Detroit Auto Show

2012年 1月 12日 星期四

Detail view of the headlight and grille of the smart "for-us" concept car displayed on the final press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2012年 1月 12日 星期四

The Chrysler 700 C concept van is displayed on the final press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

2012年 1月 12日 星期四

The convertible version of the Porsche 2012 911 Carrera Coupe is displayed during first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

2012年 1月 12日 星期四

Interior view of the $225,000 Falcon F7, planned to be built at a rate of ten per year, as it is displayed during the final press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2012年 1月 12日 星期四

The Nissan E-NV200 electric concept vehicle is displayed on the final press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2012年 1月 12日 星期四

The Chevrolet Camaro Hot Wheels Concept car is displayed during the first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2012年 1月 12日 星期四

A camera is used instead of a rear view mirror on the Toyota NS4 plug-in hybrid concept car as it is unveiled on the final press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2012年 1月 12日 星期四

The $225,000 Falcon F7, planned to be built at a rate of ten per year, is displayed during the final press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2012年 1月 12日 星期四

The "smart for-us" concept car is displayed during the first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

2012年 1月 12日 星期四

The BMW i8 concept car is displayed during the first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

2012年 1月 12日 星期四

The 2013 BMW Active Hybrid Mercedes-Benz is shown on the first press preview day at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

2012年 1月 12日 星期四

Dr. Ulrich Hackenberg, member of the Volkswagen Management Board for Technical Development, sits in the VW E-Bugster on the first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2012年 1月 12日 星期四

A Ram pick up truck with the Ram Box storage option is shown containing two rifles during the final press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2012年 1月 12日 星期四

BMW Board Member Ian Roberston stands between a pair of new Mini Roadsters after they were driven on stage during the first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2012年 1月 12日 星期四

View of the interior of the smart "for-us" concept car displayed on the final press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2012年 1月 12日 星期四

The 2013 Ford Fusion is unveiled on the first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2012年 1月 12日 星期四

Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG/Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars, steps out of the 2013 Mercedes Benz SL convertible during the first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

2012年 1月 12日 星期四

The BMW concept i8 (foreground) is shown on the first press preview day at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

2012年 1月 12日 星期四

A Range Rover Evoque is displayed on the first press preview day in Detroit, January 9, 2012. The Evoque, a compact crossover with a four-cylinder engine, was named the 2012 North American Truck of the Year. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

2012年 1月 12日 星期四

Models Lindsey Rae (L) and Lynsey Ramade pose with a Ford Mustang Boss 302 during the final press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2012年 1月 12日 星期四

The Volkswagen E-Bugster concept car is introduced on the first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2012年 1月 12日 星期四

A detail of the headlamp of a 2012 Porsche convertible 911 Carrera Coupe is displayed during first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

2012年 1月 12日 星期四

The Toyota Prius C hybrid is displayed on the final press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2012年 1月 12日 星期四

Detail view of the front quarter and headlamp of the new Mini Roadster shown during the first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2012年 1月 12日 星期四

The interior of a Bentley Mulsanne is shown during the first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2012年 1月 12日 星期四

Interior view of the 2013 Mercedes Benz SL being displayed during the first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

2012年 1月 12日 星期四

View of the interior of the new Mini Roadster shown during the first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2012年 1月 12日 星期四

The interior of a Mercedes-Benz 2013 SL-Class automobile is shown during the launch at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2012年 1月 12日 星期四

Fiat spokesperson Samantha Skowronek poses next to a Fiat 500 during the first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

2012年 1月 12日 星期四

Model Channing Pierce poses with the Maserati Kubang SUV after it was unveiled on the final press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

