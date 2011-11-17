版本:
中国

Yoga for inmates

2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Former inmate yoga instructor Fredy Diaz Arista teaches yoga inside a juvenile detention centre in Mexico City November 16, 2011. Behind the high walls and gates at the centre inmates escape from prison every day even if it's only in their minds. Inmates here say they are much calmer and hopeful thanks to an innovative yoga program for the prison's inhabitants. Parinaama Prison Project part of a voluntary yoga program, founded by...more

2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Former inmate yoga instructor Fredy Diaz Arista teaches yoga inside a juvenile detention centre in Mexico City November 16, 2011. Behind the high walls and gates at the centre inmates escape from prison every day even if it's only in their minds. Inmates here say they are much calmer and hopeful thanks to an innovative yoga program for the prison's inhabitants. Parinaama Prison Project part of a voluntary yoga program, founded by Argentine yoga teacher Ann Moxey in 2003 specializes in yoga to reduce stress, violence and addiction amongst female and male inmates in four of the six juvenile centers in Mexico city. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
1 / 11
2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Inmates practice yoga during a class inside a juvenile detention centre in Mexico City November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Inmates practice yoga during a class inside a juvenile detention centre in Mexico City November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
2 / 11
2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Inmates practice yoga during class inside a juvenile detention centre in Mexico City November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Inmates practice yoga during class inside a juvenile detention centre in Mexico City November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
3 / 11
2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Inmates are being frisked by a security guard before a yoga class at a juvenile detention centre in Mexico City November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Inmates are being frisked by a security guard before a yoga class at a juvenile detention centre in Mexico City November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
4 / 11
2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Inmates stand behind bars at a juvenile detention centre where a yoga project is being carried out in Mexico City November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Inmates stand behind bars at a juvenile detention centre where a yoga project is being carried out in Mexico City November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
5 / 11
2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Inmates look at a demonstration during a yoga class inside a juvenile detention centre in Mexico City November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Inmates look at a demonstration during a yoga class inside a juvenile detention centre in Mexico City November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
6 / 11
2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Inmates practice yoga during class inside a juvenile detention centre in Mexico City November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Inmates practice yoga during class inside a juvenile detention centre in Mexico City November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
7 / 11
2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Inmates practice yoga during class inside a juvenile detention centre in Mexico City November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Inmates practice yoga during class inside a juvenile detention centre in Mexico City November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
8 / 11
2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Inmates practice yoga during class inside a juvenile detention centre in Mexico City November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Inmates practice yoga during class inside a juvenile detention centre in Mexico City November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
9 / 11
2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Inmates hold their yoga mats as they stand outside a room used for yoga lessons inside a juvenile detention centre in Mexico City November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

2011年 11月 18日 星期五

Inmates hold their yoga mats as they stand outside a room used for yoga lessons inside a juvenile detention centre in Mexico City November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
10 / 11
2011年 11月 18日 星期五

A security guard keeps watch as former inmate and yoga instructor Fredy Diaz Arista teaches yoga inside a juvenile detention centre in Mexico City November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

2011年 11月 18日 星期五

A security guard keeps watch as former inmate and yoga instructor Fredy Diaz Arista teaches yoga inside a juvenile detention centre in Mexico City November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
11 / 11

Yoga for inmates

Yoga for inmates 分享
重新播放
下一个

Inside Benin

Inside Benin
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »