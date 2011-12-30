版本:
中国

Waiting for 2012

2011年 12月 31日 星期六

The New Year's Eve Ball, which measures 12 feet, weighs 11,875 pounds, and is adorned with 2,688 Waterford crystal triangles of various sizes is tested atop One Times Square in New York December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2011年 12月 31日 星期六

The New Year's Eve Ball, which measures 12 feet, weighs 11,875 pounds, and is adorned with 2,688 Waterford crystal triangles of various sizes is tested atop One Times Square in New York December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
1 / 20
2011年 12月 31日 星期六

Members of the Cryophil amateur winter bathing club hold a Christmas tree in the Yenisei River as they celebrate the upcoming New Year in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

2011年 12月 31日 星期六

Members of the Cryophil amateur winter bathing club hold a Christmas tree in the Yenisei River as they celebrate the upcoming New Year in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
2 / 20
2011年 12月 31日 星期六

Organizers toss confetti from a window during the annual "air worthiness test" in Times Square during preparations for New Years Eve celebrations in New York December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 12月 31日 星期六

Organizers toss confetti from a window during the annual "air worthiness test" in Times Square during preparations for New Years Eve celebrations in New York December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
3 / 20
2011年 12月 31日 星期六

Children chase confetti from the annual "air worthiness test" in Times Square as it flutters down during preparations for New Years Eve celebrations in New York December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 12月 31日 星期六

Children chase confetti from the annual "air worthiness test" in Times Square as it flutters down during preparations for New Years Eve celebrations in New York December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
4 / 20
2011年 12月 31日 星期六

Michael Lorello watches his daughters Leah (L) and Alexa pick up confetti from the annual "air worthiness test" after it fluttered down during preparations for New Years Eve celebrations in Times Square in New York December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 12月 31日 星期六

Michael Lorello watches his daughters Leah (L) and Alexa pick up confetti from the annual "air worthiness test" after it fluttered down during preparations for New Years Eve celebrations in Times Square in New York December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
5 / 20
2011年 12月 31日 星期六

Tourists riding an open air bus look up as confetti from the annual "air worthiness test" flutters down during preparations for New Years Eve celebrations in Times Square in New York December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 12月 31日 星期六

Tourists riding an open air bus look up as confetti from the annual "air worthiness test" flutters down during preparations for New Years Eve celebrations in Times Square in New York December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
6 / 20
2011年 12月 31日 星期六

Members of the media stand on the roof atop One Times Square as workers install some of the 288 Waterford crystals, featuring this year's 'Let There Be Friendship' design, on the Times Square New Year's Eve Ball in New York December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2011年 12月 31日 星期六

Members of the media stand on the roof atop One Times Square as workers install some of the 288 Waterford crystals, featuring this year's 'Let There Be Friendship' design, on the Times Square New Year's Eve Ball in New York December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
7 / 20
2011年 12月 31日 星期六

Workers install some of the 288 Waterford crystals, featuring this year's 'Let There Be Friendship' design, on the Times Square New Year's Eve Ball atop One Times Square in New York December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2011年 12月 31日 星期六

Workers install some of the 288 Waterford crystals, featuring this year's 'Let There Be Friendship' design, on the Times Square New Year's Eve Ball atop One Times Square in New York December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
8 / 20
2011年 12月 31日 星期六

Trader Peter Tuchman of Quattro M Securities Inc. wears "2012" glasses as he works on the main trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the final trading day of 2011 in New York December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2011年 12月 31日 星期六

Trader Peter Tuchman of Quattro M Securities Inc. wears "2012" glasses as he works on the main trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the final trading day of 2011 in New York December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
9 / 20
2011年 12月 31日 星期六

Traders wear "2012" glasses as they work on the main trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the final trading day of 2011 in New York December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2011年 12月 31日 星期六

Traders wear "2012" glasses as they work on the main trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the final trading day of 2011 in New York December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
10 / 20
2011年 12月 31日 星期六

A man has his beard trimmed to the shape of "2012" to welcome the New Year inside a barbershop in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

2011年 12月 31日 星期六

A man has his beard trimmed to the shape of "2012" to welcome the New Year inside a barbershop in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
11 / 20
2011年 12月 31日 星期六

A store owner blows a paper horn to attract customers to her store along the sidewalks in Manila December 30, 2011 to use it to celebrate the New Year and welcome the year 2012. The Philippine National Police (PNP) and Department of Health (DOH) encourage revelers to use paper horns instead of fireworks or pyrotechnics to welcome the New Year to avoid injury. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

2011年 12月 31日 星期六

A store owner blows a paper horn to attract customers to her store along the sidewalks in Manila December 30, 2011 to use it to celebrate the New Year and welcome the year 2012. The Philippine National Police (PNP) and Department of Health (DOH) encourage revelers to use paper horns instead of fireworks or pyrotechnics to welcome the New Year to avoid injury. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
12 / 20
2011年 12月 31日 星期六

Shamans wearing ponchos and hats perform a ritual for 2012 at the San Cristobal hill in Lima December 29, 2011. A group of shamans met in a new year's ritual of invoking the gods, spitting and spraying garishly colored potions and strewing flower petals to the beats of drums and rattles on a hill overlooking Lima decked with skulls, shells and beads. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

2011年 12月 31日 星期六

Shamans wearing ponchos and hats perform a ritual for 2012 at the San Cristobal hill in Lima December 29, 2011. A group of shamans met in a new year's ritual of invoking the gods, spitting and spraying garishly colored potions and strewing flower petals to the beats of drums and rattles on a hill overlooking Lima decked with skulls, shells and beads. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
13 / 20
2011年 12月 31日 星期六

A German customs officer displays Polish made fireworks that were confiscated at the German-Polish border in Frankfurt/Oder, December 28, 2011. Polish-made fireworks, or so called Polenboeller, are cheaper and often have a much stronger firepower than similar German products. In many cases the fireworks, popular for New Year's celebrations, do not comply with German health and safety regulations and have repeatedly been reported to...more

2011年 12月 31日 星期六

A German customs officer displays Polish made fireworks that were confiscated at the German-Polish border in Frankfurt/Oder, December 28, 2011. Polish-made fireworks, or so called Polenboeller, are cheaper and often have a much stronger firepower than similar German products. In many cases the fireworks, popular for New Year's celebrations, do not comply with German health and safety regulations and have repeatedly been reported to have caused severe injuries when exploding unexpectedly, the custom office's spokes person said. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
14 / 20
2011年 12月 31日 星期六

A man selects red lanterns at a Chinese Lunar New Year decoration market in Shenyang, Liaoning province December 30, 2011. Red decorations are customarily used by the Chinese to usher in the Lunar New Year, which starts on January 23, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

2011年 12月 31日 星期六

A man selects red lanterns at a Chinese Lunar New Year decoration market in Shenyang, Liaoning province December 30, 2011. Red decorations are customarily used by the Chinese to usher in the Lunar New Year, which starts on January 23, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
15 / 20
2011年 12月 31日 星期六

Cars drive on a street which is illuminated for New Year's Eve in Tbilisi, Georgia December 25, 2011. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2011年 12月 31日 星期六

Cars drive on a street which is illuminated for New Year's Eve in Tbilisi, Georgia December 25, 2011. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
16 / 20
2011年 12月 31日 星期六

A vendor sells balloons during a New Year parade in Kathmandu, Nepal December 30, 2011. The indigenous Gurung community celebrates the year of the vulture during Tamu Lhosa (New Year) on Friday. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2011年 12月 31日 星期六

A vendor sells balloons during a New Year parade in Kathmandu, Nepal December 30, 2011. The indigenous Gurung community celebrates the year of the vulture during Tamu Lhosa (New Year) on Friday. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
17 / 20
2011年 12月 31日 星期六

A woman uses a mallet to destroy a computer mouse and seashells on "Good Riddance Day" in New York December 28, 2011. The annual "Good Riddance Day" event invites people to shred messages that represent memories or events that they want to forget as they enter the new year. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 12月 31日 星期六

A woman uses a mallet to destroy a computer mouse and seashells on "Good Riddance Day" in New York December 28, 2011. The annual "Good Riddance Day" event invites people to shred messages that represent memories or events that they want to forget as they enter the new year. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
18 / 20
2011年 12月 31日 星期六

Robert Tuccillo of Barclays Capital wears "2012" glasses on the main trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the final trading day of 2011 in New York December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2011年 12月 31日 星期六

Robert Tuccillo of Barclays Capital wears "2012" glasses on the main trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the final trading day of 2011 in New York December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
19 / 20
2011年 12月 31日 星期六

Fireworks explode across the Yenisei River during the opening ceremony of the main city's New Year tree in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

2011年 12月 31日 星期六

Fireworks explode across the Yenisei River during the opening ceremony of the main city's New Year tree in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
20 / 20

Waiting for 2012

Waiting for 2012 分享
重新播放
下一个

Environment watch

Environment watch
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »