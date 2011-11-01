Tech watch
Jonas Pfeil of the Berlin Technical University holds a throwable panoramic ball camera in Berlin, October 28, 2011. The device contains 36 mobile phone cameras that take a picture at the highest point of the ball's trajectory. A computer program subsequently merges all pictures to a 360 degree image that can be viewed on a monitor by dragging the mouse in the desired direction. Pfiel developed the ball camera as a university thesis project. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A handout photo shows a section of a 360-degrees panoramic image taken in front of Brandenburg Gate in Berlin October 28, 2011. This picture was taken with a throwable panoramic ball camera developed by Jonas Pfeil of Berlin Technical University. REUTERS/Jonas Pfeil/Handout
Anusorn Adirekkittikun's eight-year-old son, Korn, climbs on the tricycle he designed and built to move through water in a flooded neighborhood near Chao Phraya river in central Bangkok October 28, 2011. Traffic clogged roads out of the Thai capital Friday as tens of thousands of people fled ahead of a high tide expected to worsen floods that have inundated factories and prompted foreign governments to warn their citizens to stay away. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Paul Santeler, vice president and general manager of Hewlett-Packard's hyperscale business, describes the functions of the Project Moonshot prototype server in Palo Alto, California November 1, 2011. The device, with a capacity of up to 2,800 servers, allows the sharing of storage, networking, management, power and cooling across thousands of servers. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
The Kiira EV car made by Makerere University students is displayed before a test drive in Uganda's capital Kampala, November 1, 2011. The two-seater car is the first electric vehicle to be made in Uganda, and has a range of 80km when fully charged, reported local media. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu
Fujita Health University Professor Eiichi Saito, using an "Independent Walk Assist" robot, walks during a news conference showcasing Toyota Motor Corp's new robots aimed at supporting nursing and healthcare efforts in Tokyo November 1, 2011. The robot, mounted onto a paralyzed leg, aims to help the knee to bend to facilitate natural walking. Incorporating the latest in advanced technologies developed by Toyota, the robot is part of the Toyota Partner Robot series and aims for commercialization from 2013, according to the company. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
An image taken from the International Space Station and acquired on September 29, 2011 shows lights from Omaha (lower L), Minneapolis/St. Paul (top L), Des Moines (center L), Chicago (top center) and St. Louis (lower R). REUTERS/NASA/JSC/Handout
A visitor attends the grand opening of the Kleinrock Internet Heritage Site and Archive in 3420 Boelter Hall, the birthplace of the Internet at UCLA in Los Angeles, California October 29, 2011. The first message to pass over the ARPANET was sent from 3420 Boelter Hall on October 29, 1969 led by UCLA professor Leonard Kleinrock and his team. The recreated lab features a replica of the Sigma 7 computer (L), a teletype (C) similar to one used to communicate with the SIGMA 7 computer, which was connected to UCLA's Interface Message Processor (R). The ARPANET evolved into the Internet we use today. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Russian President Dmitry Medvedev (L, front) visits an exhibition displaying a replica of a so called "shop of the future" at the Nanotechnology International Forum 2011 in Moscow October 26, 2011. The International Nanotechnology Forum (RUSNANOTECH) is a global venue for the discussion of innovations and issues related to the nanotechnology industry, according to the forum's official Web site. REUTERS/Vladimir Rodionov/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
A visitor plays a video game during a visit at the Paris Games Week show in Paris October 21, 2011. The Paris Games Week will run from October 21 to October 25. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
People attending the Nokia World event check their laptops and mobile devices in London October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A man walks past screens during the opening of the new C4I4 Emergency Operations Centre in Mexico City October 25, 2011. The centre will coordinate actions against organised crime and deal with natural disasters. It will be staffed with intelligence and research personnel and connected to more than 8,000 video cameras generating more than 13,000 images per second which have been strategically placed around the quake-prone metropolis of 20 million people, according to local media. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya
Visitors play a rowing race with Wii games during a visit at the Paris Games Week show in Paris October 21, 2011. The Paris Games Week will run from October 21 to October 25. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A Delta II rocket launches from Space Launch Complex 2 at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California in the early morning October 28, 2011 in this handout photograph released by the U.S. Air Force. The rocket carried NASA's NPOESS Preparatory Project (NPP) satellite into orbit. REUTERS/Staff Sgt. Andrew Satran/U.S. Air Force/Handout
NASA undated handout image shows an artist's conception of a storm of comets around a star near our own, called Eta Corvi. Evidence for this barrage comes from NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope, whose infrared detectors picked up indications that one or more comets was recently torn to shreds after colliding with a rocky body. In this conception, one such giant comet is shown smashing into a rocky planet, flinging ice- and carbon-rich dust into space, while also smashing water and organics into the surface of the planet. A glowing red flash captures the moment of impact on the planet. Yellow-white Eta Corvi is shown to the left, with still more comets streaming toward it. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout