Most admired men and women

2011年 12月 29日 星期四

An USA Today/Gallop poll listed President Barack Obama as the most admired man alive, with 17% of those polled mentioning his name. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2011年 12月 29日 星期四

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was listed as the most admired woman alive, also with 17% of those polled mentioning her name. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 12月 29日 星期四

Former President George Bush was mentioned 3% of the time. REUTERS/Mike Stone

2011年 12月 29日 星期四

Oprah Winfrey was mentioned 7% of the time. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 12月 29日 星期四

Former President Bill Clinton was mentioned 2% of the time. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 12月 29日 星期四

First lady Michelle Obama was mentioned 5% of the time. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

2011年 12月 29日 星期四

Reverend Billy Graham gestures was mentioned 2% of the time. REUTERS/Chris Keane

2011年 12月 29日 星期四

Former Governor of Alaska Sarah Palin was mentioned 3% of the time. REUTERS/Jim Young

2011年 12月 29日 星期四

Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett was mentioned 2% of the time. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2011年 12月 29日 星期四

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice was mentioned 3% of the time. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

