Environment watch

2011年 12月 31日 星期六

A man holding an umbrella watches large waves on the Marina beach as a cargo ship passes after Cyclone Thane hit the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Babu

2011年 12月 31日 星期六

An employee uses a snow blower to remove snow from a car park in front of a hotel during heavy snowfalls in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

2011年 12月 31日 星期六

Cross country skiers slide during sunny winter weather near the Swiss mountain resort of Davos December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

2011年 12月 31日 星期六

Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano spews volcanic lava accompanied by large clouds of gas and ash near Banos, about 178 km (110 miles) south of Quito December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Campana

2011年 12月 31日 星期六

Dodo (L) and his colleague stand on bamboo racks as they collect green mussels in the Bay of Jakarta December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Beawiharta

2011年 12月 31日 星期六

Dust rises from rocks were falling from a cliff in the Christchurch suburb of Sumner moments after an earthquake struck New Zealand December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Christine Brooks

2011年 12月 31日 星期六

A man gathers wood amidst logs and debris washed ashore four days after Typhoon Washi hit a village in Iligan city, southern Philippines December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

2011年 12月 31日 星期六

Scientists and media prepare to leave the site of a failed attempt to artificially trigger an avalanche down a mountain side on a cold winter day at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, Switzerland December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

2011年 12月 31日 星期六

The Russian fishing boat Sparta lies stranded in Ross Bay in Antarctica about 2,000 nautical miles (3,700 km) southeast of New Zealand in this handout picture taken on December 17, 2011. The New Zealand Airforce airlifted fuel and equipment to the 48-metre (157-feet) Sparta as crew attempt to patch a 30cm (12 inch) hole in its hull. REUTERS/New Zealand Air Force/Handout

2011年 12月 31日 星期六

An aerial view shows damage caused by floods following Typhoon Washi in Iligan City, in the southern island of Mindanao December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Richel Umel/Pool

2011年 12月 31日 星期六

A monk walks past on the roof of a monastery during sunset at Swoyambhunath Stupa in Kathmandu December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2011年 12月 31日 星期六

People ride on a motorcycle on Maungmagan beach near the town of Dawei in southern Myanmar November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Staff

2011年 12月 31日 星期六

A man stands next to an excavator beside a peatland canal belonging to the PT Kallista Alam palm oil plantation, in Darul Makmur district in Nagan Raya, in Indonesia's Aceh province December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

2011年 12月 31日 星期六

Wildfowl take shelter under a tree during a snowfall in Buxton, central England December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples

2011年 12月 31日 星期六

A fishing boat is seen against the setting sun on Maungmagan beach near the town of Dawei in southern Myanmar November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Staff

Environment watch

