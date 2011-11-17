版本:
中国

Inside Benin

2011年 11月 17日 星期四

People gather at a market in the Akpakpa neighborhood of Benin's capital Cotonou, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2011年 11月 17日 星期四

People gather at a market in the Akpakpa neighborhood of Benin's capital Cotonou, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
1 / 15
2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Samuel Amoo, 26, tapes his wrists before a training session at the Afro Boxing Club in the Akpakpa neighbourhood of Benin's capital Cotonou, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Samuel Amoo, 26, tapes his wrists before a training session at the Afro Boxing Club in the Akpakpa neighbourhood of Benin's capital Cotonou, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
2 / 15
2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Children play a game on the street with two boys dressed up in masks and outfits in the Akpakpa neighbourhood of Benin's capital Cotonou, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Children play a game on the street with two boys dressed up in masks and outfits in the Akpakpa neighbourhood of Benin's capital Cotonou, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
3 / 15
2011年 11月 17日 星期四

A girls walks through in the Akpakpa neighbourhood of Benin's capital Cotonou, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2011年 11月 17日 星期四

A girls walks through in the Akpakpa neighbourhood of Benin's capital Cotonou, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
4 / 15
2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Fishing boats sit on the water in front of houses in the Akpakpa neighbourhood of Benin's capital Cotonou, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Fishing boats sit on the water in front of houses in the Akpakpa neighbourhood of Benin's capital Cotonou, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
5 / 15
2011年 11月 17日 星期四

A woman prays beside a statue at Notre Dame cathedral in Benin's economic capital Cotonou November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2011年 11月 17日 星期四

A woman prays beside a statue at Notre Dame cathedral in Benin's economic capital Cotonou November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
6 / 15
2011年 11月 17日 星期四

A voodoo practitioner dances while holding knives during a ceremony in which blood from chickens and animals is collected to be splashed on amulets and fetishes in Cotonou, December 19, 2007. REUTERS/Charles Placide Tossou

2011年 11月 17日 星期四

A voodoo practitioner dances while holding knives during a ceremony in which blood from chickens and animals is collected to be splashed on amulets and fetishes in Cotonou, December 19, 2007. REUTERS/Charles Placide Tossou

Close
7 / 15
2011年 11月 17日 星期四

A woman affected by AIDS attends a psychological support meeting organised by Medecin de Monde at Come's hospital near Cotonou November 28, 2007. Medecin de Monde is a medical relief organisation with healthcare projects around the world. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

2011年 11月 17日 星期四

A woman affected by AIDS attends a psychological support meeting organised by Medecin de Monde at Come's hospital near Cotonou November 28, 2007. Medecin de Monde is a medical relief organisation with healthcare projects around the world. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
8 / 15
2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Women sit on a fishing boat in the Akpakpa neighbourhood of Benin's capital Cotonou, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Women sit on a fishing boat in the Akpakpa neighbourhood of Benin's capital Cotonou, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
9 / 15
2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Supporters of presidential candidate and leader of the Democratic Renewal Party, Adrien Houngbedji, attend an election campaign rally in Benin's capital Cotonou, March 7, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Pacide

2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Supporters of presidential candidate and leader of the Democratic Renewal Party, Adrien Houngbedji, attend an election campaign rally in Benin's capital Cotonou, March 7, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Pacide

Close
10 / 15
2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Women attend a meeting by Medecin de Monde on promoting AIDS and HIV awareness campaigns in Kpomasse, near Cotonou November 28, 2007. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Women attend a meeting by Medecin de Monde on promoting AIDS and HIV awareness campaigns in Kpomasse, near Cotonou November 28, 2007. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
11 / 15
2011年 11月 17日 星期四

A vendor fills bottles with fuel in Benin's capital Cotonou, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

2011年 11月 17日 星期四

A vendor fills bottles with fuel in Benin's capital Cotonou, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Close
12 / 15
2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Vintage Citroen 2CVs are seen on their way across Africa in the Toureg Trail rally, in Benin November 24, 2006. REUTERS/Charles Tossou

2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Vintage Citroen 2CVs are seen on their way across Africa in the Toureg Trail rally, in Benin November 24, 2006. REUTERS/Charles Tossou

Close
13 / 15
2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Vendors display their goods in pirogues at a floating market in Ganvie, a small fisherman's village 20 km (12 miles) from Benin's capital Cotonou, August 12, 2006. Over 80 percent of the village buildings are built on pillars and the pirogue is the only means of transportation in and around the village. REUTERS/Florin Iorganda

2011年 11月 17日 星期四

Vendors display their goods in pirogues at a floating market in Ganvie, a small fisherman's village 20 km (12 miles) from Benin's capital Cotonou, August 12, 2006. Over 80 percent of the village buildings are built on pillars and the pirogue is the only means of transportation in and around the village. REUTERS/Florin Iorganda

Close
14 / 15
2011年 11月 17日 星期四

A Togolese refugee woman cleans her clothes at a UNHCR refugee camp of Agame in Benin, May 28, 2005. REUTERS/Noel Koukou Tadegnon

2011年 11月 17日 星期四

A Togolese refugee woman cleans her clothes at a UNHCR refugee camp of Agame in Benin, May 28, 2005. REUTERS/Noel Koukou Tadegnon

Close
15 / 15

Inside Benin

Inside Benin 分享
重新播放
下一个

Coal-seam controversy

Coal-seam controversy
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »