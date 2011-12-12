版本:
China's abandoned "Wonderland"

A farmer carries a shovel over his shoulder as he walks to tend his crops in a field that includes an abandoned building, that was to be part of an amusement park called 'Wonderland', on the outskirts of Beijing December 5, 2011. Construction work at the park, which was promoted by developers as 'the largest amusement park in Asia', stopped around 1998 after funds were withdrawn due to disagreements over property prices with the...more

A farmer carries a shovel over his shoulder as he walks to tend his crops in a field that includes an abandoned building, that was to be part of an amusement park called 'Wonderland', on the outskirts of Beijing December 5, 2011. Construction work at the park, which was promoted by developers as 'the largest amusement park in Asia', stopped around 1998 after funds were withdrawn due to disagreements over property prices with the local government and farmers. REUTERS/David Gray

The entrance to an abandoned building leads into a derelict amusement park called 'Wonderland', on the outskirts of Beijing December 5, 2011. With local governments often dependent on land sales to fund payments on a staggering 10.7 trillion yuan ($1.7 trillion) of debt, Beijing worries that a collapsing property market will trigger a wave of defaults that in turn will hit the banks. REUTERS/David Gray

A farmer carries a shovel over his shoulder as he walks through an abandoned building, that was to be part of an amusement park called 'Wonderland', to tend his crops on the outskirts of Beijing December 5, 2011. More worrisome, the property market, which contributes about 10 percent of Chinese growth and drives activity in 50 other sectors, could drag the real economy to a hard landing. REUTERS/David Gray

A view of abandoned buildings that were to be part of an amusement park called 'Wonderland', on the outskirts of Beijing December 5, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

A crack is seen in a footpath leading to an abandoned building that was to be part of an amusement park called 'Wonderland', on the outskirts of Beijing December 5, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

A view of a vacant carpark in front of abandoned buildings that were to be part of an amusement park called 'Wonderland', on the outskirts of Beijing December 5, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

Writing on a gate tells people to "be responsible for your actions" when entering an abandoned building that was to be part of an amusement park called 'Wonderland', on the outskirts of Beijing December 5, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

Writing on a gate tells people to "be responsible for your actions" when entering an abandoned building that was to be part of an amusement park called 'Wonderland', on the outskirts of Beijing December 5, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

A view of abandoned buildings that were to be part of an amusement park called 'Wonderland', on the outskirts of Beijing December 5, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

Cracks are seen in a carpark in front of abandoned buildings that were to be part of an amusement park called 'Wonderland', on the outskirts of Beijing December 5, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

Footsteps in fresh snow are seen across a walkway leading to the entrance of a derelict amusement park called 'Wonderland', on the outskirts of Beijing December 5, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

Tree branches line an entrance into an abandoned building that was to be part of an amusement park called 'Wonderland', on the outskirts of Beijing December 5, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

A building in the shape of a castle stands uncompleted in a field in what would have been an amusement park called 'Wonderland', on the outskirts of Beijing December 5, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

A sign warning people about potential poisons in the soil is pasted on a pillar of an abandoned building that was to be part of an amusement park called 'Wonderland', on the outskirts of Beijing December 5, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

An abandoned building is seen through an entrance leading into what would have been an amusement park called 'Wonderland', on the outskirts of Beijing December 5, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

The steel frame of an abandoned building stands in what would have been an amusement park called 'Wonderland', on the outskirts of Beijing December 5, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

A view of an entrance to an abandoned building which leads into a derelict amusement park called 'Wonderland', on the outskirts of Beijing December 5, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

Farmers dismantle a tower in a field that includes abandoned buildings that were to be part of an amusement park called 'Wonderland', on the outskirts of Beijing December 5, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

