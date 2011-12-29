Pictures of the year: Strange and unusual
Zoo performer Theerapone Manolai smiles as he puts his head between the jaws of a crocodile during a performance for tourists at the Sriracha Tiger Zoo, about 120 km (74 miles) east of Bangkok August 16, 2011. Kanthida Jantanct and Theerapone, both 28, from the province of Chaiyaphum, who have been crocodile performers at the zoo for almost ten years, earn at least 30,000 Baht (1,000 USD) per month for performing shows for at least 2,000 tourists, three times a day, to support their family. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Ivan Stoiljkovic poses for pictures with cutlery stuck to his chest in front of his home near Koprivnica, some 100 kms (62 miles) north of the Croatian capital Zagreb, May 12, 2011. Ivan, 6, has an extraordinary talent: the ability to attract metallic objects -- from spoons to heavy frying pans -- to his body. He is said to be able to carry up to 25 kg of metal stuck to his torso. Ivan's family also claims that his hands can emit heat and his mysterious ability has also given him healing powers. Medical checkups so far have reaped inconclusive results. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
Artist Liu Bolin demonstrates an art installation by blending in with vegetables displayed on the shelves at a supermarket in Beijing November 10, 2011. Liu, also known as the 'Vanishing Artist', started practicing being "invisible" by means of optical illusions more than six years ago. REUTERS/China Daily
Todd Engle (C) and Mary Rose Engle (R) hold weapons as they pose for a photograph with a man dressed as Santa Claus at the Scottsdale Gun Club in Scottsdale, Arizona December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A Russian soldier holds a desk with his mouth during a performance as part of a naval parade rehearsal at the harbour of Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
Two-year-old chimpanzee "Do Do" feeds milk to "Aorn", a 60-day-old tiger cub, at Samut Prakan Crocodile Farm and Zoo in Samut Prakan province on the outskirts of Bangkok July 30, 2011. The crocodile farm, used as a tourist attraction, houses some 80,000 crocodiles and is the largest in Thailand. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Tha Sophat suckles milk from a cow in Nokor Pheas village, Nokor Chum district in Siem Reap September 11, 2011. The 18-month-old Cambodian boy has been feeding himself by suckling directly from a cow as part of his daily meals since his parents left to work in Thailand, the child's grandfather told Reuters. Um Oeung, 46, said that his grandson Tha Sophat has been suckling from a cow for a month now after the family's home was swept away by a storm last year, leaving behind a total debt of $1000. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Prison guards stand around inmate Juan Ramirez Tijerina as he hides in a suitcase during an escape attempt from a prison in Chetumal in this July 2, 2011 handout photo released to Reuters on July 5, 2011. Ramirez Tijerina tried to escape from prison by hiding inside the suitcase after a conjugal visit, according to the authorities. REUTERS/Government of Quintana Roo-Secretary of State for Public Security/Handout
Students hang upside down in hammocks as they take part in an "antigravity" yoga class at the Om Factory in New York August 16, 2011. "Antigravity" yoga makes use of hammocks to help practitioners gain greater flexibility, allowing for a wider range of yoga poses, according to the workshop's website. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Saimaiti Aishan, a 27-year-old Uighur acrobat of tightrope walking, hangs on a 15-meter-long tightrope connected between two hot air balloons as he fails in an attempt for setting a 100 metre height record in Langshan, Hunan province August 6, 2011. Aishan, the nephew of Adili Wuxor, who is known as "Prince of the Tightrope", is the first person to perform tightrope walking between two hot air balloons. He set a national tightrope walking record at 30 meters high, but failed in his attempt of 100 meters, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily
A woman, donning a traditional yellow hemp robe, lies down in a coffin during a well-dying course, run by a local district office in Seoul July 4, 2011. The course, run by a local district office in the northeast of Seoul, has an aim: "Don't take life for granted." While some see the mock funeral as a way to reflect on one's life and prepare for death, many sceptics still question whether death simulation can prevent suicide and blame some entrepreneurs for using this as a commercial event. REUTERS/Truth Leem
A man tries to drink beer during the Race of Beer in Brasilia August 28, 2011. Participants of the annual race run a 2km (1.2 mile) route while drinking beer along the way and the person with most amount of beer consumed at the finishing line is the winner. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Rajesh, a 38-year-old auto rickshaw driver, shares a cigarette with his monkey Raju at Banetha village, located in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, July 4, 2011. Indian forest department officials unsuccessfully tried to a stop a unique simian wedding citing it violated the 1972 Wildlife Protection Act. Monkeys play a significant role in Hindu religion where they are worshipped in the form of Lord Hanuman. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Herbert Chavez poses with his life-sized Superman statues outside his house in Calamba Laguna, south of Manila October 12, 2011. In his idolization of the superhero, Chavez, a self-professed "pageant trainer" who owns two costume stores, has undergone a series of cosmetic surgeries for his nose, cheeks, lips and chin down to his thighs and even his skin color to look more like the "Man of Steel". The final result bears little resemblance to his old self. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
This undated handout image, obtained by Reuters on September 27, 2011, shows a Massachusetts cat with two faces that has become the world's longest surviving so called "janus" feline at 12 years of age. The cat, who is named Frank and Louie, has two mouths, two noses and three eyes. Frank and Louie have one brain, so the faces react in unison. REUTERS/David Niles/Handout
