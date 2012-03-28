版本:
Ancient finds

<p>A damaged statue is seen in the Thermae Stabianae in Pompeii March 8, 2012. Pompeii is one of the world's most famous archaeological sites and Italy's top tourist attraction. Thermae Stabianae is the site's oldest bath and it re-opens for visitors on March 8 to celebrate International Women's Day. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca </p>

A damaged statue is seen in the Thermae Stabianae in Pompeii March 8, 2012. Pompeii is one of the world's most famous archaeological sites and Italy's top tourist attraction. Thermae Stabianae is the site's oldest bath and it re-opens for visitors on March 8 to celebrate International Women's Day. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

<p>A pocket watch recovered from the RMS Titanic is on display during the Titanic Auction preview by Guernsey's Auction House in New York January 5, 2012. The biggest collection of Titanic artifacts is to be sold off as a single lot in an auction timed for the 100th anniversary in April of the sinking of the famed ocean liner. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

A pocket watch recovered from the RMS Titanic is on display during the Titanic Auction preview by Guernsey's Auction House in New York January 5, 2012. The biggest collection of Titanic artifacts is to be sold off as a single lot in an auction timed for the 100th anniversary in April of the sinking of the famed ocean liner. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

<p>A recovered pre-Inca artifact is displayed at the Foreign Ministry in Lima January 19, 2012. Peru's Foreign Ministry presented the golden "Monkey's Head" belonging to the Moche culture, which was recovered from the U.S. in December 2011, to the Culture Ministry, local authorities said. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares </p>

A recovered pre-Inca artifact is displayed at the Foreign Ministry in Lima January 19, 2012. Peru's Foreign Ministry presented the golden "Monkey's Head" belonging to the Moche culture, which was recovered from the U.S. in December 2011, to the Culture Ministry, local authorities said. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

<p>A cup recovered from the RMS Titanic is displayed during the Titanic Auction preview by Guernsey's Auction House in New York, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

A cup recovered from the RMS Titanic is displayed during the Titanic Auction preview by Guernsey's Auction House in New York, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

<p>An employee displays a recovered amulet belongs to the Babylonian era at the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Baghdad January 30, 2012. A 6,500-year-old Sumerian gold jar, the head of a Sumerian battle axe and a stone from an Assyrian palace were among 45 relics returned to Iraq by Germany. The items were among thousands stolen from Iraq's museums and archaeological sites in the mayhem that followed the U.S.-led invasion that ousted Saddam Hussein in 2003. REUTERS/Saad Shalash </p>

An employee displays a recovered amulet belongs to the Babylonian era at the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Baghdad January 30, 2012. A 6,500-year-old Sumerian gold jar, the head of a Sumerian battle axe and a stone from an Assyrian palace were among 45 relics returned to Iraq by Germany. The items were among thousands stolen from Iraq's museums and archaeological sites in the mayhem that followed the U.S.-led invasion that ousted Saddam Hussein in 2003. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

<p>A 2,500-year-old statue of a young woman is seen in Athens in this undated police handout photograph. Greek police on March 28, 2012, arrested two men for illegally possessing a 2,500 year-old marble statue of a young female and hiding it in a sheep den with the intention to sell it for half a million euros. Archaeologists at the Greek Culture Ministry said the 1,20 meter long statue was priceless. REUTERS/Greek Police/Handout </p>

A 2,500-year-old statue of a young woman is seen in Athens in this undated police handout photograph. Greek police on March 28, 2012, arrested two men for illegally possessing a 2,500 year-old marble statue of a young female and hiding it in a sheep den with the intention to sell it for half a million euros. Archaeologists at the Greek Culture Ministry said the 1,20 meter long statue was priceless. REUTERS/Greek Police/Handout

<p>An employee displays clay tablets belong to the Sumerian era at the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Baghdad January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Shalash </p>

An employee displays clay tablets belong to the Sumerian era at the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Baghdad January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

<p>A pair of binoculars recovered from the RMS Titanic is on display during the Titanic Auction preview by Guernsey's Auction House in New York, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

A pair of binoculars recovered from the RMS Titanic is on display during the Titanic Auction preview by Guernsey's Auction House in New York, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

<p>A portion of the Thermae Stabianae is seen in Pompeii March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca </p>

A portion of the Thermae Stabianae is seen in Pompeii March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

<p>An employee displays a recovered tiny gold jar, dating to 4,500 BC at the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Baghdad January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Shalash </p>

An employee displays a recovered tiny gold jar, dating to 4,500 BC at the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Baghdad January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

<p>Jewelry recovered from the RMS Titanic is on display during the Titanic Auction preview by Guernsey's Auction House in New York, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

Jewelry recovered from the RMS Titanic is on display during the Titanic Auction preview by Guernsey's Auction House in New York, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

<p>An employee checks recovered artefacts at the Iraqi Ministry of foreign Affairs headquarters in Baghdad January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Shalash </p>

An employee checks recovered artefacts at the Iraqi Ministry of foreign Affairs headquarters in Baghdad January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

<p>Director of the Naga archaeological project Professor Dietrich Wildung walks as he explains the history of Amun Temple in Naga, south of the ancient city of Meroe in the River Nile state of Sudan March 10, 2012. The temple is close to Sudan's Meroe pyramids, a cluster of more than 50 granite tombs 200 kms (120 miles) north of the capital that are one of the main attractions for Sudan's few tourists. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah </p>

Director of the Naga archaeological project Professor Dietrich Wildung walks as he explains the history of Amun Temple in Naga, south of the ancient city of Meroe in the River Nile state of Sudan March 10, 2012. The temple is close to Sudan's Meroe pyramids, a cluster of more than 50 granite tombs 200 kms (120 miles) north of the capital that are one of the main attractions for Sudan's few tourists. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

<p>A man walks in Kerameikos ancient cemetery site in Athens March 14, 2012. Greek archaeologists said monuments and archaeological sites are suffering due to the austerity measures imposed on the country by Greece's international lenders which have reduced culture budgets adding that lack of funding and personnel after state cutbacks harms the care, research and maintenance of archaeological sites, monuments and digs. They also said museums have remained closed, illegal digging has taken place, and robberies at museums have also occurred due to a lack of guards. REUTERS/John Kolesidis </p>

A man walks in Kerameikos ancient cemetery site in Athens March 14, 2012. Greek archaeologists said monuments and archaeological sites are suffering due to the austerity measures imposed on the country by Greece's international lenders which have reduced culture budgets adding that lack of funding and personnel after state cutbacks harms the care, research and maintenance of archaeological sites, monuments and digs. They also said museums have remained closed, illegal digging has taken place, and robberies at museums have also occurred due to a lack of guards. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

<p>A plaster cast of the remains of a citizen of Pompeii is seen in the Thermae Stabianae in Pompeii March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca </p>

A plaster cast of the remains of a citizen of Pompeii is seen in the Thermae Stabianae in Pompeii March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

