Environment watch

2011年 12月 17日 星期六

A man walking down a dirt road is silhouetted with the Pakarab (Pak-Arab) fertilizer factory in the background in Multan, Pakistan December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Sheep graze along the top of the Seven Sisters cliffs as heavy seas are seen during a storm in the English Channel in East Sussex in southern England December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A man takes photos of the sunset and fog over the central Bosnian town of Zenica on the Smetovi mountain range, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A child walks on the bank of the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about minus 23 degrees Celsius (minus 9.4 degrees Fahrenheit), some 42 km (26 miles) south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A man stands on the shore of Bar Beach, awash with rubbish and waste, in Lagos December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

The moon casts a reddish hue over Lake Pend Oreille during a lunar eclipse as it begins to set behind the Selkirk Mountain Range near Sandpoint, Idaho December 10, 2011. REUTERS/ Matt Mills McKnight

A golfer hits a shot on a driving range amid dense fog during a cold morning in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Cracks are seen in dry earth in San Isidro de Cienega in the state of Nuevo Leon November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Salt formations are seen in this aerial view of the Dead Sea December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A helicopter surveys the Maltese-registered cargo ship the TK Bremen, which ran aground on Kerminihy beach at Erdeven, spilling oil from its engines on the coast of Brittany in western France, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A man and boy walk a dog on a foggy morning in Richmond Park, west London December 2, 2011. REUTERS/John Voos

Pitlochry Power Station releases excess capacity of water over Pitlochry Dam, part of the Tummel hydro-electric power scheme in Perthshire , Scotland December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A boat is seen stranded on dry land along the Danube river bank in the city of Apatin, some 200 km (124 miles) north from Belgrade December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Milutinovic

Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano spews volcanic lava accompanied by large clouds of gas and ash near Banos, about 178 km (110 miles) south of Quito November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Campana

Miners walk at a salt ore at Polkowice-Sieroszowice mine, part of KGHM, in Polkowice near Lubin, southern-western Poland in this July 29, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People are silhouetted as they take a walk in the Wienerwald area in Vienna December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Waves crash against the promenade in Largs in west Scotland December 8, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

An avalanche warning sign informs skiers of a closed run following a dump of freshly fallen snow in Lake Louise, Alberta November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

