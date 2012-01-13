版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 1月 14日 星期六 00:00 BJT

Female bodyguard training

<p>An instructor from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co, smashes a bottle over a female recruit's head during a training session for China's first female bodyguards in Beijing, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

An instructor from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co, smashes a bottle over a female rmore

2012年 1月 14日 星期六

An instructor from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co, smashes a bottle over a female recruit's head during a training session for China's first female bodyguards in Beijing, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
1 / 20
<p>Trainees dressed in swimming suits follow the instructions of a trainer from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co. during a training session in Sanya, Hainan province, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily </p>

Trainees dressed in swimming suits follow the instructions of a trainer from Tianjiao Special Guard/Securitmore

2012年 1月 14日 星期六

Trainees dressed in swimming suits follow the instructions of a trainer from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co. during a training session in Sanya, Hainan province, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
2 / 20
<p>Female recruits practice how to subdue an attacker armed with a knife during a training session for China's first female bodyguards in Beijing, January 13, 2012. According to the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Female recruits practice how to subdue an attacker armed with a knife during a training session for China'smore

2012年 1月 14日 星期六

Female recruits practice how to subdue an attacker armed with a knife during a training session for China's first female bodyguards in Beijing, January 13, 2012. According to the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security REUTERS/David Gray

Close
3 / 20
<p>Trainees dressed in swimming suits sink their heads into the sea under the instructions of a trainer from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co. during a training session in Sanya, Hainan province, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Trainees dressed in swimming suits sink their heads into the sea under the instructions of a trainer from Tmore

2012年 1月 14日 星期六

Trainees dressed in swimming suits sink their heads into the sea under the instructions of a trainer from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co. during a training session in Sanya, Hainan province, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
4 / 20
<p>A trainee dressed in a swimming suit steps on the stomachs of other trainees with the help of a trainer from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co. during a training session in Sanya, Hainan province, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily </p>

A trainee dressed in a swimming suit steps on the stomachs of other trainees with the help of a trainer fromore

2012年 1月 14日 星期六

A trainee dressed in a swimming suit steps on the stomachs of other trainees with the help of a trainer from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co. during a training session in Sanya, Hainan province, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
5 / 20
<p>Trainers from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co. engage trainees dressed in swimming suits as they crawl on the beach during a training session in Sanya, Hainan province, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily </p>

Trainers from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co. engage trainees dressed in swimming suitsmore

2012年 1月 14日 星期六

Trainers from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co. engage trainees dressed in swimming suits as they crawl on the beach during a training session in Sanya, Hainan province, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
6 / 20
<p>Female recruits from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Company practice how to subdue an attacker during a training session for China's first female bodyguards in Beijing, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Female recruits from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Company practice how to subdue an more

2012年 1月 14日 星期六

Female recruits from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Company practice how to subdue an attacker during a training session for China's first female bodyguards in Beijing, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
7 / 20
<p>Trainees gather at the beach as they wait for the beginning of a training session for female bodyguards organised by Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co. in Sanya, Hainan province, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily </p>

Trainees gather at the beach as they wait for the beginning of a training session for female bodyguards orgmore

2012年 1月 14日 星期六

Trainees gather at the beach as they wait for the beginning of a training session for female bodyguards organised by Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co. in Sanya, Hainan province, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
8 / 20
<p>A trainer pours a bucket of water on a trainee during a training session for female body guards organized by Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co. in Sanya, Hainan province, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A trainer pours a bucket of water on a trainee during a training session for female body guards organized bmore

2012年 1月 14日 星期六

A trainer pours a bucket of water on a trainee during a training session for female body guards organized by Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co. in Sanya, Hainan province, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
9 / 20
<p>Female recruits use rubber knives to practice disarming an armed attacker during a training session for China's first female bodyguards in Beijing, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Female recruits use rubber knives to practice disarming an armed attacker during a training session for Chimore

