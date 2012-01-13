Female bodyguard training
An instructor from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co, smashes a bottle over a female recruit's head during a training session for China's first female bodyguards in Beijing, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Trainees dressed in swimming suits follow the instructions of a trainer from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co. during a training session in Sanya, Hainan province, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
Female recruits practice how to subdue an attacker armed with a knife during a training session for China's first female bodyguards in Beijing, January 13, 2012. According to the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security REUTERS/David Gray
Trainees dressed in swimming suits sink their heads into the sea under the instructions of a trainer from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co. during a training session in Sanya, Hainan province, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
A trainee dressed in a swimming suit steps on the stomachs of other trainees with the help of a trainer from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co. during a training session in Sanya, Hainan province, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
Trainers from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co. engage trainees dressed in swimming suits as they crawl on the beach during a training session in Sanya, Hainan province, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
Female recruits from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Company practice how to subdue an attacker during a training session for China's first female bodyguards in Beijing, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Trainees gather at the beach as they wait for the beginning of a training session for female bodyguards organised by Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co. in Sanya, Hainan province, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
A trainer pours a bucket of water on a trainee during a training session for female body guards organized by Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co. in Sanya, Hainan province, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
Female recruits use rubber knives to practice disarming an armed attacker during a training session for China's first female bodyguards in Beijing, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Trainees dressed in swimming suits do exercises under the instructions of a trainer from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co. during a training session in Sanya, Hainan province, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
An instructor from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co, shows female recruits how to subdue an attacker during a training session for China's first female bodyguards in Beijing, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Trainees dressed in swimsuits run through waves under the direction of a trainer from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co. during a training session in Sanya, Hainan province, January 8, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
Female recruits using rubber guns practice how to disarm an attacker during a training session for China's first female bodyguards in Beijing, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
An instructor from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co, shows female recruits how to disarm an armed attacker during a training session for China's first female bodyguards in Beijing, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Trainees dressed in swimming suits carry a log on their shoulders as they walk through the sea under the instructions of a trainer from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co. during a training session in Sanya, Hainan province, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
Female recruits practice how to subdue an attacker during a training session for China's first female bodyguards in Beijing, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
An instructor from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co shows female recruits how to disarm an attacker during a training session for China's first female bodyguards in Beijing, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Trainees dressed in swimming suits run on the beach under the instructions of trainers from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co. during a training session in Sanya, Hainan province, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
An instructor from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co demonstrates to female recruits, how to disarm an attacker, during a training session for China's first female bodyguards in Beijing, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray