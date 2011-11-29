版本:
All-season snowsports

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

A freeride skier carves his way down a steep slope of crushed rocks, in the western Austrian village of Haiming, some 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Innsbruck, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

A freeride skier carves his way down a steep slope of crushed rocks, in the western Austrian village of Haiming, some 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Innsbruck, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

A freeride skier carves his way down a steep slope of crushed rocks, in the western Austrian village of Haiming, some 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Innsbruck, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

A freeride skier carves his way down a steep slope of crushed rocks, in the western Austrian village of Haiming, some 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Innsbruck, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

A freeride skier carves his way down a steep slope of crushed rocks, in the western Austrian village of Haiming, some 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Innsbruck, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

A freeride skier carves his way down a steep slope of crushed rocks, in the western Austrian village of Haiming, some 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Innsbruck, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

A freeride skier carves his way down a steep slope of crushed rocks, in the western Austrian village of Haiming, some 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Innsbruck, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

A freeride skier carves his way down a steep slope of crushed rocks, in the western Austrian village of Haiming, some 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Innsbruck, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

A freeride skier carves her way down a steep slope of crushed rocks, in the western Austrian village of Haiming, some 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Innsbruck, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

A freeride skier carves her way down a steep slope of crushed rocks, in the western Austrian village of Haiming, some 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Innsbruck, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

A freeride skier falls as she tries to carve her way down a steep slope of crushed rocks, in the western Austrian village of Haiming, some 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Innsbruck, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

A freeride skier falls as she tries to carve her way down a steep slope of crushed rocks, in the western Austrian village of Haiming, some 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Innsbruck, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

An Egyptian boy sand-boards in Al Katania dunes, about 80 km (50 miles) southwest of Cairo, Egypt March 27, 2009. REUTERS/Tarek Mostafa

An Egyptian boy sand-boards in Al Katania dunes, about 80 km (50 miles) southwest of Cairo, Egypt March 27, 2009. REUTERS/Tarek Mostafa

U.S. sandboarder Matt Walton soars in Al Katania dunes, about 80 km (50 miles) southwest of Cairo, January 18, 2010. Walton is in Egypt to conduct sandboarding lessons. REUTERS/Tarek Mostafa

U.S. sandboarder Matt Walton soars in Al Katania dunes, about 80 km (50 miles) southwest of Cairo, January 18, 2010. Walton is in Egypt to conduct sandboarding lessons. REUTERS/Tarek Mostafa

Tourists prepare to sand-board in the Cerro Negro volcano in Leon City, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of Managua, Nicaragua May 26, 2009. The volcano, with a height of 2,264 feet (690 meters), is one of the most active in Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Tourists prepare to sand-board in the Cerro Negro volcano in Leon City, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of Managua, Nicaragua May 26, 2009. The volcano, with a height of 2,264 feet (690 meters), is one of the most active in Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Anry Ramirez of tour company Tierra Tours, sand-boards at the Cerro Negro volcano in Leon City, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of Managua May 26, 2009. Hundreds of tourists visit the area to "sand-board" down the slopes of the volcano. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Anry Ramirez of tour company Tierra Tours, sand-boards at the Cerro Negro volcano in Leon City, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of Managua May 26, 2009. Hundreds of tourists visit the area to "sand-board" down the slopes of the volcano. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Anry Ramirez, a staff of tour company Tierra Tours, "sand-boards" at the Cerro Negro volcano in Leon City, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of Managua May 26, 2009. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Anry Ramirez, a staff of tour company Tierra Tours, "sand-boards" at the Cerro Negro volcano in Leon City, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of Managua May 26, 2009. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Tourists walk after sand-boarding in the Cerro Negro volcano in Leon City, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of Managua May 26, 2009. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Tourists walk after sand-boarding in the Cerro Negro volcano in Leon City, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of Managua May 26, 2009. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