2012年 1月 14日 星期六

Female recruits use rubber knives to practice disarming an armed attacker during a training session for China's first female bodyguards in Beijing, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
10 / 20
<p>Trainees dressed in swimming suits do exercises under the instructions of a trainer from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co. during a training session in Sanya, Hainan province, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily </p>

Trainees dressed in swimming suits do exercises under the instructions of a trainer from Tianjiao Special Gmore

2012年 1月 14日 星期六

Trainees dressed in swimming suits do exercises under the instructions of a trainer from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co. during a training session in Sanya, Hainan province, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
11 / 20
<p>An instructor from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co, shows female recruits how to subdue an attacker during a training session for China's first female bodyguards in Beijing, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

An instructor from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co, shows female recruits how to submore

2012年 1月 14日 星期六

An instructor from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co, shows female recruits how to subdue an attacker during a training session for China's first female bodyguards in Beijing, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
12 / 20
<p>Trainees dressed in swimsuits run through waves under the direction of a trainer from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co. during a training session in Sanya, Hainan province, January 8, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily </p>

Trainees dressed in swimsuits run through waves under the direction of a trainer from Tianjiao Special Guarmore

2012年 1月 14日 星期六

Trainees dressed in swimsuits run through waves under the direction of a trainer from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co. during a training session in Sanya, Hainan province, January 8, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
13 / 20
<p>Female recruits using rubber guns practice how to disarm an attacker during a training session for China's first female bodyguards in Beijing, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Female recruits using rubber guns practice how to disarm an attacker during a training session for China's more

2012年 1月 14日 星期六

Female recruits using rubber guns practice how to disarm an attacker during a training session for China's first female bodyguards in Beijing, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
14 / 20
<p>An instructor from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co, shows female recruits how to disarm an armed attacker during a training session for China's first female bodyguards in Beijing, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

An instructor from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co, shows female recruits how to dismore

2012年 1月 14日 星期六

An instructor from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co, shows female recruits how to disarm an armed attacker during a training session for China's first female bodyguards in Beijing, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
15 / 20
<p>Trainees dressed in swimming suits carry a log on their shoulders as they walk through the sea under the instructions of a trainer from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co. during a training session in Sanya, Hainan province, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily </p>

Trainees dressed in swimming suits carry a log on their shoulders as they walk through the sea under the inmore

2012年 1月 14日 星期六

Trainees dressed in swimming suits carry a log on their shoulders as they walk through the sea under the instructions of a trainer from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co. during a training session in Sanya, Hainan province, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
16 / 20
<p>Female recruits practice how to subdue an attacker during a training session for China's first female bodyguards in Beijing, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Female recruits practice how to subdue an attacker during a training session for China's first female bodygmore

2012年 1月 14日 星期六

Female recruits practice how to subdue an attacker during a training session for China's first female bodyguards in Beijing, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
17 / 20
<p>An instructor from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co shows female recruits how to disarm an attacker during a training session for China's first female bodyguards in Beijing, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

An instructor from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co shows female recruits how to disamore

2012年 1月 14日 星期六

An instructor from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co shows female recruits how to disarm an attacker during a training session for China's first female bodyguards in Beijing, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
18 / 20
<p>Trainees dressed in swimming suits run on the beach under the instructions of trainers from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co. during a training session in Sanya, Hainan province, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Trainees dressed in swimming suits run on the beach under the instructions of trainers from Tianjiao Speciamore

2012年 1月 14日 星期六

Trainees dressed in swimming suits run on the beach under the instructions of trainers from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co. during a training session in Sanya, Hainan province, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
19 / 20
<p>An instructor from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co demonstrates to female recruits, how to disarm an attacker, during a training session for China's first female bodyguards in Beijing, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

An instructor from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co demonstrates to female recruits, more

2012年 1月 14日 星期六

An instructor from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co demonstrates to female recruits, how to disarm an attacker, during a training session for China's first female bodyguards in Beijing, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Music returns to Afghanistan

Music returns to Afghanistan

精选图集

查看更多

点击排名

编辑推荐