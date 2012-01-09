版本:
Kate turns 30

2012年 1月 10日 星期二

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, reacts during a cooking workshop at the Institut de tourisme et d'hotellerie du Quebec in Montreal, July 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

President Obama and first lady Michelle talk to Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at Buckingham Palace, in London May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool

Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, following their wedding at Westminster Abbey in London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry leave the VIP marquee during a military awards ceremony, A Night of Heroes, at the Imperial War Museum in central London December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, takes part in Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill in Ottawa July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Catherine, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William leave the UK premiere of 'War Horse', London, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks to patient Beth Ansell, 18, at the new Oak Centre for Children and Young People at The Royal Marsden Hospital in Sutton, Southern England, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/POOL/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, laughs after she had to coax flowers from Alexa Currie during a visit to Summerside, Prince Edward Island, July 4, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Darrow

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge smiles as Prince William comments on her artistic skills during a visit to the Inner City Arts campus in Los Angeles July 10, 2011. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, does a painting during a visit to the Inner-City Arts club in Los Angeles, California, July 10, 2011. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Prince William and Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge visit the Summerfield Community Centre, in the Winson Green area of Birmingham, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Geoff Pugh/Pool

Prince William and his fiancee Kate Middleton pose for a photograph in St. James's Palace, central London November 16, 2010. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

The wind blows as Kate Middleton attends a Naming Ceremony and Service of Dedication for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution's (RNLI) new Atlantic 85 Lifeboat, the 'Hereford Endeavour', at Trearddur Bay Lifeboat Station, in Trearddur Bay, Anglesey in north Wales February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge speaks to people during a visit to the Summerfield Community Centre, in the Winson Green area of Birmingham, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Geoff Pugh/Pool

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives for the wedding between Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, Scotland July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, sits next to her husband Prince William as they leave the Order of the Garter service at St. George's chapel inside the grounds of Windsor Castle, in Windsor, southern England, June 13, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive at Los Angeles International Airport July 8, 2011. REUTER/Kevork Djansezian/Pool

Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, press a button to launch fireworks and officially start the Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Alberta, July 8, 2011. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge smiles as she rides to Buckingham Palace after attending the Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London June 11, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge speaks to people during a visit to the Summerfield Community Centre, in the Winson Green area of Birmingham, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Geoff Pugh/Pool

