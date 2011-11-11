Two girls, relatives of a member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), look in a mirror during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo November 10, 2011. More than 3,500 people of the movement have occupied ten buildings in downtown Sao Paulo on November 7. There are 290,000 empty properties in Sao Paulo, according to the Brazilian Statistic Institute (IBGE). REUTERS/Nacho Doce (BRAZIL - Tags:...more