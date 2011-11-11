版本:
"Roofless" movement

2011年 11月 11日 星期五

A man from Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), looks at the eviction of one building occupied by the movement in downtown Sao Paulo November 10, 2011. More than 3,500 people of the movement have occupied ten buildings in downtown Sao Paulo on November 7. There are 290,000 empty properties in Sao Paulo, according to the Brazilian Statistic Institute (IBGE). REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A woman, a member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), plays with her son during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Two girls, relatives of a member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), look in a mirror during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo November 10, 2011. More than 3,500 people of the movement have occupied ten buildings in downtown Sao Paulo on November 7. There are 290,000 empty properties in Sao Paulo, according to the Brazilian Statistic Institute (IBGE). REUTERS/Nacho Doce (BRAZIL - Tags:...more

A woman from Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), washes tomatoes during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), sit on their belongings during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), stand in their room during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A man from Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), keeps watch for intruders at the entrance in the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Children and relatives visiting a member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) play during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Isabela, 33, a member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), sweeps next to her daughter Adrieli, 5, during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A woman from Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) washes dishes during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A man from Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) carries a bucket of water as he climbs the stairs during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wellington, 23, his wife Tamires (L), 18, and their seven -month-son Luiz Felipe, members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), pose for a portrait during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A man from Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) carries his belongings next to police officers after being evicted from a building occupied by the movement in downtown Sao Paulo November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Police officers stand in front of two buildings occupied by members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), before their eviction of one buildings (R) occupied in downtown Sao Paulo November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A woman from Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) carries her belongings after being evicted from a building occupied by the movement in downtown Sao Paulo November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A man and his pregnant wife, members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), embrace during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

