Blind swans
Deaf ballet student Vitoria Torres (L) and her handicapped classmate Julia Carruci rehearse Don Quixote at the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, in Sao Paulo November 5, 2011. The Association was founded by ballerina and physiotherapist Fernanda Bianchini in 1995, when she decided to teach classical ballet to the blind for free. Since then her classes have been opened to the deaf and mute, and even to children and youths with other handicaps. Bianchi says that the school's main goal is to teach self-esteem to the students. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Blind ballet students Vitoria Rodrigues (L) and Vitoria Sousa rest while rehearsing to perform Don Quixote at the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, in Sao Paulo November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Blind ballet student Aldenice Moreira (L) rehears with teacher Cesar to perform Don Quixote at the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, in Sao Paulo November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Blind ballet student Geyza Pereira warms up to rehearse Don Quixote at the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, in Sao Paulo November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Deaf ballet student Raissa Goncalves (L) and her blind classmate Vitoria Rodrigues rehearse Don Quixote at the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, in Sao Paulo November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Blind ballet students Aldenir Moreira (R) and her sister Aldenice Moreira rehearse to perform Don Quixote at the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, in Sao Paulo November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Blind ballet students Vitoria Rodrigues (L) and Vitoria Sousa rest while rehearsing to perform Don Quixote at the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, in Sao Paulo November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Blind ballet student Gayza Pereira puts on her slipper as she rehearses Don Quixote at the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, in Sao Paulo November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Blind ballerina Giovanna Zuttion of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind gets makeup applied before performing Don Quixote at the Brigadeiro Theater in Sao Paulo November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Handicapped ballet dancer Carlos Rios of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind prepares backstage before performing Don Quixote at the Brigadeiro Theater in Sao Paulo November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Blind ballerina Vitoria Rodrigues, member of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, stands backstage before performing Don Quixote at the Brigadeiro Theater in Sao Paulo November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Blind ballerina Marina Gimaraes of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, warms up backstage before performing Don Quixote at the Brigadeiro Theater in Sao Paulo November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Tuwanni (bottom L) ties the slipper for deaf ballerina Natascha Oliveira, as she prepares with blind dancer Mell Rodrigues (C) and deaf dancer Dandara Aleixo (R) to perform Don Quixote at the Brigadeiro Theater in Sao Paulo November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Blind ballerina Marina Gimaraes (L) of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, stands backstage before performing Don Quixote at the Brigadeiro Theater in Sao Paulo November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Blind ballerinas for the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, Gayza Pereira (C) and Giovanna Basso (R), prepare backstage next to physically handicapped dancer Gregorio do Santos, before performing Don Quixote at the Brigadeiro Theater in Sao Paulo November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Blind ballerina Aldenice Moreira of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, performs Don Quixote at the Brigadeiro Theater in Sao Paulo November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Blind ballerina Geyza Pereira of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, performs Don Quixote at the Brigadeiro Theater in Sao Paulo November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Students of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind perform Don Quixote at the Brigadeiro Theater in Sao Paulo November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Blind ballerina and teacher for the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, Geyza Pereira (L), thanks the audience in front of the cast after performing Don Quixote at the Brigadeiro Theater in Sao Paulo November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazilian ballerina and teacher at the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, Fernanda Bianchini (R), embraces blind ballerina Geyza Pereira after the performance of Don Quixote at the Brigadeiro Theater in Sao Paulo November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
