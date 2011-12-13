Tech watch

" /> " />
2011年 12月 14日 星期三

A visitor stands at the "Time of Doubles" art installation by Korean 3D sculptor Haru Ji and art-science researcher Graham Wakefield at the Siggraph Asia conference and exhibition in Hong Kong December 13, 2011. The conference and exhibition brings together over 7,000 artists, designers and trade visitors from close to 50 countries, according to the organiser. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

People look at the "Paris, Metropolis 2020" digital model during a press visit to the "Paris, a city in the making" exhibition at the Pavillon de l'Arsenal in Paris December 12, 2011. The digital model provides a 2D or 3D overview of key areas marked out for redevelopment, the new transport networks and the iconic architectures, to give a preview of how the city will look in the future with its current geographical context....more

Apple iPad tabelts and iPhones are displayed inside the newest Apple Store in New York City's Grand Central Station December 7, 2011, during a press preview of the store, which opens to the public on Friday. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An engineer stands on solar thermal collectors as he guides members of the media for a tour on the roof of a building at the United World College of South East Asia (UWCSEA) East Campus in Singapore December 7, 2011. The installation by Austrian firm SOLID GmbH is the world's largest solar thermal cooling plant, with the total installed capacity for cooling and heating of approximately 2,730 kWth, according to the company....more

An assistant of Hungarian sculptor Erno Toth makes adjustments to his latest work, a bronze statue of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, in Budapest December 6, 2011. The statue was commissioned by chief of Hungarian software maker Graphisoft Gabor Bojar and will be delivered on December 20. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Employees work on a solar panel production line at a solar company workshop in Hefei, Anhui province December 5, 2011. China said it was "deeply concerned" about a preliminary ruling by a U.S. trade body that trade practices by Chinese solar makers are hurting U.S. producers and said the decision underscored a U.S. "inclination to trade protectionism". REUTERS/Stringer

A man looks at the moon through a telescope in San Andres Cholula December 3, 2011. People in Mexico gathered to set a new Guinness record for the number of people observing the moon simultaneously. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Aastrom Biosciences production assistant Marlo Ives places a bag of 'Base Medium' into an automated cell processing system in the clean room laboratory at their headquarters in Ann Arbor, Michigan November 29, 2011. Aastrom BioSciences Inc recently presented promising results from a mid-stage trial of its treatment for patients with critical limb ischemia, a disease in which blood flow to the extremities is restricted, at the...more

The head of an automaton is pictured in a box in the workshop of Swiss artisan Francois Junod in Sainte-Croix November 29, 2011. The latest of Junod's time-consuming projects is an 80 cm wind-up Leonardo da Vinci figure that will be able to do intricate drawings and write mirror-inverted texts in Latin. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A Paris Autolib' electric car is parked next to the Eiffel tower during a presentation ride in Paris December 2, 2011. The bubble-shaped vehicles Autolib' electric car's service will be launch in Paris next Monday. In Paris and Ile de France cities, users will be able to sign up for daily, weekly or annual memberships ranging from 10 euros to 144 euros, with users paying according to the length of time the car is used. ...more

Pitlochry Power Station releases excess capacity of water over Pitlochry Dam, part of the Tummel hydro-electric power scheme in Perthshire , Scotland December 1, 2011. The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has issued flood warnings on several Scottish rivers. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

This view of Mars results from the observation of a target selected autonomously by AEGIS, Autonomous Exploration for Gathering Increased Science (AEGIS) onboard the Opportunity Mars rover, is pictured in this NASA photograph released December 8, 2011. This particular target, a piece of crater ejecta near the Mars Concepcion crater, was detected March 4, 2010, and the image was captured by the Opportunity's Panoramic Camera. AEGIS,...more

Dr. Steven Russell remotely checks the the glucose levels of a study subject in real time from his car in Acton, Massachusetts, before heading to the hospital to meet the subject July 23, 2011. Dr. Russell is working with Ed Damiano, whose 12 year-old son David was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when he was 11 months old, to develop a bionic pancreas that will automatically control blood glucose in people with type 1 diabetes. That...more

Honda Motor Co's Asimo humanoid robot opens the top of a bottle to pour the drink into a cup during a news conference at the 42nd Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

