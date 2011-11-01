Animals around the world
A newborn zebra stands beside its mother at the zoo in Duisburg, Germany October 21, 2011. The zebra baby was born on September 26, 2011 at the zoo. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A dog stands next to crosses recreating an animal cemetery during a protest by animal rights activists marking World Vegan Day in Madrid, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A hippopotamus calf and mother Nicole are pictured at the Berlin Zoo, November 1,2011. The yet unnamed calf was born in the zoo on October 23. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A giant panda cub lies on a log at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, Sichuan province November 1, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
Polar bears playfully fight at the St-Felicien Wildlife Zoo in St-Felicien, Quebec October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
A red-crowned crane is seen at the St-Felicien Wildlife Zoo in St-Felicien, Quebec, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
A Canadian beaver swims in a pond at the St-Felicien Wildlife Zoo in St-Felicien, Quebec, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
A Persian cat sits in its enclosure during the elite cat show in Moscow October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Dogs are seen near the Chao Phraya river near Bangkok October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A dog wearing a "Pirate" costume participates in a Halloween animal event in Bogota October 28, 2011. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Veterinary technician Trevor Van Eeuwen uses a hand-held scanner to check for an implant, a rice-sized microchip, on Roxy a 7-year-old maltipoo, with the help of Veterinary technician Natalie Hartman (L) at Summit Dog and Cat Hospital in Summit, New Jersey October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Babara Goldberg
A zookeeper feeds milk to Damai, a baby orangutan who was born on October 8, in Surabaya Zoo October 28, 2011. The zoo now has 16 orangutans. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas
A search and rescue dog stands next to a soldier near a building that collapsed after the earthquake in Ercis, Turkey October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A new-born male white rhinoceros stands near its mother in this picture taken October 20, 2011 and released by the ZooParc in Beauval October 26, 2011. The rhinoceros was born October 16, 2011 and weighs 80 kg. REUTERS/ZooParc de Beauval/Handout
Kopatch, a 15-year-old weeper capuchin monkey, carries her one-week-old baby at their enclosure in the Ramat Gan Safari, an open-air zoo near Tel Aviv October 26, 2011. The baby monkey is the first weeper capuchin to be born at the safari park in nine years, a statement from the safari said. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A gull swoops for bread thrown by tourists in Stratford-upon-Avon, central England October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A red deer stag bellows during the rutting season at the Highland Wildlife Park in Kincraig, Scotland, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Dolphin baby Doerte (R) swims with her mother Delphi in the dolphinarium at the Duisburg zoo October 21, 2011. Doerte was born on September 27 and her mother Delphi was also born here 19 years ago. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A sand tiger shark (Carcharhinus taurus) and other fish species swim inside a tank in Palma Aquarium in the the Spanish Balearic island of Mallorca October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
A horse grazes outside a cemetery in Lugones in northern Spain November 1, 2011. Catholics mark All Saints Day on November 1 by visiting cemeteries and graves of deceased relatives and friends. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
