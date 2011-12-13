版本:
中国

Occupy headquarters

2011年 12月 14日 星期三

People hold a meeting in an office space being used by organizers of the Occupy Wall Street movement at 50 Broadway in New York December 7, 2011. Occupy Wall Street is moving from occupying the streets of New York to occupying - an office. The movement has legally taken over donated office space just a few blocks away from Zuccotti Park, after being evicted from that private space, also known as Liberty Square, in an early morning...more

2011年 12月 14日 星期三

People hold a meeting in an office space being used by organizers of the Occupy Wall Street movement at 50 Broadway in New York December 7, 2011. Occupy Wall Street is moving from occupying the streets of New York to occupying - an office. The movement has legally taken over donated office space just a few blocks away from Zuccotti Park, after being evicted from that private space, also known as Liberty Square, in an early morning raid by New York Police in November. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
1 / 10
2011年 12月 14日 星期三

Han Shan, a member of the Occupy Wall Street's media relations team, speaks during a Reuters TV interview in an office space being used by organizers of the movement at 50 Broadway in New York December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

2011年 12月 14日 星期三

Han Shan, a member of the Occupy Wall Street's media relations team, speaks during a Reuters TV interview in an office space being used by organizers of the movement at 50 Broadway in New York December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
2 / 10
2011年 12月 14日 星期三

Drew Hornbain (2nd L), Haywood Carey (2nd R) and Aaron Black (R) look at a map on a laptop in an office space being used by organizers of the Occupy Wall Street movement at 50 Broadway in New York December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

2011年 12月 14日 星期三

Drew Hornbain (2nd L), Haywood Carey (2nd R) and Aaron Black (R) look at a map on a laptop in an office space being used by organizers of the Occupy Wall Street movement at 50 Broadway in New York December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
3 / 10
2011年 12月 14日 星期三

Beth Bogart makes copies in an office space being used by organizers of the Occupy Wall Street movement at 50 Broadway in New York December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

2011年 12月 14日 星期三

Beth Bogart makes copies in an office space being used by organizers of the Occupy Wall Street movement at 50 Broadway in New York December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
4 / 10
2011年 12月 14日 星期三

Christine Crowther works at a desk in an office space being used by organizers of the Occupy Wall Street movement at 50 Broadway in New York December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

2011年 12月 14日 星期三

Christine Crowther works at a desk in an office space being used by organizers of the Occupy Wall Street movement at 50 Broadway in New York December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
5 / 10
2011年 12月 14日 星期三

A hand-drawn map of New York's financial district is seen in an office space being used by organizers of the Occupy Wall Street movement at 50 Broadway in New York December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

2011年 12月 14日 星期三

A hand-drawn map of New York's financial district is seen in an office space being used by organizers of the Occupy Wall Street movement at 50 Broadway in New York December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
6 / 10
2011年 12月 14日 星期三

A board showing newspaper clippings pertaining to the Occupy Wall Street movement is displayed in an office space being used by organizers of the movement at 50 Broadway in New York December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

2011年 12月 14日 星期三

A board showing newspaper clippings pertaining to the Occupy Wall Street movement is displayed in an office space being used by organizers of the movement at 50 Broadway in New York December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
7 / 10
2011年 12月 14日 星期三

Retired Philadelphia police Captain Ray Lewis sits at a desk in an office space being used by organizers of the Occupy Wall Street movement at 50 Broadway in New York December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

2011年 12月 14日 星期三

Retired Philadelphia police Captain Ray Lewis sits at a desk in an office space being used by organizers of the Occupy Wall Street movement at 50 Broadway in New York December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
8 / 10
2011年 12月 14日 星期三

Cari Machet (L) and Haywood Carey speak in an office space being used by organizers of the Occupy Wall Street movement at 50 Broadway in New York December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

2011年 12月 14日 星期三

Cari Machet (L) and Haywood Carey speak in an office space being used by organizers of the Occupy Wall Street movement at 50 Broadway in New York December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
9 / 10
2011年 12月 14日 星期三

Papers and graphs are seen on a table in an office space being used by organizers of the Occupy Wall Street movement at 50 Broadway in New York December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

2011年 12月 14日 星期三

Papers and graphs are seen on a table in an office space being used by organizers of the Occupy Wall Street movement at 50 Broadway in New York December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
10 / 10

Occupy headquarters

Occupy headquarters 分享
重新播放
下一个

The return of Newt Gingrich

The return of Newt Gingrich
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »