" /> " />
版本:
中国

Presidential vacation

2011年 12月 27日 星期二

A sign that means "Welcome Obama Family" is posted near the house, where President Barack Obama is staying while he is on Christmas vacation, in Hawaii, December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

2011年 12月 27日 星期二

A sign that means "Welcome Obama Family" is posted near the house, where President Barack Obama is staying while he is on Christmas vacation, in Hawaii, December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Close
1 / 12
2011年 12月 27日 星期二

A Secret Service Agent holds open the SUV door for President Barack Obama (not pictured) upon his arrival at Hickam Air Base near Honolulu, Hawaii, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2011年 12月 27日 星期二

A Secret Service Agent holds open the SUV door for President Barack Obama (not pictured) upon his arrival at Hickam Air Base near Honolulu, Hawaii, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
2 / 12
2011年 12月 27日 星期二

A woman takes a picture of President Barack Obama with her iPhone upon his arrival at Hickam Air Base near Honolulu, Hawaii, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2011年 12月 27日 星期二

A woman takes a picture of President Barack Obama with her iPhone upon his arrival at Hickam Air Base near Honolulu, Hawaii, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
3 / 12
2011年 12月 27日 星期二

President Barack Obama arrives at Hickam Air Base near Honolulu, Hawaii, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2011年 12月 27日 星期二

President Barack Obama arrives at Hickam Air Base near Honolulu, Hawaii, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
4 / 12
2011年 12月 27日 星期二

President Barack Obama poses with a family as he greets U.S. Marines and their families having Christmas lunch at Kaneohe Bay Marine Corps base, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2011年 12月 27日 星期二

President Barack Obama poses with a family as he greets U.S. Marines and their families having Christmas lunch at Kaneohe Bay Marine Corps base, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
5 / 12
2011年 12月 27日 星期二

President Barack Obama tries to evade the wandering fingers of 8-month-old Cooper Wall Wagner as he poses for a picture with his parents, Captain Greg Wagner and Meredith Wagner as Obama met U.S. Marines and their families having lunch at Kaneohe Bay Marine Corps base in Hawaii, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2011年 12月 27日 星期二

President Barack Obama tries to evade the wandering fingers of 8-month-old Cooper Wall Wagner as he poses for a picture with his parents, Captain Greg Wagner and Meredith Wagner as Obama met U.S. Marines and their families having lunch at Kaneohe Bay Marine Corps base in Hawaii, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
6 / 12
2011年 12月 27日 星期二

First lady Michelle Obama hugs a woman as she greets U.S. Marines and their families having Christmas lunch at Kaneohe Bay Marine Corps base, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2011年 12月 27日 星期二

First lady Michelle Obama hugs a woman as she greets U.S. Marines and their families having Christmas lunch at Kaneohe Bay Marine Corps base, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
7 / 12
2011年 12月 27日 星期二

President Barack Obama poses with a family including their shy son as he greets U.S. Marines and their families having Christmas lunch at Kaneohe Bay Marine Corps base, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2011年 12月 27日 星期二

President Barack Obama poses with a family including their shy son as he greets U.S. Marines and their families having Christmas lunch at Kaneohe Bay Marine Corps base, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
8 / 12
2011年 12月 27日 星期二

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama look at one-month-old Adeline Hernandez Whitney as her father William (right) takes their picture as the Obamas met U.S. Marines and their families having Christmas lunch at Kaneohe Bay Marine Corps base, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2011年 12月 27日 星期二

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama look at one-month-old Adeline Hernandez Whitney as her father William (right) takes their picture as the Obamas met U.S. Marines and their families having Christmas lunch at Kaneohe Bay Marine Corps base, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
9 / 12
2011年 12月 27日 星期二

President Barack Obama walks with first lady Michelle Obama (2nd R), and their daughters Malia (2nd L) and Sasha into a Christmas morning church service at Marine Corps Base Kaneohe Bay in Hawaii, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2011年 12月 27日 星期二

President Barack Obama walks with first lady Michelle Obama (2nd R), and their daughters Malia (2nd L) and Sasha into a Christmas morning church service at Marine Corps Base Kaneohe Bay in Hawaii, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
10 / 12
2011年 12月 27日 星期二

President Barack Obama makes phone calls to 10 American service members stationed around the world from his vacation rental home in Kailua, Hawaii in this handout photo December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House/Handout

2011年 12月 27日 星期二

President Barack Obama makes phone calls to 10 American service members stationed around the world from his vacation rental home in Kailua, Hawaii in this handout photo December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House/Handout

Close
11 / 12
2011年 12月 27日 星期二

President Barack Obama's motorcade passes by a large Christmas Tree following a round of golf at Kaneohe Bay Marine Base on Christmas Eve in Hawaii, December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2011年 12月 27日 星期二

President Barack Obama's motorcade passes by a large Christmas Tree following a round of golf at Kaneohe Bay Marine Base on Christmas Eve in Hawaii, December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
12 / 12

Presidential vacation

Presidential vacation 分享
重新播放
下一个

Young Kim Jong-il

Young Kim Jong-il
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »