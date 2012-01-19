版本:
中国

Epiphany Day

2012年 1月 20日 星期五

A man swims in a lake during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in Kiev January 19, 2012. Orthodox Christians celebrate the religious holiday of Epiphany according to the Gregorian calendar on January 19. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2012年 1月 20日 星期五

A man swims in a lake during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in Kiev January 19, 2012. Orthodox Christians celebrate the religious holiday of Epiphany according to the Gregorian calendar on January 19. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
1 / 30
2012年 1月 20日 星期五

Ukranian army veterans take a dip in the icy waters of the Dnieper river during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in Kiev January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Sindeyev

2012年 1月 20日 星期五

Ukranian army veterans take a dip in the icy waters of the Dnieper river during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in Kiev January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Sindeyev

Close
2 / 30
2012年 1月 20日 星期五

A woman is helped while taking a dip in the icy waters of the Bazaikha river after the Orthodox Epiphany service, with the air temperature at about minus 30 degrees Celsius, in the surburb of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

2012年 1月 20日 星期五

A woman is helped while taking a dip in the icy waters of the Bazaikha river after the Orthodox Epiphany service, with the air temperature at about minus 30 degrees Celsius, in the surburb of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
3 / 30
2012年 1月 20日 星期五

Orthodox priests conduct a service at Epiphany celebrations on the Bolshaya Almatinka river bank in Almaty January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

2012年 1月 20日 星期五

Orthodox priests conduct a service at Epiphany celebrations on the Bolshaya Almatinka river bank in Almaty January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
4 / 30
2012年 1月 20日 星期五

A man takes a dip in the icy waters of the Istra river during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in Russia's town of New Jerusalem in the Moscow Region, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

2012年 1月 20日 星期五

A man takes a dip in the icy waters of the Istra river during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in Russia's town of New Jerusalem in the Moscow Region, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Close
5 / 30
2012年 1月 20日 星期五

Vladimir Stojanovic (C) celebrates with a wooden cross that he managed to catch after it was thrown by a priest in the waters of Nisava river during Epiphany celebrations in Nis, south-eastern Serbia January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

2012年 1月 20日 星期五

Vladimir Stojanovic (C) celebrates with a wooden cross that he managed to catch after it was thrown by a priest in the waters of Nisava river during Epiphany celebrations in Nis, south-eastern Serbia January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
6 / 30
2012年 1月 20日 星期五

People swim in the icy waters of Lake Ohrid to search for a cross during Epiphany celebrations in Ohrid, about 170 km (106 miles) west of Skopje January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

2012年 1月 20日 星期五

People swim in the icy waters of Lake Ohrid to search for a cross during Epiphany celebrations in Ohrid, about 170 km (106 miles) west of Skopje January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Close
7 / 30
2012年 1月 20日 星期五

Priests take part in a religious ceremony during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in Kiev January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2012年 1月 20日 星期五

Priests take part in a religious ceremony during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in Kiev January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
8 / 30
2012年 1月 20日 星期五

Servicemen of the Belarussian Interior Ministry's special unit dip into the icy waters of a lake near the village of Zadomlia, some 40 km (25 miles) east of Minsk, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

2012年 1月 20日 星期五

Servicemen of the Belarussian Interior Ministry's special unit dip into the icy waters of a lake near the village of Zadomlia, some 40 km (25 miles) east of Minsk, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
9 / 30
2012年 1月 20日 星期五

A man takes a dip in the icy waters of the Istra river during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in Russia's town of New Jerusalem in Moscow Region, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

2012年 1月 20日 星期五

A man takes a dip in the icy waters of the Istra river during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in Russia's town of New Jerusalem in Moscow Region, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Close
10 / 30
2012年 1月 20日 星期五

Men take a dip in icy waters during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in in the village of Tatrka near the south Russian city of Stavropol January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

2012年 1月 20日 星期五

Men take a dip in icy waters during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in in the village of Tatrka near the south Russian city of Stavropol January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
11 / 30
2012年 1月 20日 星期五

Spectators watch as people take a dip in the icy waters of the Istra river during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in Russia's town of New Jerusalem in Moscow Region, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

2012年 1月 20日 星期五

Spectators watch as people take a dip in the icy waters of the Istra river during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in Russia's town of New Jerusalem in Moscow Region, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Close
12 / 30
2012年 1月 20日 星期五

An Orthodox priest conducts a service at Epiphany celebrations on the Bolshaya Almatinka river bank in Almaty January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

2012年 1月 20日 星期五

An Orthodox priest conducts a service at Epiphany celebrations on the Bolshaya Almatinka river bank in Almaty January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
13 / 30
2012年 1月 20日 星期五

Christian pilgrims emerge from the water of the Jordan River during a ceremony at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud, near the West Bank city of Jericho January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2012年 1月 20日 星期五

Christian pilgrims emerge from the water of the Jordan River during a ceremony at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud, near the West Bank city of Jericho January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
14 / 30
2012年 1月 20日 星期五

A worker prepares a cross shaped hole for bathing during forthcoming Russian Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in an air temperature of about minus 32 degrees Celsius, on the Mana river near the village of Ust-Mana, 31 km (19 miles) south of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

