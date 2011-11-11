A ticket booth attendant hands show tickets to a patron at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. The Rambo Circus was founded in 1991 by P.T. Dilip and travels across India, pitching tent in open grounds such as the Bandra Reclamation in Mumbai. The introduction of tough animal rights laws in India and abroad have limited the use of animals in circus acts, but current organisers Sujit and Sumit Dilip have added amenities such as an air-conditioned, fire-proof tent to keep crowds flocking to the show. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash