Luxury maternity care

2011年 12月 27日 星期二

An employee stands at the lobby of the CareBay maternity care center in Shanghai December 16, 2011. CareBay is a high-end maternity care center providing private services for "Zuo Yue Zi," or confinement period in Mandarin, a Chinese practice for mothers who have just given birth to stay indoors, undergo a restrictive diet and set of activities for a month. Traditionally, mother-in-laws are the ones overseeing the confinement...more

2011年 12月 27日 星期二

An employee stands at the lobby of the CareBay maternity care center in Shanghai December 16, 2011. CareBay is a high-end maternity care center providing private services for "Zuo Yue Zi," or confinement period in Mandarin, a Chinese practice for mothers who have just given birth to stay indoors, undergo a restrictive diet and set of activities for a month. Traditionally, mother-in-laws are the ones overseeing the confinement period, but today, the task is left to a nurse or the mother herself. The centre has about 120 employees including maternity care experts, health consultants, beauticians and nutritionists who would look after the new mothers as well as their babies. The cost for a one-month service is between 79,800 yuan ($12,600) and 380,000 yuan ($60,000), covering food, accommodation, slimming exercises and yoga lessons for the mother and nursing services for the child. REUTERS/Aly Song

A mother eats her lunch inside her room at the CareBay maternity care center in Shanghai December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song

An employee prepares food for mothers using traditional Chinese medicine at the CareBay maternity care center in Shanghai December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song

Employees carry babies as they expose the babies in the sun to prevent jaundice at the CareBay maternity care center in Shanghai December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song

An employee massages a baby at the CareBay maternity care center in Shanghai December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song

An employee watches as she exposes a baby to the sun to prevent jaundice at the CareBay maternity care center in Shanghai December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song

An employee conducts swimming exercises for a baby at the CareBay maternity care center in Shanghai December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song

Employees keep watch as they expose babies to the sun to prevent jaundice at the CareBay maternity care center in Shanghai December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song

An employee uses ultraviolet light to disinfect the room at the CareBay maternity care center in Shanghai December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song

Employees carry the babies of their clients in front of a television at CareBay maternity care center in Shanghai December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song

An employee pushes lunch into the private room of a mother living inside at the CareBay maternity care center in Shanghai December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song

A mother waits for her afternoon dessert in her room at the CareBay maternity care center in Shanghai December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song

A mother (red) looks at her baby in her room at the CareBay maternity care center in Shanghai December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song

