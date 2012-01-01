版本:
New Year celebrations

<p>Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House during a pyrotechnic show to celebrate the New Year January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz </p>

2012年 1月 1日

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House during a pyrotechnic show to celebrate the New Year January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

<p>New Year reveller Jessica Ong from Singapore, holds a sparkler as she poses for photographers at the Hogmanay street party celebration in Edinburgh, Scotland December 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir </p>

2012年 1月 1日

New Year reveller Jessica Ong from Singapore, holds a sparkler as she poses for photographers at the Hogmanay street party celebration in Edinburgh, Scotland December 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

<p>The number 2012 is written with sparklers during a long exposure in front of St. Stephen's Cathedral (Stephansdom) during New Year's Eve celebrations in Vienna December 31, 2011. Picture taken using slow shutter speed. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner </p>

2012年 1月 1日

The number 2012 is written with sparklers during a long exposure in front of St. Stephen's Cathedral (Stephansdom) during New Year's Eve celebrations in Vienna December 31, 2011. Picture taken using slow shutter speed. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

<p>Singer Lady Gaga and New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg celebrate the New Year Eve in Times Square in New York, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

2012年 1月 1日

Singer Lady Gaga and New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg celebrate the New Year Eve in Times Square in New York, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>Fireworks explode over a street clock marking the midnight during 2012 New Year's day celebrations in central Bucharest January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti </p>

2012年 1月 1日

Fireworks explode over a street clock marking the midnight during 2012 New Year's day celebrations in central Bucharest January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

<p>People stand next to a New Year message written in the sand at Juhu Beach in Mumbai January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

2012年 1月 1日

People stand next to a New Year message written in the sand at Juhu Beach in Mumbai January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>A man dives into the Tiber River from the Cavour bridge, as part of traditional New Year celebrations in Rome January 1, 2012. Five men jumped into the muddy waters of the Tiber, continuing an annual tradition which dates back to 1946. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

2012年 1月 1日

A man dives into the Tiber River from the Cavour bridge, as part of traditional New Year celebrations in Rome January 1, 2012. Five men jumped into the muddy waters of the Tiber, continuing an annual tradition which dates back to 1946. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

<p>A swimmer leaves the water during the New Year's Day Looney Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland January 1, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir </p>

2012年 1月 1日

A swimmer leaves the water during the New Year's Day Looney Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland January 1, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

<p>Revellers celebrate at midnight during New Year's Eve celebrations at Times Square in New York, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur </p>

2012年 1月 1日

Revellers celebrate at midnight during New Year's Eve celebrations at Times Square in New York, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

<p>New Year's fireworks explode around the London Eye in central London, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

2012年 1月 1日

New Year's fireworks explode around the London Eye in central London, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>Policemen hold back a crowd during New Year's Day celebration on Red Square in Moscow, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky </p>

2012年 1月 1日

Policemen hold back a crowd during New Year's Day celebration on Red Square in Moscow, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky

People celebrate the New Year in Beirut January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

2012年 1月 1日

People celebrate the New Year in Beirut January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

<p>Park Won-soon, Mayor of South Korean capital Seoul, and other participants hit a huge bell to welcome the New Year at the Bosingak pavilion in Seoul January 1, 2012. REUTERS/ Lee Jin-man/Pool </p>

2012年 1月 1日

Park Won-soon, Mayor of South Korean capital Seoul, and other participants hit a huge bell to welcome the New Year at the Bosingak pavilion in Seoul January 1, 2012. REUTERS/ Lee Jin-man/Pool

<p>NATO troops from the U.S.-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) celebrate New Year's Eve in Kabul December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

2012年 1月 1日

NATO troops from the U.S.-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) celebrate New Year's Eve in Kabul December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

<p>A man is hit by a bull during a traditional "Corraleja" or bullfight on New Year's Eve in Turbaco, Bolivar, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento </p>

2012年 1月 1日

A man is hit by a bull during a traditional "Corraleja" or bullfight on New Year's Eve in Turbaco, Bolivar, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento

<p>Base jumper Jeb Ray Corliss of the U.S. lands with his parachute after leaping off the 57-storey Skypark observation deck of the Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore to mark the new year, January 1, 2012. Base jumping involves jumpers equipped with parachutes leaping from fixed objects including buildings, bridges, cliffs and antennas. REUTERS/Tim Chong </p>

2012年 1月 1日

Base jumper Jeb Ray Corliss of the U.S. lands with his parachute after leaping off the 57-storey Skypark observation deck of the Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore to mark the new year, January 1, 2012. Base jumping involves jumpers equipped with parachutes leaping from fixed objects including buildings, bridges, cliffs and antennas. REUTERS/Tim Chong

<p>Students sit in a formation during their New Year's Day celebrations at a school in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

2012年 1月 1日

Students sit in a formation during their New Year's Day celebrations at a school in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

<p>Revelers attend New Year's Day celebration on Red Square in Moscow, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky </p>

2012年 1月 1日

Revelers attend New Year's Day celebration on Red Square in Moscow, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky

<p>Fireworks explode during the new year celebrations over the Brandenburger Tor gate in Berlin January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

2012年 1月 1日

Fireworks explode during the new year celebrations over the Brandenburger Tor gate in Berlin January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

<p>Fireworks explode over the temple of the Parthenon atop the hill of the Acropolis during New Year's day celebrations in Athens January 1, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis </p>

2012年 1月 1日

Fireworks explode over the temple of the Parthenon atop the hill of the Acropolis during New Year's day celebrations in Athens January 1, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

<p>Singer Justin Bieber performs during New Year's Eve celebrations at Times Square in New York, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

2012年 1月 1日

Singer Justin Bieber performs during New Year's Eve celebrations at Times Square in New York, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>Revelers celebrate on New Year's Eve at Times Square in New York, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

2012年 1月 1日

Revelers celebrate on New Year's Eve at Times Square in New York, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>Fireworks explode near a bronze sculpture of Alexander the Great on his horse Bucephalus, in Skopje's central square during New Year celebrations January 1, 2012. The statue, which measures 12.5 meters in height and stands on a 10 meter high pedestal, is part of a cultural project "Skopje 2014". REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski </p>

2012年 1月 1日

Fireworks explode near a bronze sculpture of Alexander the Great on his horse Bucephalus, in Skopje's central square during New Year celebrations January 1, 2012. The statue, which measures 12.5 meters in height and stands on a 10 meter high pedestal, is part of a cultural project "Skopje 2014". REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

<p>Fireworks explode from Taiwan's tallest skyscraper Taipei 101 during New Year celebrations in Taipei January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Shengfa Lin </p>

2012年 1月 1日

Fireworks explode from Taiwan's tallest skyscraper Taipei 101 during New Year celebrations in Taipei January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Shengfa Lin

<p>Revellers watch New Year's Eve celebrations on the slopes at Jiminy Peak in Hancock, Massachusetts December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

2012年 1月 1日

Revellers watch New Year's Eve celebrations on the slopes at Jiminy Peak in Hancock, Massachusetts December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

