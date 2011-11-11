版本:
中国

Rambo circus

2011年 11月 12日 星期六

A ticket booth attendant hands show tickets to a patron at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. The Rambo Circus was founded in 1991 by P.T. Dilip and travels across India, pitching tent in open grounds such as the Bandra Reclamation in Mumbai. The introduction of tough animal rights laws in India and abroad have limited the use of animals in circus acts, but current organisers Sujit and Sumit Dilip have added amenities...more

2011年 11月 12日 星期六

A ticket booth attendant hands show tickets to a patron at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. The Rambo Circus was founded in 1991 by P.T. Dilip and travels across India, pitching tent in open grounds such as the Bandra Reclamation in Mumbai. The introduction of tough animal rights laws in India and abroad have limited the use of animals in circus acts, but current organisers Sujit and Sumit Dilip have added amenities such as an air-conditioned, fire-proof tent to keep crowds flocking to the show. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
1 / 15
2011年 11月 12日 星期六

An acrobat walks on a safety net after a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

2011年 11月 12日 星期六

An acrobat walks on a safety net after a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
2 / 15
2011年 11月 12日 星期六

An acrobat performs on a ring held by an elephant during a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

2011年 11月 12日 星期六

An acrobat performs on a ring held by an elephant during a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
3 / 15
2011年 11月 12日 星期六

Rajiv Chatterjee, 31, a clown, makes an announcement during a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

2011年 11月 12日 星期六

Rajiv Chatterjee, 31, a clown, makes an announcement during a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
4 / 15
2011年 11月 12日 星期六

A performer balances herself on the back of a horse during a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

2011年 11月 12日 星期六

A performer balances herself on the back of a horse during a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
5 / 15
2011年 11月 12日 星期六

A clown looks out of his tent before a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

2011年 11月 12日 星期六

A clown looks out of his tent before a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
6 / 15
2011年 11月 12日 星期六

Siafan, 22, a clown at the Rambo Circus, applies makeup before a show in Mumbai November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

2011年 11月 12日 星期六

Siafan, 22, a clown at the Rambo Circus, applies makeup before a show in Mumbai November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
7 / 15
2011年 11月 12日 星期六

Lead clown Biju, 38, prepares for a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

2011年 11月 12日 星期六

Lead clown Biju, 38, prepares for a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
8 / 15
2011年 11月 12日 星期六

Lead clown Biju, 38, poses for a picture before a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

2011年 11月 12日 星期六

Lead clown Biju, 38, poses for a picture before a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
9 / 15
2011年 11月 12日 星期六

Siafan, 22, a clown at the Rambo Circus, bathes before a show in Mumbai November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

2011年 11月 12日 星期六

Siafan, 22, a clown at the Rambo Circus, bathes before a show in Mumbai November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
10 / 15
2011年 11月 12日 星期六

A performer balances himself on a set of knives during a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

2011年 11月 12日 星期六

A performer balances himself on a set of knives during a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
11 / 15
2011年 11月 12日 星期六

A ticket booth attendant waits to sell show tickets to patrons at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

2011年 11月 12日 星期六

A ticket booth attendant waits to sell show tickets to patrons at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
12 / 15
2011年 11月 12日 星期六

An usher stands in front of the ring during a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

2011年 11月 12日 星期六

An usher stands in front of the ring during a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
13 / 15
2011年 11月 12日 星期六

A performer stands in his tent between shows at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

2011年 11月 12日 星期六

A performer stands in his tent between shows at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
14 / 15
2011年 11月 12日 星期六

People walk outside the entrance to the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

2011年 11月 12日 星期六

People walk outside the entrance to the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
15 / 15

Rambo circus

Rambo circus 分享
重新播放
下一个

Indigenous Nations Games

Indigenous Nations Games
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »