Ice-chitecture
A horse carriage carrying tourists travels past ice sculptures during the lights testing period of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Tourists visit ice sculptures during the testing period of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Tourists visit ice sculptures during the the lights testing period of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li
An employee pulls a dog sled carrying tourists in front of a snow sculpture ahead of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Tourists visit ice sculptures during the lights testing period of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li
A tourist poses for a photograph in front of a snow sculpture depicting the famous painting "Barge Haulers on the Volga" ahead of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Spectators watch fireworks explode over ice sculptures during the official opening of the 13th Harbin International Ice and Snow World festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Tourists walk past a coffee shop covered by shaped snow ahead of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Tourists visit ice sculptures during the lights testing period of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Tourists take pictures in front of a snow sculpture ahead of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li
A horse carriage carrying tourists travels past ice sculptures during the lights testing period of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li
A performer takes a rest on a decoration during a rehearsal of the opening ceremony of 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Tourists visit ice sculptures on the night before the opening ceremony of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li
A visitor sleighs down a snow slope near ice sculptures during the lights testing period of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Spectators watch fireworks explode over ice sculptures during the official opening of the 13th Harbin International Ice and Snow World festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li