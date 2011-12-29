Pictures of the year: Strange and unusual

Ivan Stoiljkovic poses for pictures with cutlery stuck to his chest in front of his home near Koprivnica, some 100 kms (62 miles) north of the Croatian capital Zagreb, May 12, 2011. Ivan, 6, has an extraordinary talent: the ability to attract metallic objects -- from spoons to heavy frying pans -- to his body. He is said to be able to carry up to 25 kg of metal stuck to his torso. Ivan's family also claims that his hands can emit heat and his mysterious ability has also given him healing powers. Medical checkups so far have reaped inconclusive results. REUTERS/Nikola Solic