版本:
中国

Winter wonderland

2011年 12月 29日 星期四

Cross country skiers slide during sunny winter weather near the Swiss mountain resort of Davos December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

2011年 12月 29日 星期四

Cross country skiers slide during sunny winter weather near the Swiss mountain resort of Davos December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
1 / 20
2011年 12月 29日 星期四

Members of the Cryophil amateur winter bathing club hold a Christmas tree in the Yenisei River as they celebrate the upcoming New Year in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

2011年 12月 29日 星期四

Members of the Cryophil amateur winter bathing club hold a Christmas tree in the Yenisei River as they celebrate the upcoming New Year in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
2 / 20
2011年 12月 29日 星期四

A tourist licks the outside wall of the Balea Lac Hotel of Ice in the Fagaras mountains, 300km (184 miles) northwest of Bucharest, Romania December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

2011年 12月 29日 星期四

A tourist licks the outside wall of the Balea Lac Hotel of Ice in the Fagaras mountains, 300km (184 miles) northwest of Bucharest, Romania December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Close
3 / 20
2011年 12月 29日 星期四

People walk onboard a ferry transporting vehicles and passengers across the Yenisei River on the last day of its navigation season, near the settlement of Novosyolovo where air temperature is about - 27 degrees Celcius (-16.6 degrees Fahrenheit), about 250 km (155 miles) south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

2011年 12月 29日 星期四

People walk onboard a ferry transporting vehicles and passengers across the Yenisei River on the last day of its navigation season, near the settlement of Novosyolovo where air temperature is about - 27 degrees Celcius (-16.6 degrees Fahrenheit), about 250 km (155 miles) south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
4 / 20
2011年 12月 29日 星期四

Cindy Gaschler (C) gets help from her two sons Eric (L), and Ethan (R) as they dig out in Ellis, Kansas after a winter storm December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Steven Hausler

2011年 12月 29日 星期四

Cindy Gaschler (C) gets help from her two sons Eric (L), and Ethan (R) as they dig out in Ellis, Kansas after a winter storm December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Steven Hausler

Close
5 / 20
2011年 12月 29日 星期四

A South Ossetian flag is attached to a snowman in Tskhinvali December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

2011年 12月 29日 星期四

A South Ossetian flag is attached to a snowman in Tskhinvali December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
6 / 20
2011年 12月 29日 星期四

Tourists have dinner inside the Balea Lac Hotel of Ice in the Fagaras mountains, 300km (184 miles) northwest of Bucharest December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

2011年 12月 29日 星期四

Tourists have dinner inside the Balea Lac Hotel of Ice in the Fagaras mountains, 300km (184 miles) northwest of Bucharest December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Close
7 / 20
2011年 12月 29日 星期四

Visitors skate at the Tower of London ice rink in London December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2011年 12月 29日 星期四

Visitors skate at the Tower of London ice rink in London December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
8 / 20
2011年 12月 29日 星期四

Picture shows the construction site of a Catholic church made of snow in the Bavarian village of Mitterfirmiansreut, near the German-Czech border, December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek

2011年 12月 29日 星期四

Picture shows the construction site of a Catholic church made of snow in the Bavarian village of Mitterfirmiansreut, near the German-Czech border, December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Close
9 / 20
2011年 12月 29日 星期四

A member of a local winter swimming club takes a bathe in the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about minus 20 degrees Celcius (minus four degrees Fahrenheit) in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

2011年 12月 29日 星期四

A member of a local winter swimming club takes a bathe in the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about minus 20 degrees Celcius (minus four degrees Fahrenheit) in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
10 / 20
2011年 12月 29日 星期四

Walker, a 58 stone (368 kg) polar bear, chases a plastic helmet in a pond on his third birthday at the Highland Wildlife Park in Kincraig, Scotland December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

2011年 12月 29日 星期四

Walker, a 58 stone (368 kg) polar bear, chases a plastic helmet in a pond on his third birthday at the Highland Wildlife Park in Kincraig, Scotland December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Close
11 / 20
2011年 12月 29日 星期四

Pedestrians hold umbrellas for shelter from the snow in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

2011年 12月 29日 星期四

Pedestrians hold umbrellas for shelter from the snow in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
12 / 20
2011年 12月 29日 星期四

People pass by a polling station during the parliamentary election in the village of Verkhniaya Biryusa in Taiga area, 84 km (52 miles) south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

2011年 12月 29日 星期四

People pass by a polling station during the parliamentary election in the village of Verkhniaya Biryusa in Taiga area, 84 km (52 miles) south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
13 / 20
2011年 12月 29日 星期四

A fisherman carries the biggest fish caught during a winter fishing event as he poses for photographs on the frozen surface of Shitoukoumen Reservoir in Changchun, Jilin province December 25, 2011. This event is part of the annual Changchun Ice and Snow Festival. REUTERS/China Daily

2011年 12月 29日 星期四

A fisherman carries the biggest fish caught during a winter fishing event as he poses for photographs on the frozen surface of Shitoukoumen Reservoir in Changchun, Jilin province December 25, 2011. This event is part of the annual Changchun Ice and Snow Festival. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
14 / 20
2011年 12月 29日 星期四

A horse carriage carrying tourists travels past ice sculptures during the lights testing period of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

2011年 12月 29日 星期四

A horse carriage carrying tourists travels past ice sculptures during the lights testing period of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
15 / 20
2011年 12月 29日 星期四

Kevin Chang, 8, plays with freshly fallen snow in Denver's Civic Center Park in downtown Denver, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Evan Semon

2011年 12月 29日 星期四

Kevin Chang, 8, plays with freshly fallen snow in Denver's Civic Center Park in downtown Denver, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Evan Semon

Close
16 / 20
2011年 12月 29日 星期四

Tourists walk in the snow outside the Balea Lac Hotel of Ice in the Fagaras mountains, 300km (184 miles) northwest of Bucharest December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

2011年 12月 29日 星期四

Tourists walk in the snow outside the Balea Lac Hotel of Ice in the Fagaras mountains, 300km (184 miles) northwest of Bucharest December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Close
17 / 20
2011年 12月 29日 星期四

A bartender arranges ice glasses inside the Balea Lac Hotel of Ice in the Fagaras mountains, 300km (184 miles) northwest of Bucharest December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

2011年 12月 29日 星期四

A bartender arranges ice glasses inside the Balea Lac Hotel of Ice in the Fagaras mountains, 300km (184 miles) northwest of Bucharest December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Close
18 / 20
2011年 12月 29日 星期四

A hand print is seen on the outside wall of the Balea Lac Hotel of Ice in the Fagaras mountains, 300km (184 miles) northwest of Bucharest December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

2011年 12月 29日 星期四

A hand print is seen on the outside wall of the Balea Lac Hotel of Ice in the Fagaras mountains, 300km (184 miles) northwest of Bucharest December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Close
19 / 20
2011年 12月 29日 星期四

A couple walk during a snowfall in an amusement park in Tbilisi, Georgia November 28, 2011. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2011年 12月 29日 星期四

A couple walk during a snowfall in an amusement park in Tbilisi, Georgia November 28, 2011. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
20 / 20

Winter wonderland

Winter wonderland 分享
重新播放
下一个

Breast implant health scare

Breast implant health scare
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »