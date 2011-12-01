版本:
Winter is coming

A couple walk during a snowfall in an amusement park in Tbilisi, Georgia November 28, 2011. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A couple walk during a snowfall in an amusement park in Tbilisi, Georgia November 28, 2011. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Decklan Corcoran, from New Jersey, climbs on a giant pile of snow in the parking lot at MetLife Stadium before the NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Miami Dolphins in East Rutherford, New Jersey, October 30, 2011. A rare October snowstorm barreled up the U.S. East Coast, cutting power to more than two million households, forcing cancellation of scores of airline flights. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Decklan Corcoran, from New Jersey, climbs on a giant pile of snow in the parking lot at MetLife Stadium before the NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Miami Dolphins in East Rutherford, New Jersey, October 30, 2011. A rare October snowstorm barreled up the U.S. East Coast, cutting power to more than two million households, forcing cancellation of scores of airline flights. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Fresh snow lies on scorched earth and brush in Reno, Nevada November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Fresh snow lies on scorched earth and brush in Reno, Nevada November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Austria's Matthias Mayer (R) plays baseball after alpine ski training for the Men's World Cup Downhill was cancelled due to heavy snow in Lake Louise, Alberta November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Austria's Matthias Mayer (R) plays baseball after alpine ski training for the Men's World Cup Downhill was cancelled due to heavy snow in Lake Louise, Alberta November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Snow hangs on rose petals as snowfall begins in Nyack, New York, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Snow hangs on rose petals as snowfall begins in Nyack, New York, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A woman tries to jump over a puddle during an early snow storm in New York October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman tries to jump over a puddle during an early snow storm in New York October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A child slides down a snow covered hill in the village of Steinach am Brenner, 20 km (12 miles) south of Innsbruck, Austria September 19, 2011. The province of Tyrol experienced unseasonably cold weather conditions. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

A child slides down a snow covered hill in the village of Steinach am Brenner, 20 km (12 miles) south of Innsbruck, Austria September 19, 2011. The province of Tyrol experienced unseasonably cold weather conditions. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

A helicopter crew gets ready at Arkalyk airfield in preparation for the recovery mission of the Soyuz TMA-02M spacecraft with ISS crew of U.S. astronaut Michael Fossum, Russian cosmonaut Sergey Volkov and Japanese astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, near the town of Arkalyk in northern Kazakhstan, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A helicopter crew gets ready at Arkalyk airfield in preparation for the recovery mission of the Soyuz TMA-02M spacecraft with ISS crew of U.S. astronaut Michael Fossum, Russian cosmonaut Sergey Volkov and Japanese astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, near the town of Arkalyk in northern Kazakhstan, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Cross country skiers use an artificial snow track in the western Austrian village of Seefeld November 25, 2011. Some ski resorts in the Austrian Alps have cancelled their season opening weekends, following no snow for 31 days and high temperatures. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Cross country skiers use an artificial snow track in the western Austrian village of Seefeld November 25, 2011. Some ski resorts in the Austrian Alps have cancelled their season opening weekends, following no snow for 31 days and high temperatures. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

People walk under heavy snow in central Moscow November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

People walk under heavy snow in central Moscow November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

A view of a pumpkin patch covered in snow is seen in Portsmouth, New Hampshire October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

A view of a pumpkin patch covered in snow is seen in Portsmouth, New Hampshire October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

People run down the sidewalk as it snows in New York, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

People run down the sidewalk as it snows in New York, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Athletes compete in the Nordic Combined individual Gundersen World Cup event in Ruka ski resort near Kuusamo November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Athletes compete in the Nordic Combined individual Gundersen World Cup event in Ruka ski resort near Kuusamo November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Jolene Neill uses an umbrella to keep the snow off her as she knocks the heavy snow from the branches of her front yard tree after last night's snow storm in Louisville, Colorado November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Jolene Neill uses an umbrella to keep the snow off her as she knocks the heavy snow from the branches of her front yard tree after last night's snow storm in Louisville, Colorado November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

An aerial view shows vehicles with their headlights on converging on the Soyuz TMA-02M spacecraft carrying ISS crew members, U.S. astronaut Michael Fossum, Russian cosmonaut Sergey Volkov and Japanese astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, after the spacecraft landed near the town of Arkalyk in northern Kazakhstan, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

An aerial view shows vehicles with their headlights on converging on the Soyuz TMA-02M spacecraft carrying ISS crew members, U.S. astronaut Michael Fossum, Russian cosmonaut Sergey Volkov and Japanese astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, after the spacecraft landed near the town of Arkalyk in northern Kazakhstan, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Military officers stand in heavy snow outside a news centre before the result announcement of the presidential election in the South Ossetian city of Tskhinvali November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Military officers stand in heavy snow outside a news centre before the result announcement of the presidential election in the South Ossetian city of Tskhinvali November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Local children and children of military families arrive in the snow to trick-or-treat at the North Portico of the White House in Washington October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Local children and children of military families arrive in the snow to trick-or-treat at the North Portico of the White House in Washington October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Netherlands's Rocco Van Straten jumps during the Snowboard Big Air FIS World Cup 2012 competition in Stockholm November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Claudio Bresciani/Scanpix

Netherlands's Rocco Van Straten jumps during the Snowboard Big Air FIS World Cup 2012 competition in Stockholm November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Claudio Bresciani/Scanpix

Pedestrians make their way through the season's first large snowfall in central Moscow November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Pedestrians make their way through the season's first large snowfall in central Moscow November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Members of the Occupy Wall Street movement discuss the weather while standing in Zuccotti Park during the first snow fall of winter in New York October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Members of the Occupy Wall Street movement discuss the weather while standing in Zuccotti Park during the first snow fall of winter in New York October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A snowcat prepares the race course before dawn prior to the Men's World Cup Super G alpine skiing race in Lake Louise, Alberta November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Andy Clark

A snowcat prepares the race course before dawn prior to the Men's World Cup Super G alpine skiing race in Lake Louise, Alberta November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Andy Clark

A large tree falls on top of a car after an early snowfall in Worcester, Massachusetts October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

A large tree falls on top of a car after an early snowfall in Worcester, Massachusetts October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Security forces watch supporters of South Ossetian Presidential candidate Alla Dzhioyeva outside the central Election Commision building in Tskhinvali November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Security forces watch supporters of South Ossetian Presidential candidate Alla Dzhioyeva outside the central Election Commision building in Tskhinvali November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

An avalanche warning sign informs skiers of a closed run following a dump of freshly fallen snow in Lake Louise, Alberta November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An avalanche warning sign informs skiers of a closed run following a dump of freshly fallen snow in Lake Louise, Alberta November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

