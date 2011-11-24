版本:
中国

India's monkey troubles

2011年 11月 25日 星期五

A monkey eats a leftover apple from a garbage box in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla November 14, 2011. The Himachal Pradesh state government is offering a reward of 500 Indian Rupees ($9.50) for every monkey caught by a member of the public in an effort to control their numbers. Monkeys are increasingly seen as a nuisance in places like the capital Shimla, where they harass people and other animals on the roads and rifle...more

2011年 11月 25日 星期五

A monkey eats a leftover apple from a garbage box in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla November 14, 2011. The Himachal Pradesh state government is offering a reward of 500 Indian Rupees ($9.50) for every monkey caught by a member of the public in an effort to control their numbers. Monkeys are increasingly seen as a nuisance in places like the capital Shimla, where they harass people and other animals on the roads and rifle through garbage bins looking for food. Monkeys caught are taken to one of four sterilization centres, where they are neutered before being released back into the same area they were trapped in. There were at least 317,000 monkeys in Himachal Pradesh according to the most recent survey of the primates, which was conducted in 2004-05. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close
1 / 10
2011年 11月 25日 星期五

Monkey trappers Raghunath, 28, (2nd R) carries a cage as Alok (R), 25, stands next to a cage with trapped monkeys in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

2011年 11月 25日 星期五

Monkey trappers Raghunath, 28, (2nd R) carries a cage as Alok (R), 25, stands next to a cage with trapped monkeys in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close
2 / 10
2011年 11月 25日 星期五

An attendant (L) and trapper Alok, 25, carry caught monkeys to the monkey rescue center run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

2011年 11月 25日 星期五

An attendant (L) and trapper Alok, 25, carry caught monkeys to the monkey rescue center run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close
3 / 10
2011年 11月 25日 星期五

An injured monkey reacts from a cage inside a monkey rescue center run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

2011年 11月 25日 星期五

An injured monkey reacts from a cage inside a monkey rescue center run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close
4 / 10
2011年 11月 25日 星期五

An attendant tends to an injured monkey inside a monkey rescue center run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

2011年 11月 25日 星期五

An attendant tends to an injured monkey inside a monkey rescue center run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close
5 / 10
2011年 11月 25日 星期五

A veterinarian places a monkey on the table for sterilization inside an operation theater at a monkey rescue center run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

2011年 11月 25日 星期五

A veterinarian places a monkey on the table for sterilization inside an operation theater at a monkey rescue center run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close
6 / 10
2011年 11月 25日 星期五

Monkeys lie before their sterilization process to start at a monkey rescue center run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

2011年 11月 25日 星期五

Monkeys lie before their sterilization process to start at a monkey rescue center run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close
7 / 10
2011年 11月 25日 星期五

A veterinarian sterilizes a monkey through laparoscopy inside a monkey rescue center run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

2011年 11月 25日 星期五

A veterinarian sterilizes a monkey through laparoscopy inside a monkey rescue center run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close
8 / 10
2011年 11月 25日 星期五

A veterinarian sterilizes a monkey inside a monkey rescue center run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

2011年 11月 25日 星期五

A veterinarian sterilizes a monkey inside a monkey rescue center run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close
9 / 10
2011年 11月 25日 星期五

An attendant carries a monkey after its sterilization at a monkey rescue center run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

2011年 11月 25日 星期五

An attendant carries a monkey after its sterilization at a monkey rescue center run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close
10 / 10

India's monkey troubles

India's monkey troubles 分享
重新播放
下一个

Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

Macy's Thanksgiving Parade
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »