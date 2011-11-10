版本:
Life in the Dead Sea

2011年 11月 11日 星期五

A sunbather floats on the Dead Sea, north of the West Bank Jewish settlement of Mitzpe Shalem, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias

2011年 11月 11日 星期五

A boy shows his black-mud-covered hand at the Dead Sea, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

2011年 11月 11日 星期五

Israeli soldiers stand guard on a beach on the shores of the Dead Sea, June 19, 2006. REUTERS/Yonathan Weitzman

2011年 11月 11日 星期五

A man bathes by the Dead Sea, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias

2011年 11月 11日 星期五

Chilean miners who were trapped in a collapsed mine in San Jose, Chile for 69 days before being rescued, stand covered with mud on the shore of the Dead Sea near the West Bank Jewish settlement of Mitzpe Shalem, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

2011年 11月 11日 星期五

Slippers are seen left on the beach near the Dead Sea in Jordan, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

2011年 11月 11日 星期五

Tourists take a shower after bathing in the Dead Sea resort of Ein Bokeq, May 20, 2010. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

2011年 11月 11日 星期五

A sculpture made from rocks is seen on the shore of the Dead Sea, November 27, 2008. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

2011年 11月 11日 星期五

A plant is seen on the parched shore of the Dead Sea, December 16, 2008. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

2011年 11月 11日 星期五

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man floats in the Dead Sea, December 8, 2008. REUTERS/Gil Cohen Magen

2011年 11月 11日 星期五

Tourists cover their bodies with black mud on Jordan's side of the Dead Sea, the lowest point on earth, April 15, 2009. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

2011年 11月 11日 星期五

A body of water is seen on the southern shores of the Dead Sea, January 12, 2010. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

2011年 11月 11日 星期五

A tourist covered in mud walks near the shore of the Dead Sea, north of the West Bank Jewish settlement of Mitzpe Shalem, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias

2011年 11月 11日 星期五

Rescued Chilean miner Victor Zamora as he floats in the Dead Sea near the West Bank Jewish settlement of Mitzpe Shalem, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

2011年 11月 11日 星期五

Clouds are seen above the Dead Sea north of Ein Gedi, February 22, 2009. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2011年 11月 11日 星期五

Israeli Arabs sit in a welling forth on the shore of the Dead Sea, April 24, 2010.REUTERS/Amir Cohen

2011年 11月 11日 星期五

Branches are seen in the Dead Sea in front of hotels in Ein Bokeq, November 27, 2008. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

2011年 11月 11日 星期五

Shelters stand on the beach near the Dead Sea, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

2011年 11月 11日 星期五

A boy bathes in the northern Dead Sea, March 18, 2009. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2011年 11月 11日 星期五

A Muslim woman stands in the Dead Sea at Qalya beach, south of the West Bank town of Jericho September 12, 2010. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