2012年 1月 20日 星期五

A worker prepares a cross shaped hole for bathing during forthcoming Russian Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in an air temperature of about minus 32 degrees Celsius, on the Mana river near the village of Ust-Mana, 31 km (19 miles) south of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
15 / 30
2012年 1月 20日 星期五

Actors perform during the annual Epiphany parade as it makes its way through central Madrid, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

2012年 1月 20日 星期五

Actors perform during the annual Epiphany parade as it makes its way through central Madrid, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
16 / 30
2012年 1月 20日 星期五

Men dressed as "La Befana", an imaginary old woman who is thought to bring gifts to children during the festival of Epiphany, row boats down the Grand Canal in Venice, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

2012年 1月 20日 星期五

Men dressed as "La Befana", an imaginary old woman who is thought to bring gifts to children during the festival of Epiphany, row boats down the Grand Canal in Venice, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Close
17 / 30
2012年 1月 20日 星期五

Bulgarian men dance in the icy waters of the Tundzha river during a celebration for Epiphany Day in the town of Kalofer, east of Sofia, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

2012年 1月 20日 星期五

Bulgarian men dance in the icy waters of the Tundzha river during a celebration for Epiphany Day in the town of Kalofer, east of Sofia, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
18 / 30
2012年 1月 20日 星期五

Actors perform during the annual Epiphany parade as it makes its way through central Madrid, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

2012年 1月 20日 星期五

Actors perform during the annual Epiphany parade as it makes its way through central Madrid, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
19 / 30
2012年 1月 20日 星期五

Greek Orthodox Apostolis Oikomoniv retrieves and kisses a wooden crucifix as he swims in the Golden Horn in Istanbul, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

2012年 1月 20日 星期五

Greek Orthodox Apostolis Oikomoniv retrieves and kisses a wooden crucifix as he swims in the Golden Horn in Istanbul, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
20 / 30
2012年 1月 20日 星期五

Pope Benedict XVI waves as he arrives to lead a mass on the Feast of the Epiphany in St. Peter's Basilica at Vatican City, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

2012年 1月 20日 星期五

Pope Benedict XVI waves as he arrives to lead a mass on the Feast of the Epiphany in St. Peter's Basilica at Vatican City, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
21 / 30
2012年 1月 20日 星期五

Villagers travel on a horse cart to attend the Orthodox Epiphany Day celebrations in Serdanu village, northwest of Bucharest, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

2012年 1月 20日 星期五

Villagers travel on a horse cart to attend the Orthodox Epiphany Day celebrations in Serdanu village, northwest of Bucharest, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Close
22 / 30
2012年 1月 20日 星期五

The annual Epiphany parade makes its way through central Burgos, Spain, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

2012年 1月 20日 星期五

The annual Epiphany parade makes its way through central Burgos, Spain, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Close
23 / 30
2012年 1月 20日 星期五

A villager shivers after diving into a river to retrieve a crucifix during the Orthodox Epiphany Day celebrations in Serdanu village, northwest of Bucharest, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

2012年 1月 20日 星期五

A villager shivers after diving into a river to retrieve a crucifix during the Orthodox Epiphany Day celebrations in Serdanu village, northwest of Bucharest, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Close
24 / 30
2012年 1月 20日 星期五

An actor performs during the annual Epiphany parade as it makes its way through central Madrid, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

2012年 1月 20日 星期五

An actor performs during the annual Epiphany parade as it makes its way through central Madrid, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
25 / 30
2012年 1月 20日 星期五

A woman dressed up as one of the Wise Men throws sweets during the traditional Epiphany parade in Malaga, southern Spain, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

2012年 1月 20日 星期五

A woman dressed up as one of the Wise Men throws sweets during the traditional Epiphany parade in Malaga, southern Spain, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
26 / 30
2012年 1月 20日 星期五

Men ride their horses during the annual race organized by Orthodox believers on Epiphany Day in the Romanian village of Pietrosani, north of Bucharest, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

2012年 1月 20日 星期五

Men ride their horses during the annual race organized by Orthodox believers on Epiphany Day in the Romanian village of Pietrosani, north of Bucharest, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Close
27 / 30
2012年 1月 20日 星期五

An actor performs during the annual Epiphany parade as it makes its way through central Madrid, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

2012年 1月 20日 星期五

An actor performs during the annual Epiphany parade as it makes its way through central Madrid, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
28 / 30
2012年 1月 20日 星期五

Men jump into a lake in an attempt to grab a wooden cross on Epiphany Day in Sofia, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Hristo Rahnev

2012年 1月 20日 星期五

Men jump into a lake in an attempt to grab a wooden cross on Epiphany Day in Sofia, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Hristo Rahnev

Close
29 / 30
2012年 1月 20日 星期五

Men dressed as the "Three Wise Men" present gifts to a baby playing the part of Jesus during the annual Epiphany parade through central Burgos, Spain, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

2012年 1月 20日 星期五

Men dressed as the "Three Wise Men" present gifts to a baby playing the part of Jesus during the annual Epiphany parade through central Burgos, Spain, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Close
30 / 30

Epiphany Day

Epiphany Day 分享
重新播放
下一个

Seattle ''Snowmageddon''

Seattle ''Snowmageddon''
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »