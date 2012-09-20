版本:
Polluted playgrounds

2012年 9月 20日 星期四

Children sitting on a makeshift raft play in a river full of rubbish in a slum area of Jakarta September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni

A child stands on foam from a polluted river at the Marunda flood canal in Jakarta, Indonesia December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Waste collector Dinesh Mukherjee, 11, watches his friend jump over a puddle of toxic liquid at the Ghazipur landfill in New Delhi, India November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

A boy rides on an improvised Banca made of styrofoam as he gets near crashing waves during high tide on a bay of Manila, Philippines July 18, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A local boy sits in a pile of algae as his friend runs on top of it at a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2008. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Children walk on a burned area of Chapada dos Guimaraes in midwesten Brazil, August 29, 2010. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Children living at a dump site play in a toy house they constructed out of debris in Tondo, Metro Manila, Philippines May 3, 2007. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

A boy takes a break from swimming in the polluted waters of the Makoko fishing community in Lagos, Nigeria November 21, 2009. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A boy swims in polluted water to beat the heat in the western Yemeni city of Hajja June 9, 2010. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A boy plays at a garbage dump where hundreds of people stay and make a living out of recycling waste and making charcoal in Tondo, Manila, Philippines December 28, 2007. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Girls play in a deserted boat on a dry lake caused by a lack of water upstream in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China February 12, 2009. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A boy swims in the polluted water of the Yamuna River to dive for offerings thrown in by worshippers amidst a dust haze in New Delhi, India during World Environment Day June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

A child eats breakfast in a garbage dump, where hundreds of people live and make a living by recycling waste and making charcoal, in Tondo, Philippines December 9, 2007. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Children wait to find recyclable materials as a bulldozer moves on a mountain of garbage in New Delhi, India June 8, 2006. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Axel Ojeda (R) and his brother Rodrigo play in a shantytown on the outskirts of Chaco's main city of Resistencia, some 650 miles (1,050 kilometers) north of Buenos Aires, Argentina in this picture taken September 26, 2007. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Three-year-old Sabir wears an old helmet on his head, which he found in a dumping ground, while playing in a Karachi slum, Pakistan November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Children play in Sidi Moumen slum in Casablanca, Morocco February 20, 2009. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A boy jumps off a derelict boat in the former Aral Sea port of Aralsk, Kazakhstan June 18, 2008. REUTERS/Aziz Mamirov

Boys run at a garbage dump on the outskirts of Islamabad November 15, 2008. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Children play in the fumes of a municipality fumigant sprayer in a slum area in the northeastern Indian city of Siliguri October 5, 2006. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A boy looks on as he collects recyclable materials at a garbage dump in New Delhi, India June 11, 2006. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

