Thermal views

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

An image taken with a thermal camera shows the shut down nuclear power plant in Biblis, southwest Germany, March 22, 2011. The picture does not show any temperature difference outside the power plant. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

An image taken with a thermal camera shows the shut down nuclear power plant in Biblis, southwest Germany, March 22, 2011. The picture does not show any temperature difference outside the power plant. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

An image taken with a thermal camera shows the coal power plant of German energy supplier Eon in Grosskrotzenburg, 30km (18 miles) south of Frankfurt, March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

An image taken with a thermal camera shows the coal power plant of German energy supplier Eon in Grosskrotzenburg, 30km (18 miles) south of Frankfurt, March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

An image taken with a thermal camera shows the coal power plant of German energy supplier Eon in Grosskrotzenburg, 30km south of Frankfurt, March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

An image taken with a thermal camera shows the coal power plant of German energy supplier Eon in Grosskrotzenburg, 30km south of Frankfurt, March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

An image taken with a thermal camera shows the shut down nuclear power plant in Biblis, southwest Germany, March 22, 2011. The picture does not show any temperature difference outside the power plant. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

An image taken with a thermal camera shows the shut down nuclear power plant in Biblis, southwest Germany, March 22, 2011. The picture does not show any temperature difference outside the power plant. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A picture taken with a thermal camera shows German police (foreground) guarding the train transporting Castor containers, which carry radioactive nuclear waste, during a stop in Neunkirchen near Saarbruecken November 25, 2011. The Castor (Cask for Storage and Transport Of Radioactive material) train is carrying 11 containers of spent German nuclear fuel on route from France after being reprocessed, to the nuclear waste storage...more

A picture taken with a thermal camera shows German police (foreground) guarding the train transporting Castor containers, which carry radioactive nuclear waste, during a stop in Neunkirchen near Saarbruecken November 25, 2011. The Castor (Cask for Storage and Transport Of Radioactive material) train is carrying 11 containers of spent German nuclear fuel on route from France after being reprocessed, to the nuclear waste storage facility of Gorleben in north eastern Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A combination of photos, one take with a thermal image camera (lower) shows two German police officers using a Geiger counter to measure the radiation of a Castor container on transport train, during a stop in Neunkirchen near Saarbruecken November 25, 2011. The Castor (Cask for Storage and Transport Of Radioactive material) train is carrying 11 containers of spent German nuclear fuel on route from France after being reprocessed,...more

A combination of photos, one take with a thermal image camera (lower) shows two German police officers using a Geiger counter to measure the radiation of a Castor container on transport train, during a stop in Neunkirchen near Saarbruecken November 25, 2011. The Castor (Cask for Storage and Transport Of Radioactive material) train is carrying 11 containers of spent German nuclear fuel on route from France after being reprocessed, to the nuclear waste storage facility of Gorleben in north eastern Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

