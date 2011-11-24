版本:
Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

2011年 11月 25日 星期五

The Kung Fu Panda balloon floats through Times Square during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Smurf balloon floats down 6th Avenue during the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The Kermit the Frog balloon floats through Times Square during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Super Cute Hello Kitty balloon floats down Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

A Spiderman performer greets children on Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

The Mobile Azalea Trail Maids perform on Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

A marching band performs on Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

The Smurfs balloon floats through Times Square during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A performer is dressed as a snowflake as she walks down Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

A clown performs on Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

A Spiderman performer greets children as the Spiderman balloon floats down Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

The Snoopy the Flying Ace balloon floats down Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Santa Claus rides on his sleigh down Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

The Julius the Monkey balloon floats through Times Square during the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People watch as floats make their way through Times Square during the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The Spongebob Squarepants balloon floats through Times Square during the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The Buzz Lightyear balloon floats around Columbus Circle during the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Singer Cee Lo Green waves as he makes his way on a float around Columbus Circle during the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Participants make their way through Columbus Circle during the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People watch as floats make their way through Times Square during the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The Kermit the Frog balloon floats down Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

People look out from a balcony as the Santa Claus balloon floats down Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

The Hawaii All-State Marching Band make its way through Times Square during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Singer Avril Lavigne waves as she makes her way on a float around Columbus Circle during the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The Buzz Lightyear balloon makes its way through Times Square during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Diary of a Wimpy Kid balloon floats around Columbus Circle during the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