Chris "The Duchess" Walton shows off her Guinness world record holding fingernails outside the New York Public Library in New York September 14, 2011. Her nails measure 10 feet 2 inches on her left hand and 9 feet 7 inches on her right hand that she has been growing for 18 years. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A newborn baby rests in a box, listening to music played through earphones in Saca Hospital in Kosice, east Slovakia May 25, 2011. The hospital uses music as therapy for newborn babies when they are separated from their mothers. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Asisstants working for Zhang Wuyi, a local farmer who is interested in scientific inventions, put a chair into his self-made miniature submarine "Shuguang Hao" before Zhang drives it during a safety test at Moshui Lake in Wuhan , capital of central China's Hubei province August 29, 2011. Zhang has successfully tested his self-made miniature submarine "Shuguang Hao", which is 3.6 m (12 feet) long, 1.8 m (6 feet) high, has a maximum diving depth of 20 m (65 feet), can travel at a speed of 20 km per hour for 10 hours underwater and is shaped as a dolphin. "I hope to sell my submarine as a civil product with the price of about 100,000 yuan ($15,670) after safety tests, and a merchant has decided to order one in this month", Zhang said. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Dutch tourists in bathing clothes stand in the snow at the Hintertuxer Glacier in the Austrian province of Tyrol August 10, 2011. The glacier is located in the Zillertal Alps at the "Gefrorene Wand" (Frozen Wall) summit on 3288 meters (10787 feet). REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Villagers stand next to trees covered in spider webs in the flood affected areas of K.N. Shah, located near Dadu in Pakistan's Sindh province, December 7, 2010. The cocooned trees have been a side-effect of spiders escaping flood waters in the area. Although people in this part of Sindh have never witnessed this phenomenon, they report there are now less mosquitoes, thus reducing the risk of malaria. REUTERS/Department for International Development/Russell Watkins
Zukhro, an employee of the city zoo, walks with Vadik, an 18-month-old male lion, on the territory of the zoo in the capital Dushanbe, January 20, 2011. Employees take the lion from its cage to have a promenade along the territory two times a week while holding a piece of meat to attract Vadik's attention so it walks nearby. REUTERS/Nozim Kalandarov
Researchers dressed in panda costumes put a panda cub into a basket before transferring it to a new living environment at the Hetaoping Research and Conservation Center for the Giant Panda in Wolong National Nature Reserve, Sichuan province February 20, 2011. The 6-month-old cub is being transferred to a bigger living environment with a higher altitude and a more complicated terrain, which marks the beginning of the second phrase of its training to reintroduce it to the wild. Researchers wear panda costumes to ensure that the cub's environment is devoid of human influence, according to local media. REUTERS/China Daily
Brown bear (Ursus arctos) cub Medo plays with the Logar family dog in Podvrh village, central Slovenia June 1, 2011. The Slovenian Logar family has adopted the three-and-half-month-old bear cub that strolled into their yard about 30 days earlier. Although the family would like to prepare a fenced enclosure for it, veterinary authorities would prefer to move it into a shelter for wild animals. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
William Chavarriaga, 49-year-old cleaner at the Olaya Herrera Airport, poses as a cartoon character "Popeye the Sailor" during an interview with local media in Medellin January 17, 2011. Chavarriaga, who looks like the character Popeye, said he has been entertaining his friends and colleagues from the past 30 years. He said he continues playing Popeye because he likes the attention. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
Ghayyaz-Uddin, 52-year-old ear cleaner, wears his tools as he waits for customers along a sidewalk in Karachi June 17, 2011. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Pujie Girls, Karren (R) and Jinyu, pose for a photograph while demonstrating planking during an interview with Reuters at the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial in Taipei May 25, 2011. Lying face flat on the ground may not be the world's most glamourous photo pose but two Taiwanese "planking" women have made a name for themselves on the Internet -- and hope to use the craze to spread positive social messages. Calling themselves the Pujie Girls which literally translates to "falling on the street" in Mandarin, the pair are Taiwan's most well-known plankers, with almost 100,000 fans following them on Facebook. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
Hindu devotees perform a stunt during a rehearsal for the 134th annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad June 28, 2011. The annual religious procession, which will be held on July 3, commemorates a journey by Hindu god Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra, in specially made chariots. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Miljenko Parserisas Bukovic displays some of his 82 tattoos of U.S. actress Julia Roberts during a photo-shoot in Valparaiso city March 9, 2011. Parserisas, 56, started getting tattoos of the actress after watching her film "Erin Brockovich". The newspaper vendor, who has spent a million pesos ($2500) for the 82 tattoos of the actress inspired by various scenes in the film, plans to get more tattoos of her on his chest, back and arms as long as there is space and he has the money. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Models present creations by Ukrainian designer Oleksiy Zalevskiy during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A performer whips the top of a cigarette held in a mouth of his young assistant in Hefei, Anhui province May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer