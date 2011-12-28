版本:
Breast implant health scare

2011年 12月 29日

Plastic surgeon Denis Boucq displays a defective silicone gel breast implant manufactured by French company Poly Implant Prothese (PIP) after he removed it from a patient in a clinic in Nice December 21, 2011. French medical device regulatory authority (AFSSAPS) recalled PIP breast implants in March 2010 after it concluded that their performance and safety were not in accordance with current standards. France will offer surgery to remove the breast implants of up to 30,000 women if a study due out this week finds that the silicone they are made from could cause cancer, the health minister said.

2011年 12月 29日 星期四

Plastic surgeon Denis Boucq displays a defective silicone gel breast implant manufactured by French company Poly Implant Prothese (PIP) after he removed it from a patient in a clinic in Nice December 21, 2011. French medical device regulatory authority (AFSSAPS) recalled PIP breast implants in March 2010 after it concluded that their performance and safety were not in accordance with current standards. France will offer surgery to remove the breast implants of up to 30,000 women if a study due out this week finds that the silicone they are made from could cause cancer, the health minister said. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2011年 12月 29日 星期四

2011年 12月 29日 星期四

2011年 12月 29日 星期四

2011年 12月 29日 星期四

2011年 12月 29日 星期四

2011年 12月 29日 星期四

2011年 12月 29日 星期四

2011年 12月 29日 星期四

2011年 12月 29日 星期四

2011年 12月 29日 星期四

2011年 12月 29日 星期四

2011年 12月 29日 星期四

2011年 12月 29日 星期四

2011年 12月 29日 星期四

2011年 12月 29日 星期四

2011年 12月 29日 星期四

2011年 12月 29日 星期四

2011年 12月 29日 星期四

2011年 12月 29日 星期四

2011年 12月 29日 星期四

2011年 12月 29日 星期四

2011年 12月 29日 星期四

2011年 12月 29日 星期四

2011年 12月 29日 星期四

2011年 12月 29日 星期四

2011年 12月 29日 星期四

2011年 12月 29日 星期四

2011年 12月 29日 星期四

