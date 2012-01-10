New Jersey tent city
Marilyn Berenzweig opens a jar of sauce to cook with noodles that she is preparing for dinner on an outdoor stove in a camp that is part of a homeless community near Lakewood, New Jersey January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Two men clean trash off the ground behind two memorial markers in a homeless community near Lakewood, New Jersey January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A structure that has been decorated by its inhabitant stands within a homeless community near Lakewood, New Jersey January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A washing machine and dryer are lit by a single light bulb that is powered by a generator within a homeless community near Lakewood, New Jersey January 9, 2012. The community, which has existed in the forest for several years, has seen dozens of people taking shelter there during times of economic duress. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Michael Berenzweig plays a broken piano while waiting for his wife to prepare dinner in their camp, which is part of a homeless community near Lakewood, New Jersey January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Two men talk while warming themselves by a fire in a homeless community near Lakewood, New Jersey January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A structure that has been decorated by its inhabitant stands within a homeless community near Lakewood, New Jersey January 9, 2012. Inhabitants are currently facing pressure from the township of Lakewood to dismantle the encampment and leave. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Chairs stand aligned in rows at a church inside a tent, which is part of a homeless community near Lakewood, New Jersey January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Reverend Steven Brigham locks the door of a church tent inside a homeless community near Lakewood, New Jersey January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Charles Bowers carries a box of donated food into the storage tent of a homeless community near Lakewood, New Jersey January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A rooster runs through tents at a homeless community near Lakewood, New Jersey January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Tents are seen in a homeless community near Lakewood, New Jersey, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Two men walk down a path that leads to a homeless community near Lakewood, New Jersey, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Marilyn Berenzweig uses chopsticks to stir noodles that she is cooking for dinner on an outdoor stove in their camp that is part of a homeless community near Lakewood, New Jersey, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A structure that has been decorated by its inhabitant stands within a homeless community near Lakewood, New Jersey, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Charles Bowers carries a chair from a fellow homeless person's encampment through the main thoroughfare of a homeless community near Lakewood, New Jersey, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Steve "Pockets" uses a saw to ration a fire starting log outside of his tent, that is part of a homeless community near Lakewood, New Jersey, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Michael Berenzweig checks on his pet birds while waiting for his wife to prepare dinner in their camp, which is part of a homeless community near Lakewood, New Jersey, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Reverend Steven Brigham (L) helps Charlie Bowers erect the frame for a tent inside a homeless community near Lakewood, New Jersey, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A structure stands within a homeless community near Lakewood, New Jersey, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson