Ancient finds
Archaeologist Raul Greenwich speaks about the human remains found in a crypt under an altar inside Lima's cathedral October 24, 2011. New insight has been given into Peru's colonial past after 70 bodies from the 17th century were found buried in a crypt under Lima cathedral. The team working on the excavation hopes the findings will lead to a better understanding of burial rituals and lifestyles during the period. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
An archaeological piece is seen after it was found at the bottom of the Atitlan lake, 160 km (99 miles), from Guatemala City November 18, 2011. Archeological researchers say they have found a submerged city, inhibited during the preclassic period in 2500 B.C, 100 feet, (30 meters) below the surface. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
An ancient coin is displayed at an excavation site of an ancient Jewish Mikve, or ritual bath, underneath the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City November 23, 2011. Israeli archaeologists said they had found ancient coins in the ritual bath that overturned widely-held beliefs about the origins of Jerusalem's Western Wall, one of Judaism's holiest sites. For centuries, many thought the wall was built by King Herod but...more
An ancient coin is displayed at an excavation site of an ancient Jewish Mikve, or ritual bath, underneath the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City November 23, 2011. Israeli archaeologists said they had found ancient coins in the ritual bath that overturned widely-held beliefs about the origins of Jerusalem's Western Wall, one of Judaism's holiest sites. For centuries, many thought the wall was built by King Herod but archaeologists said they had found coins minted 20 years after King Herod's death in 4 B.C., showing the structure was completed by his successors. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Greek national flag flies at the archaeological site of the Acropolis Hill in Athens November 3, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Archaeological pieces are seen during the exhibition "Saving the Cultural Heritage" in the city of Antigua, 23 km (14 miles) west of Guatemala City, October 11, 2011. The exhibition consists of 30 pieces recovered by the Guatemalan authorities in raids in 2007 and 2009, and is organized by the Department of Prehispanic and Colonial Monuments (DEMOPRE) of Guatemala. DEMOPRE was formed in 1975 to monitor and protect the archaeological remains in the country. According to DEMOPRE the region of origin of the exhibition pieces are uncertain as they were looted and sold to collectors. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Son Su-ho (R), director of North Korea's Archaeological Institute, and Masahiro Saotome, a Japanese archaeologist and professor at the University of Tokyo examine the Kosan-dong No. 1 tomb, one of the Koguryo tombs in Pyongyang, North Korea, dating back to the early sixth century, in this photo taken by Kyodo on October 8, 2011 and released to Reuters on October 30, 2011. The tomb was recently excavated by a team of Japanese and North Korean researchers after being first unearthed in 1936. REUTERS/Kyodo
An archaeological piece is seen after it was found at the bottom of the Atitlan lake, 160 km (99 miles), from Guatemala City November 18, 2011. Archeological researchers say they have found a submerged city, inhibited during the preclassic period in 2500 B.C, 100 feet (30 metres) below the surface. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
An archaeological piece is seen after it was found at the bottom of the Atitlan lake, 160 km (99 miles), from Guatemala City November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Israeli archaeologist Eli Shukron gestures near the wall of an excavation site of an ancient Jewish Mikve, or ritual bath, underneath the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An archaeological piece is seen during the exhibition "Saving the Cultural Heritage" in the city of Antigua, 23 km (14 miles) west of Guatemala City, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez