Carnaval in West Hollywood, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Gary Malone (R) and Chris Conner, both from San Bernardino, California, dress up in Klu Klux Klan costumes at the West Hollywood Halloween Costume Carnaval in West Hollywood, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
6 / 20
2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Nathan Harris (L) and Matt Briskie, both from Los Angeles, pose as a "Occupy Wall Street" protester and a member of the richest one percent respectively, at the West Hollywood Halloween Costume Carnaval in West Hollywood, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Nathan Harris (L) and Matt Briskie, both from Los Angeles, pose as a "Occupy Wall Street" protester and a member of the richest one percent respectively, at the West Hollywood Halloween Costume Carnaval in West Hollywood, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
7 / 20
2011年 11月 1日 星期二

A man poses in his costume as people take his picture during the West Hollywood Halloween Costume Carnaval, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

A man poses in his costume as people take his picture during the West Hollywood Halloween Costume Carnaval, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
8 / 20
2011年 11月 1日 星期二

People, who dress up as comic book character Robin (L) and characters from the film "Pulp Fiction," walk down Santa Monica Boulevard at the West Hollywood Halloween Costume Carnaval in West Hollywood, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

People, who dress up as comic book character Robin (L) and characters from the film "Pulp Fiction," walk down Santa Monica Boulevard at the West Hollywood Halloween Costume Carnaval in West Hollywood, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
9 / 20
2011年 11月 1日 星期二

A family walks down Santa Monica Boulevard during the West Hollywood Halloween Costume Carnaval in West Hollywood, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

A family walks down Santa Monica Boulevard during the West Hollywood Halloween Costume Carnaval in West Hollywood, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
10 / 20
2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Pumpkins carved by artists Ray Villafane and Andy Bergholtz (C) are displayed during a pumpkin carving exhibition in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian hotel-casino in Las Vegas, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Pumpkins carved by artists Ray Villafane and Andy Bergholtz (C) are displayed during a pumpkin carving exhibition in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian hotel-casino in Las Vegas, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
11 / 20
2011年 11月 1日 星期二

An Occupy Wall Street protestor wearing a Guy Fawkes mask takes part in the 39th Annual Halloween Parade in New York, New York, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

An Occupy Wall Street protestor wearing a Guy Fawkes mask takes part in the 39th Annual Halloween Parade in New York, New York, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
12 / 20
2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Haunt actor Gus Maurer performs at the Spooky Ranch in Columbia Station, Ohio, October 2010. REUTERS/Derek Vitas/Handout

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Haunt actor Gus Maurer performs at the Spooky Ranch in Columbia Station, Ohio, October 2010. REUTERS/Derek Vitas/Handout

Close
13 / 20
2011年 11月 1日 星期二

A woman poses during a Halloween party at Mao Livehouse club in Shanghai, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

A woman poses during a Halloween party at Mao Livehouse club in Shanghai, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
14 / 20
2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Lit-up toy eyeballs are suspended on sticks during the 39th Annual Halloween Parade in New York, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Lit-up toy eyeballs are suspended on sticks during the 39th Annual Halloween Parade in New York, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
15 / 20
2011年 11月 1日 星期二

A fan passes an usher with his face painted on the back of his head for Halloween during an NHL game in Calgary, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Todd Korol

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

A fan passes an usher with his face painted on the back of his head for Halloween during an NHL game in Calgary, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
16 / 20
2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Angel Santigo (R) of Los Angeles holds his son Adrian Santiago at the West Hollywood Halloween Costume Carnaval in West Hollywood, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Angel Santigo (R) of Los Angeles holds his son Adrian Santiago at the West Hollywood Halloween Costume Carnaval in West Hollywood, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
17 / 20
2011年 11月 1日 星期二

People hold up life-sized skeleton puppets while walking in the 39th Annual Halloween Parade in New York, New York, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

People hold up life-sized skeleton puppets while walking in the 39th Annual Halloween Parade in New York, New York, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
18 / 20
2011年 11月 1日 星期二

An Occupy Wall Street protestor dressed up in a zombie costume takes part in the 39th Annual Halloween Parade in New York, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

An Occupy Wall Street protestor dressed up in a zombie costume takes part in the 39th Annual Halloween Parade in New York, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
19 / 20
2011年 11月 1日 星期二

A woman puts on makeup during a Halloween party at Mao Livehouse club in Shanghai, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

A woman puts on makeup during a Halloween party at Mao Livehouse club in Shanghai, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
20 / 20

Trick or treat

Trick or treat 分享
重新播放
下一个

Dressed for a scare

Dressed for a scare
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »