图片 | 2012年 1月 6日 星期五 06:35 BJT

Titanic for sale

<p>Brian Wainger, spokesman for Premier Exhibitions Inc. speaks during the Titanic Auction preview by Guernsey's Auction House in New York, January 5, 2012. The biggest collection of Titanic artifacts will be sold off as a single lot in an auction timed for the 100th anniversary in April of the sinking of the famed ocean liner. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

2012年 1月 6日 星期五

Brian Wainger, spokesman for Premier Exhibitions Inc. speaks during the Titanic Auction preview by Guernsey's Auction House in New York, January 5, 2012. The biggest collection of Titanic artifacts will be sold off as a single lot in an auction timed for the 100th anniversary in April of the sinking of the famed ocean liner. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

<p>A diamond-encrusted bracelet recovered from the RMS Titanic is on display during the Titanic Auction preview by Guernsey's Auction House in New York, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

2012年 1月 6日 星期五

A diamond-encrusted bracelet recovered from the RMS Titanic is on display during the Titanic Auction preview by Guernsey's Auction House in New York, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

<p>A pair of binoculars recovered from the RMS Titanic is on display during the Titanic Auction preview by Guernsey's Auction House in New York, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

2012年 1月 6日 星期五

A pair of binoculars recovered from the RMS Titanic is on display during the Titanic Auction preview by Guernsey's Auction House in New York, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

<p>A pocket watch recovered from the RMS Titanic is on display during the Titanic Auction preview by Guernsey's Auction House in New York January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

2012年 1月 6日 星期五

A pocket watch recovered from the RMS Titanic is on display during the Titanic Auction preview by Guernsey's Auction House in New York January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

<p>A cup recovered from the RMS Titanic is displayed during the Titanic Auction preview by Guernsey's Auction House in New York, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

2012年 1月 6日 星期五

A cup recovered from the RMS Titanic is displayed during the Titanic Auction preview by Guernsey's Auction House in New York, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

<p>A Christie's specialist holds a life jacket from the Titanic next to the model of the ship at Christie's auction house in New York June 18, 2008. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

2012年 1月 6日 星期五

A Christie's specialist holds a life jacket from the Titanic next to the model of the ship at Christie's auction house in New York June 18, 2008. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

<p>A cast bronze name board from the Titanic cruise ship's life boat is displayed at Christie's in New York May 26, 2006. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

2012年 1月 6日 星期五

A cast bronze name board from the Titanic cruise ship's life boat is displayed at Christie's in New York May 26, 2006. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

<p>A hand out image released May 19, 2003 shows a photo of the Titanic due to be auctioned at Christie's in London. REUTERS/Christie's</p>

2012年 1月 6日 星期五

A hand out image released May 19, 2003 shows a photo of the Titanic due to be auctioned at Christie's in London. REUTERS/Christie's

