Tech watch
A woman takes a photo with her mobile phone during The Optics Valley of China International Optoelectrical Expo at an exhibition center in Wuhan, Hubei province November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Toyota's concept vehicle Fun-Vii shows a display content on its body during its unveiling at a pre-Tokyo Motor show reception in a showroom in Tokyo November 28, 2011. The whole body of the concept car can be used as a display space, with the body color and display content changeable at will, and allows the vehicle to function as a terminal for displaying messages or other information, the company said. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Engineers from the Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems attach the Luch-5A new generation geostationary communications satellite, Amos-5 geostationary satellite and the Briz-M, the 4th step of the Proton rocket launcher, to a rocket body at the assembly testing shop of Khrunichev State Space Research and Technological Centre at Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A staff at the National System of Territorial Studies (SNET) points at a screen showing brief quakes that have occurred in the municipality of El Carmen, some 163 km (101 miles) east of the capital of San Salvador November 25, 2011. More than 700 slight to moderate earthquakes hit an area in eastern El Salvador in a 24-hour period, damaging dozens of homes but hurting no one. REUTERS/Luis Galdamez
An employee shows an ejection seat and a spacesuit of the first cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, exhibited at the museum of Baikonur Cosmodrome, November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A picture taken with a thermal camera shows German police (foreground) guarding the train transporting Castor containers, which carry radioactive nuclear waste, during a stop in Neunkirchen near Saarbruecken November 25, 2011. The Castor (Cask for Storage and Transport Of Radioactive material) train is carrying 11 containers of spent German nuclear fuel on route from France after being reprocessed, to the nuclear waste storage facility of Gorleben in north eastern Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Spain's Crown Prince Felipe and his wife Princess Letizia visit the Paranal Observatory of ESO (European Organization for Astronomical Research in the Southern Hemisphere) in Cerro Paranal, some 115 km (71 miles) south of the northern city of Antofagasta, Chile November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
An employee inspects solar panels along a production line at an LDK Solar company workshop in Hefei, Anhui province in this November 10, 2011 file photo. Generous state bank loans to Chinese solar companies, a bone of contention for their Western counterparts, are threatening the financial health of the firms, as they grapple with falling product prices and tumbling demand from their biggest customer, Europe. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
An aerial view shows vehicles with their headlights on converging on the Soyuz TMA-02M spacecraft carrying ISS crew members, U.S. astronaut Michael Fossum, Russian cosmonaut Sergey Volkov and Japanese astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, after the spacecraft landed near the town of Arkalyk in northern Kazakhstan, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
The Aurora Australis is seen from an image taken by the crew of Expedition 29 on board the International Space Station, on an ascending pass from south of Australia in the Southern Pacific Ocean to the Northern Pacific Ocean, west of Central America September 18, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/JSC/Handout
A bishop holds a tablet during the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops in Baltimore, Maryland November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
The Soyuz TMA-22 spacecraft rests on its launch pad at Baikonur cosmodrome November 14, 2011. The crew of U.S. astronaut Daniel Burbank and Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Anatoly Ivanishin blasted off on Monday to return a full crew to the ISS as Russia seeks to restore confidence in its space programme following the recent crash of a cargo spaceship and several botched launches. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/Pool
Dutch scientist Mark Post displays samples of in-vitro meat, or cultured meat grown in a laboratory, at the University of Maastricht November 9, 2011. Scientists are cooking up new ways of feeding the world's ever growing hunger for meat that could save the environment and the lives of millions of animals. In-vitro meat or cultured meat is an animal flesh product that has never been part of a complete, living animal, and is quite different from imitation meat or meat substitutes, which are vegetarian foods made from vegetable proteins like soy. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Honda Motor Co's electric Micro Commuter Concept city vehicle is seen in this handout image released by Honda Motor Co on November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Honda Motor Co/Handout
Owen Kew, 5 of Reading uses The Spider during therapy with his physiotherapist Fiona Savory at the Footsteps Centre, which provides an intensive physiotherapy program for children and young adults with neurological disorders, in Dorchester-on-Thames, southern England November 8, 2011. The spider is a unique tool for physiotherapists enabling them implement a full course of exercises in any chosen position by using a series of elastic ropes which create a "spider's web." REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A Saudi policeman monitors screens connected to cameras set up at all the holy places in Mecca during the annual pilgrimage, November 7, 2011. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid-al-Adha, marking the end of the haj, by slaughtering sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A view of China's Tiangong (Heavenly Palace) 1 module (top L) as it docks with the Shenzhou 8 spacecraft (top R) is seen on a monitoring screen showing a computer animation of the docking process at the Beijing Aerospace Flight Control Center November 3, 2011 China successfully carried out its first docking exercise on Thursday between two unmanned spacecraft, a key test of the rising power's plans to secure a long-term manned foothold in space.The Shenzhou 8 spacecraft joined the Tiangong 1 module about 340 km (211 miles) above Earth, in a maneuver carried live on state television.The 10.5 meter-long unmanned Tiangong, launched on September 29, is part of China's preparations for a space laboratory at some point in the future. REUTERS/CCTV via Reuters TV
A portion of the International Space Station (top) is seen along with a view of the Midwestern United States at night with Aurora Borealis, is seen in this September 29, 2011 NASA handout photograph taken by an Expedition 29 crew member on the International Space Station. The night skies viewed from the space station are illuminated with light from many sources, including artificial light from human settlements with a characteristic yellow tinge and the green light of the Aurora Borealis, seemingly reflected off Earth's surface in Canada beneath the aurora. REUTERS/NASA/Handout