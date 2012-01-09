" /> " />
No Pants Subway Ride

2012年 1月 10日 星期二

Passers-by react to seeing a woman in her underpants waiting to get on the subway during the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 1月 10日 星期二

A man looks at a group of people waiting to get on the subway with no pants on during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 1月 10日 星期二

A young boy looks up at a woman with no pants on while riding in the subway system during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 1月 10日 星期二

Participants wait for the train in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in Mexico City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

2012年 1月 10日 星期二

Participants in a No Trousers Day flashmob ride the London Underground transit system with other tube passengers in London January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

2012年 1月 10日 星期二

A group of men takes photographs of a group of woman standing in the subway system without their pants during the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 1月 10日 星期二

A woman reads a book while standing and waiting to get on the subway during the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 1月 10日 星期二

Participants in a No Trousers Day flashmob ride the London Underground transit system with other tube passengers in London January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

2012年 1月 10日 星期二

A man rides in the subway system with no pants on during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 1月 10日 星期二

Participants in a No Trousers Day flashmob ride the London Underground transit system in London January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

2012年 1月 10日 星期二

A participant waits for the train while participating in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in Mexico City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

2012年 1月 10日 星期二

Passers-by react to seeing a man in his underpants waiting to get on the subway during the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 1月 10日 星期二

Participants in a No Trousers Day flashmob ride the London Underground transit system with other tube passengers in London January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

2012年 1月 10日 星期二

Participants in a No Trousers Day flashmob ride the London Underground transit system with other passengers in London January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

2012年 1月 10日 星期二

Passers-by react to seeing people in their underpants waiting to get on the subway during the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 1月 10日 星期二

A man leans against a post as he waits to get on the subway during the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 1月 10日 星期二

Commuters stand in the subway system with no pants on during the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 1月 10日 星期二

A woman takes a photograph of a group of people standing in the subway with no pants on during the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 1月 10日 星期二

People stop to put their pants back on after while riding in the subway system during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 1月 10日 星期二

Men react to seeing two women without their pants as they wait to get on the subway during the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

No Pants Subway Ride

