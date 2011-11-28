版本:
中国

Life without electricity

2011年 11月 28日 星期一

John McCarter reads the newspaper by the window in the front living room of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry, Northern Ireland November 22, 2011. McCarter, age 77, has been living without electricity or central heating for the past 29 years. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2011年 11月 28日 星期一

John McCarter reads the newspaper by the window in the front living room of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry, Northern Ireland November 22, 2011. McCarter, age 77, has been living without electricity or central heating for the past 29 years. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
1 / 12
2011年 11月 28日 星期一

John McCarter stands outside his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2011年 11月 28日 星期一

John McCarter stands outside his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
2 / 12
2011年 11月 28日 星期一

John McCarter, age 77, sits in the living room of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2011年 11月 28日 星期一

John McCarter, age 77, sits in the living room of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
3 / 12
2011年 11月 28日 星期一

John McCarter fills a kettle with water in the kitchen of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2011年 11月 28日 星期一

John McCarter fills a kettle with water in the kitchen of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
4 / 12
2011年 11月 28日 星期一

John McCarter gets dressed in the bedroom of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2011年 11月 28日 星期一

John McCarter gets dressed in the bedroom of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
5 / 12
2011年 11月 28日 星期一

A paraffin lamp hangs from the ceiling of the living room of John McCarter's wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2011年 11月 28日 星期一

A paraffin lamp hangs from the ceiling of the living room of John McCarter's wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
6 / 12
2011年 11月 28日 星期一

Laundry hangs to dry outside John McCarters wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2011年 11月 28日 星期一

Laundry hangs to dry outside John McCarters wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
7 / 12
2011年 11月 28日 星期一

John McCarter writes a letter in his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2011年 11月 28日 星期一

John McCarter writes a letter in his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
8 / 12
2011年 11月 28日 星期一

A thermometer hangs on the wall of John McCarter's wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2011年 11月 28日 星期一

A thermometer hangs on the wall of John McCarter's wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
9 / 12
2011年 11月 28日 星期一

John McCarter, age 77, poses for a photograph as he stands in the living room of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2011年 11月 28日 星期一

John McCarter, age 77, poses for a photograph as he stands in the living room of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
10 / 12
2011年 11月 28日 星期一

John McCarter lays in his bed in the bedroom of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2011年 11月 28日 星期一

John McCarter lays in his bed in the bedroom of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
11 / 12
2011年 11月 28日 星期一

John McCarter stands in the back garden of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2011年 11月 28日 星期一

John McCarter stands in the back garden of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
12 / 12

Life without electricity

Life without electricity 分享
重新播放
下一个

India's monkey troubles

India's monkey troubles
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »