The fight against extinction
A silverback mountain gorilla is seen during a census inside Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, about 550 km (341 miles) west of Uganda's capital Kampala, October 14, 2011. The census of the critically endangered mountain gorilla is being conducted by the Uganda Wildlife Authority in Bwindi, which is known to have more than half of the world's mountain gorillas. Teams comprising of rangers and wardens from Uganda, Rwanda and Congo are assembled in the Ruhija sector of the park to begin the pre-census sweep. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu
A lifeguard transfers Tomas, a lost Humboldt penguin, to a boat to travel to a penguin colony on San Lorenzo Island January 26, 2011. Tomas was rescued by lifeguards on Sunday after losing his way and landing at the beach of Agua Dulce in the Lima district of Chorrillos. Humboldt penguins, poached for meat and sought after as household pets, are considered an endangered species according the Peruvian Ministry of Agriculture. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A three-month-old Bengal Tiger plays with a three-month-old lion cub at a zoo in Puerto Vallarta October 13, 2011. The keepers at the zoo educate visitors and raise awareness on endangered animals around the world. The park's own tiger breeding programme has enjoyed success with more than 20 tigers born since 2010 including a rare white Bengal tiger, according to zoo vet Martin Martinz. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
The 167-kg (368 lb) leatherback marine turtle known as Tommy swims, in its new home, at the Sydney Aquarium in this April 12, 2006 file photo. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne/Files
An unnamed male Tasmanian Devil cub receives a health check in his enclosure at Sydney's Taronga Zoo October 22, 2009. Four six months old Tasmanian Devil cubs are having health checks and paternity test to avoid their extinction from a rare transmission cancer called Devil Facial Tumor Disease. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
An endangered east African black rhinoceros and her young one walk in Tanzania's Serengeti park, May 21, 2010, during the start of an initiative that will see 32 huge beasts flown to Tanzania from South Africa. An explosion in poaching in the 1960 and 70s saw the population of east African black rhinos in Tanzania plummet from over 1,000 to just 70. Seven of the remaining rhinos were relocated to South Africa in an effort to protect them and bring the rhino sub-species back from the brink of extinction. REUTERS/Tom Kirkwood
A Pygmy Marmoset (Callithrix pygmaea) is seen at a primate rescue and rehabilitation center near Santiago August 3, 2010. The Pygmy Marmoset, known as the world's smallest monkey and under danger of extinction, was confiscated after being found inside the clothes of a Peruvian citizen during a highway police check at the northern city of Antofagasta, some 1367 km (849 miles) of Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Visitors view a collection of cycads, one of the most threatened groups of plants in the Sampled Red List Index for Plants, in a greenhouse at Kew Gardens in London September 28, 2010. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Orangutans lie beside each other at a forest school for orangutans in Palangkaraya, central Kalimantan May 3, 2007. Branded pests for venturing out from their diminishing forest habitats into plantations where they eat young palm shoots, orangutans could be extinct in the wild in ten years time, the United Nations said in 2007. Fighting against this grim prediction is the Nyaru Menteng Borneo Orangutan Survival (BOS) centre in Central Kalimantan, which rescues orangutans and returns them to the wild at the cost of $3,000 per ape. The orangutans learn how to survive in the wild during forest school. They are taught to make nests, find the right foods and climb trees. REUTERS/Hardi Baktiantoro
Renana (L), a 3-week-old sand kitten, is seen at her enclosure in the Ramat Gan Safari near Tel Aviv August 8, 2011. The kitten is the first of the sand cat species, considered extinct in Israel, to be born at the safari park, an open-air zoo, a statement from the safari said. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Giant panda cubs lie in a crib at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China September 26, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
A zookeeper holds a Fijian Crested Iguana at Taronga Zoo in Sydney during an announcement of a funding boost for their conservation June 19, 2008. Only a few wild populations remain of the endangered iguana which is found on a several Fijian islands. The species faces possible extinction due to habitat destruction and competition from introduced species. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
A zookeeper brushes the back of a baird's tapir, an endangered species, inside her enclosure at the Preservation and Research Center in Yokohama, south of Tokyo October 25, 2010. The facility, which is located at the breeding zone of Yokohama Zoological Gardens, is closed to the public to allow selected endangered species to breed in the most suitable environments and to study the endangered animals, according to the center. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Biologist Jorge Guerrel puts a tiny Toad Mountain harlequin frog into a plastic bag for weighing and measuring on the slopes of Panama's Cerro Sapo March, 26, 2011. The endangered frog is likely to be wiped out in the wild by the imminent arrival of frog chytrid, a fungus that has decimated amphibian species across the globe in recent decades. Panama's Cerro Sapo is one of the few regions still partly free from the fungus. REUTERS/Sean Mattson
Polar bear 'Rasputin' swims at the Marineland aquatic park in Antibes, southeastern France, May 8, 2010. Two polar bears, "Flocke", a female, and "Rasputin", a male, arrived recently at Marineland mandated in the European program for endangered species. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
An endangered black female rhinoceros with its horn partially cut-off charges inside its cage after a radio transmitter was implanted in its horn before translocation at the Lake Nakuru National park in Kenya's Rift Valley, 160 km (99 miles) west of the capital Nairobi, October 12, 2010. After implanting radio transmitters into the horns to track the animals, and notching their ears, KWS is translocating 10 black rhinos to the Tsavo National Park, southeast of Nairobi, to re-establish the population. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A snow leopard is seen at the new exhibit in Central Park Zoo, New York June 17, 2009. The exhibit houses three snow leopards and offers visitors a view of one of the most endangered big cats on the planet. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A man holds Golfina turtle hatchlings on Toluca Beach, 40 km south of San Salvador, October 10, 2008. Ecological authorities and volunteers released into the sea about 1,500 Golfina turtles born in captivity. Golfina turtles, also know as Olive Ridley turtles, are endangered and are listed in Appendix I of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Flora and Fauna (CITES). REUTERS/Luis Galdamez
An Irrawaddy dolphin, also known as the Mekong dolphin, swims in the river at Kampi village in Kratie province, 230 km (143 miles) northeast of Cambodia, March 25, 2007. Cambodia's rare Mekong dolphin is making a tentative comeback from the edge of extinction after net fishing was banned in its main habitat, Cambodian and World Wildlife Fund officials said. REUTERS/Chor Sokunthea
A grizzly bear shakes off water at the St-Felicien Wildlife Zoo in St-Felicien, Quebec September 24, 2008. Parks Canada estimates that up to 20,000 grizzly bears remain in western Alberta, the Yukon and Northwest Territories and British Columbia. The Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada lists the grizzly bear as a "Special Concern". REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Diver Brad Norman photographs a whale shark at Ningaloo Marine Park, off the coast of Western Australia, in this undated handout picture made available November 29, 2007. The 1000th whale shark, a rare and threatened species has been discovered by researchers using a global program in which eco-tourists and scientists identify new sharks and lodge photographs on an online library. REUTERS/Rolex/Kurt Amsler/Handout
A bison stands on the grasslands of the "El Uno" ecological reserve in Janos, some 230 km (142 miles) from Ciudad Juarez, September 5, 2011. Environmental authorities of the U.S. and Mexico are joining forces to reintroduce the American bison, which were almost on the verge of extinction in the 19th century, in the grasslands of northern Chihuahua state. The Nature Conservancy believes that bisons are an essential part of the ecosystem in supporting populations of other species in the reserve. Bisons break the ground with their step and allow plants to grow, promote water filtration and keep the grass at a height perfect for other species like the prairie dog to thrive. REUTERS/Stringer