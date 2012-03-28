Ancient finds

A man walks in Kerameikos ancient cemetery site in Athens March 14, 2012. Greek archaeologists said monuments and archaeological sites are suffering due to the austerity measures imposed on the country by Greece's international lenders which have reduced culture budgets adding that lack of funding and personnel after state cutbacks harms the care, research and maintenance of archaeological sites, monuments and digs. They also said museums have remained closed, illegal digging has taken place, and robberies at museums have also occurred due to a lack of guards. REUTERS/John Kolesidis