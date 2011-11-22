版本:
Photo focus: Fainting

Libyan Jewish exile David Gerbi (R) reacts after destroying part of the wall at the sealed entrance to Dar Bishi synagogue in Tripoli October 2, 2011.

Libyan Jewish exile David Gerbi (R) reacts after destroying part of the wall at the sealed entrance to Dar Bishi synagogue in Tripoli October 2, 2011. Gerbi said he has dreamed of restoring this synagogue for 10 years, when smoke from New York's burning twin towers evoked one of the most powerful memories of his Libyan childhood. The 12-year-old Gerbi and his family fled Tripoli in 1967 when an Arab-Israeli war stoked anger against the Jewish state and led to attacks on Jews in his neighbourhood. Muammar Gaddafi expelled the rest of Libya's 38,000 Jews two years later and confiscated their assets. Most Tripoli synagogues have since been destroyed or converted to mosques. Jewish cemeteries have been razed to make way for office blocks on the coast. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Spain's Princess Letizia (L) looks on as a member of the honour guard is assisted after passing out during a parade before the arrival of Britain's Prince Charles at the Pardo Palace outside Madrid, March 30, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Spain's Princess Letizia (L) looks on as a member of the honour guard is assisted after passing out during a parade before the arrival of Britain's Prince Charles at the Pardo Palace outside Madrid, March 30, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Relatives of one of the victims of Thursday's shooting at Tasso da Silveira school carry a family member who had fainted while attending the funeral at Realengo cemetery in Rio de Janeiro April 8, 2011. A Brazilian gunman killed 12 children at a Rio de Janeiro school and then himself, police said, shocking the South American nation that has never seen such an incident before. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Relatives of one of the victims of Thursday's shooting at Tasso da Silveira school carry a family member who had fainted while attending the funeral at Realengo cemetery in Rio de Janeiro April 8, 2011. A Brazilian gunman killed 12 children at a Rio de Janeiro school and then himself, police said, shocking the South American nation that has never seen such an incident before. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A villager who gathered to mourn former rebel leader John Garang faints in Yei village in Southern Sudan August 5, 2005. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

A villager who gathered to mourn former rebel leader John Garang faints in Yei village in Southern Sudan August 5, 2005. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Isabel Carcamo, daughter of Miguel Carcamo, faints during the funeral of her father in El Guante, September 2, 2010.

Isabel Carcamo, daughter of Miguel Carcamo, faints during the funeral of her father in El Guante, September 2, 2010. Miguel Carcamo, 43, the father of four children, travelled illegally for the first time to the U.S. on August 3. According to Honduras' Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Carcamo was one of 21 Honduran immigrants murdered and identified so far at Tamaulipas, Mexico, where a series of firefights with drug gang members have occurred. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Investors stand near a man who fainted during a protest in front of the Dhaka stock exchange in Dhaka February 6, 2011. Angry investors took to the streets of the Bangladeshi capital on Sunday after the national stock exchange suffered another dramatic fall, in the latest of a series of collapses that forced trading to halt several times last month. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Investors stand near a man who fainted during a protest in front of the Dhaka stock exchange in Dhaka February 6, 2011. Angry investors took to the streets of the Bangladeshi capital on Sunday after the national stock exchange suffered another dramatic fall, in the latest of a series of collapses that forced trading to halt several times last month. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

A woman faints after seeing her fire-gutted hut in New Delhi April 8, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A woman faints after seeing her fire-gutted hut in New Delhi April 8, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

An asylum seeker on hunger strike lays on the ground after passing out during a demonstration in front of the Office for Foreigners in Brussels May 19, 2008. REUTERS/Thierry Roge

An asylum seeker on hunger strike lays on the ground after passing out during a demonstration in front of the Office for Foreigners in Brussels May 19, 2008. REUTERS/Thierry Roge

Policemen carry a train passenger who fainted outside a railway station in China's southern city of Guangzhou February 2, 2008. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Policemen carry a train passenger who fainted outside a railway station in China's southern city of Guangzhou February 2, 2008. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Isabel Carcamo, niece of Miguel Carcamo, one of the 21 Hondurans who were among the 72 immigrants murdered recently in Mexico, faints after a news conference at the Foreign Affairs building in Tegucigalpa August 31, 2010.

Isabel Carcamo, niece of Miguel Carcamo, one of the 21 Hondurans who were among the 72 immigrants murdered recently in Mexico, faints after a news conference at the Foreign Affairs building in Tegucigalpa August 31, 2010. Honduras is evaluating a claim against Mexico for the deaths of at least 21 Hondurans in the worst slaughter perpetrated in Mexico by organized crime gangs, said Honduran Foreign Minister Mario Canahuati. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A Kenyan woman collapses after viewing the body of Italian nun St, Leonella Sgorbati at the Consolata Shrine in Kenya's capital Nairobi, September 21, 2006. Sgorbati was killed in Somalia's capital Mogadishu in an attack that drew immediate speculation of links to Muslim anger over the Pope's recent remarks on Islam. REUTERS/Antony Njuguna

A Kenyan woman collapses after viewing the body of Italian nun St, Leonella Sgorbati at the Consolata Shrine in Kenya's capital Nairobi, September 21, 2006. Sgorbati was killed in Somalia's capital Mogadishu in an attack that drew immediate speculation of links to Muslim anger over the Pope's recent remarks on Islam. REUTERS/Antony Njuguna

People help a man who fainted after hearing that his mother was killed in shelling by forces loyal to Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in the southern city of Taiz November 11, 2011. At least 13 people were killed in heavy fighting in the Yemeni city of Taiz, a day after a U.N. envoy began a new mission to push President Ali Abdullah Saleh to quit under a Gulf peace plan. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

People help a man who fainted after hearing that his mother was killed in shelling by forces loyal to Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in the southern city of Taiz November 11, 2011. At least 13 people were killed in heavy fighting in the Yemeni city of Taiz, a day after a U.N. envoy began a new mission to push President Ali Abdullah Saleh to quit under a Gulf peace plan. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

An official takes into his care the rifle of a Republican guard soldier after she fainted during Bastille Day parade in Paris, July 14, 2007. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

An official takes into his care the rifle of a Republican guard soldier after she fainted during Bastille Day parade in Paris, July 14, 2007. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Paramedics help a relative of a Topo Chico inmate after she fainted while waiting for news outside Topo Chico prison in Monterrey, northern Mexico October 8, 2008. At least three prisoners were wounded in the second riot in two days at the jail, according to local media. Authorities have regained control of the prison and several inmates were transferred to other facilities. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Paramedics help a relative of a Topo Chico inmate after she fainted while waiting for news outside Topo Chico prison in Monterrey, northern Mexico October 8, 2008. At least three prisoners were wounded in the second riot in two days at the jail, according to local media. Authorities have regained control of the prison and several inmates were transferred to other facilities. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

A demonstrator faints during a protest in Rabat April 30, 2007. More than 100 people blocked a sidewalk opposite parliament by chaining themselves together to demand public sector jobs. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A demonstrator faints during a protest in Rabat April 30, 2007. More than 100 people blocked a sidewalk opposite parliament by chaining themselves together to demand public sector jobs. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

