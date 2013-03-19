版本:
Photo focus: Yoga

<p>Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses at her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York May 14, 2012. At 93 years old, Porchon-Lynch was named the world's oldest yoga teacher by Guinness World Records. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>Instructor Sarah Tiefenthaler (front) demonstrates a pose during her Yogaqua class, which combines yoga and paddleboarding, in Marina Del Rey, Los Angeles January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Schoolchildren attend a yoga session during a camp in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Inmates are being frisked by a security guard before a yoga class at a juvenile detention centre in Mexico City November 16, 2011. The class is part of the Parinaama Prison Project, a voluntary yoga program, founded by Argentine yoga teacher Ann Moxey in 2003. It specializes in yoga to reduce stress, violence and addiction amongst female and male inmates in four of the six juvenile centers in Mexico city. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

<p>Marine veteran Anuradha Bhagwati instructs other veterans during a Yoga for Vets NYC class in New York December 9, 2010. Bhagwati founded the program, which provides free yoga classes to all veterans but is designed specifically for those dealing with injuries or trauma. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

<p>Yoga instructor Emily Conradson does a handstand in the expanded studio space at "Om Factory" yoga studio in New York, in this picture taken August 7, 2009. U.S. yogis are being asked to regulate more than their breathing -- and they are fighting back. About 50 yogis gathered in New York recently to discuss hiring a lobbyist and raise funds to fight a state proposal to require certification of yoga teacher training programs -- a move they say would unfairly cost them money. REUTERS/Jamie Fine</p>

<p>A student takes part in an "antigravity" yoga class at the Om Factory in New York August 16, 2011. "Antigravity" yoga makes use of hammocks to help practitioners gain greater flexibility, allowing for a wider range of yoga poses, according to the workshop's website. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Yoga instructor Michael Hayes, owner of Buddha Body Yoga, warms up before teaching his class in New York City May 7, 2011. Buddha Body Yoga offers small classes, individual attention, and plenty of blocks, bolsters, belts, balance balls and blankets to ease recalcitrant limbs into warriors poses. But there won't be the usual bevy of pony-tailed sylphs making pretzel shapes. Buddha Body yoga is strictly for the plus-sized practitioner: no sylphs allowed. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>School children perform "Poorna Bhujangasana", a form of yoga meant to make the spine flexible, at a yoga camp inside a college in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh August 19, 2011. More than 100 students participated. REUTERS/Ajay Verma (</p>

<p>Local residents practise yoga after a snowfall at a park in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 6, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A pregnant woman attends a yoga class in Madrid March 17, 2009. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

<p>A woman practices a headstand on a beach in Tel Aviv April 30, 2008. REUTERS/Gil Cohen Magen</p>

<p>Members of the Occupy Wall Street movement perform yoga and prayer ceremonies in Zuccotti Park near the financial district of New York October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>U.S. Army Major Steven Potter M.D. (L), Captain Kimberley Kubricht CRNA (2nd L) and Captain Matthew Cashwell CRNA (R) of the 628 Forward Surgical Team do yoga during a break in an intensive care unit in Forward Operating Base (FOB) Shank in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>An Indian Sadhu, or holy man Ram Das does Yoga on the banks of river Ganga in the northern Indian city of Allahabad October 13, 2006. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

<p>A woman practices yoga in Kimpton's Hotel Palomar in San Francisco, California in this June 2004 handout. Hotel chains are delivering everything from yoga videos to recumbent bicycles to guests who prefer to work out their jet lag, or shape up for that business meeting, in the privacy of their rooms. REUTERS/Karna Kurata, Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants/Handout</p>

<p>Instructor Suzette Ackermann performs yoga with Snowball, a Pekingese, during a "doya", or dog yoga, lesson in Hong Kong August 20, 2011. The class aims to help dogs find their 'inner' peace and maintain a close relationship with dog lovers, according to the instructors. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

<p>Inmates practice yoga during class inside a juvenile detention centre in Mexico City November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

<p>A woman joins others to practice yoga on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square June 21, 2010. The eighth annual "Solstice in Times Square" event on Monday brought out thousands of participants to celebrate the year's longest day. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Patients take part in a yoga class at a female compulsory drug rehabilitation clinic in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China June 24, 2010. The clinic, which opened in 1993, treats more than 200 female addicts aged from 16 to 40, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>People participate in an early morning yoga session in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh October 2, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

<p>Students take a yoga class at Yoga Studio in San Francisco, California, in this March 29, 2006 file photo. REUTERS/Kimberly White</p>

<p>Yoga master Saumik Bera performs a routine during a media event inside a capsule on the Singapore Flyer as part of the skyline is seen in the background February 13, 2009. The event was held to promote Yogamania 2009, during which local group Real Yoga will be organising a mass yoga workout as well as "Yoga in the Sky" sessions on the Flyer. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Children practise yoga at a yoga club in Fuzhou, Fujian province August 11, 2010. Seven children aged 5 to 9 years old attend the training session once a week, local media said. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Yoga participants take part in the "Summer Solstice in Times Square Yoga-thon" in New York June 21, 2007. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>People perform yoga during a gathering calling for world peace, at Ibirapuera Park in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>Harish Chaturvedi, a yoga trainer, performs water yoga in a pool in Agra April 13, 2010. Chaturvedi believes water yoga really boosts energy and helps ward off disease. He focuses on children, and runs regular classes at the swimming pool of a local sports stadium. REUTERS/Brijesh Kumar Singh</p>

<p>Members of the yoga project 'Y-8' practice their 'Alsteryoga' on the frozen Alster lake in the northern German town of Hamburg, January 30, 2010. REUTERS/Christian Charisius</p>

<p>People participate in an early morning yoga session in Le Bois de la Cambre in Brussels September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>Police commandos from India's northern state of Punjab take part in a laughter exercise during a yoga session at the commando complex in Mohali, India November 14, 2008. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

<p>Participants dressed in Santa Claus costumes practice yoga during a lesson at Shengjia Yoga Club to celebrate the upcoming Christmas in Suining, Sichuan province, China December 22, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Darius Rustam, 30, and Tiffany Davis-Rustam (R) 27, from New York City, practice the King Dancer yoga pose during the sunset hours on Magic Island in Ala Moana Beach Park in Honolulu, Hawaii, January 21, 2004. The Rustams, both yoga instructors, are starting a tour of the Hawaiian Islands for five weeks. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Vietnam veteran Francisco Flores (L) and Marine veteran Anuradha Bhagwati roll up their mats at the end of a Yoga for Vets NYC meditation and relaxation class in New York December 6, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men take part in a yoga class at a studio in Ramat Beit Shemesh, some 20 km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. Almost a dozen devout Jewish men meet weekly at the studio, the only one of its kind in a neighborhood where tensions have flared in the past between religious and secular Jews. The studio offers gender separated classes in accordance with the religious beliefs against mixing of the sexes in public. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

<p>People take part in a sunset yoga session as the Tribute in Light shines over the Brooklyn Bridge over the East River on the 11-year anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New York, September 11, 2012. The Tribute in Light is an art installation near the site of the World Trade Center in remembrance of the September 11 attacks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

