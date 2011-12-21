Women of Egypt

Nashwa Ahmed Khalil, 12, shows her identity card in her house at the impoverished Old Cairo district of the Egyptian capital September 12, 2007. Her face was disfigured when someone threw battery acid on her face during a dispute with another family in the district. Like millions of urban Egyptians, she lives in an overcrowded and rundown accommodation, with few public services available. Many families depend on workers who earn a few hundred Egyptian pounds (less than $100) a month. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic