Thermal views

A combination of photos, one take with a thermal image camera (lower) shows two German police officers using a Geiger counter to measure the radiation of a Castor container on transport train, during a stop in Neunkirchen near Saarbruecken November 25, 2011. The Castor (Cask for Storage and Transport Of Radioactive material) train is carrying 11 containers of spent German nuclear fuel on route from France after being reprocessed, to the nuclear waste storage facility of Gorleben in north eastern Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach