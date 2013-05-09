Earth from space
The sun is about to come up over the South Pacific Ocean in this colorful scene photographed by one of the Expedition 35 crew members aboard the Earth-orbiting International Space Station between 4 and 5 a.m. local time on May 5, 2013 and released on May 9, 2013. The space station was at a point above Earth located at 27.4 degrees south latitude and 110.1 degrees west longitude, a few hundred miles east of Easter Island. NASA/Handout via Reuters
A NASA handout released December 5, 2012 of a composite image of Asia and Australia at night, assembled from data acquired by the Suomi NPP satellite in April and October 2012. The image was made possible by the satellite's "day-night band" of the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS), which detects light in a range of wavelengths from green to near-infrared and uses filtering techniques to observe dim signals such as city lights, gas flares, auroras, wildfires and reflected moonlight. REUTERS/NASA Earth Observatory/Handout
The Nile and the Sinai Peninsula are pictured in this handout photo courtesy of Col. Chris Hadfield of the Canadian Space Agency, who is photographing Earth from the International Space Station, taken on March 20, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield/Handout
The moon is pictured above Earth in this handout photo courtesy of Col. Chris Hadfield of the Canadian Space Agency. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield/Handout
An undated composite image courtesy of NASA shows the view taken from a mounted camera on the Earth-orbiting International Space Station, from approximately 240 miles above Earth. A total of 18 images were used to create the composite. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
A NASA handout shows a large presence of stratocumulus clouds photographed by the Expedition 34 crew members aboard the International Space Station above the northwestern Pacific Ocean about 460 miles east of northern Honshu, Japan on January 4, 2013 and released January 14, 2013. The cloud pattern is typical for this part of the world carrying cold air over a warmer sea with no discernable storm pattern. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
The Aurora Australis is seen from the International Space Station, on an ascending pass west of Central America, September 18, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/JSC
An oblique view of Eastern Europe at night, with Budapest, Hungary in the foreground (center, L) and Kiev, Ukraine in the distance (top, C), October 15, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
Earth's airglow is seen with an oblique view of the Mediterranean Sea area, including the Nile River with its delta and the Sinai Peninsula, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
This aurora australis image was taken from The International Space Station over the Southern Indian Ocean during a geomagnetic storm that was most likely caused by a coronal mass ejection from the Sun, May 29, 2010. REUTERS/ISS Crew Earth Observations experiment and Image Science & Analysis Laboratory, Johnson Space Center
The space shuttle Discovery with Earth in the background as the shuttle approaches the International Space Station for docking, February 26, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
The India-Pakistan border appears as an orange line in this photo taken by the Expedition 28 crew on the International Space Station,August 21, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
A setting last quarter crescent moon and the thin line of Earth's atmosphere photographed by an Expedition 24 crew member as the International Space Station passes over central Asia, September 4, 2010. REUTERS/NASA
A NASA Goddard Space Flight Center photo taken by an Expedition 28 crew member aboard the International Space Station shows an image of Hurricane Irene off the east coast of the United States, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Expedition 28 - International Space Station/Goddard Space Flight Center
A portion of the International Space Station is seen along with a view of the Midwestern United States at night with the Aurora Borealis, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
The International Space Station is visible with the Earth in the background in this photo released by NASA, November 25, 2009. REUTERS/NASA
Aurora Australis or "Southern lights" are seen in this photo captured by astronauts on the International Space Station with a digital camera while they passed over the Indian Ocean, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
A night time view of the United States' Rocky Mountains and the Great Plains cities taken by the Expedition 29 crew from the International Space Station, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
The moon over layers of the Earth's atmosphere in an undated photo taken by the Expedition 28 crew aboard the International Space Station. REUTERS/NASA
This unprecedented view of the space shuttle Atlantis, appearing like a bean sprout against clouds and city lights shows the shuttle on its way home as photographed by the Expedition 28 crew of the International Space Station through a window of the station, July 21, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
A night time photo taken by an International Space Station Expedition 25 crewmember shows the bright lights of Cairo and Alexandria, Egypt on the Mediterranean coast as well as the Nile River and its delta, October 28, 2010. REUTERS/NASA
A full moon is visible with part of the International Space Station's solar array wing in this view above Earth's horizon, photographed by a crew member, September 3, 2009. REUTERS/NASA
With the Earth in the background, the International Space Station in an image photographed by a crew member from aboard the Space Shuttle Endeavour, February 9, 2010. REUTERS/NASA
Fires burn on the continent of Australia, with smoke plumes faintly visible in the night sky, in this photo taken by astronauts on the International Space Station using a digital camera, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
A night time photograph made by an International Space Station Expedition 25 crewmember shows a view of Sicily and the "boot" of Italy, October 28, 2010. REUTERS/NASA
The space shuttle Endeavour is silhouetted against the backdrop of Earth's horizon prior to docking with the International Space Station, February 9, 2010. REUTERS/NASA
